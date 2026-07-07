Paris Haute Couture Week has a way of clarifying exactly what fashion is capable of when it refuses to set limits on itself. This week, no collection made that case more forcefully than Jonathan Anderson’s second Haute Couture showing for Dior — a collection titled, with characteristic precision, Grammar of Forms, and one that drew its entire language from the work of American sculptor Lynda Benglis.

Photo Credit: Adrien Dirand

Benglis, one of the most significant American artists of the last sixty years, has spent a career exploring what sculpture can be when material is trusted to behave on its own terms — bronze and latex, foam and glitter, paper and wax, each handled so that its unique behavior shapes the result. Her works have been described as “frozen gestures,” and that phrase gets at something essential: the sense that movement has been arrested mid-action, caught at the precise moment before it resolves into stillness. Anderson took that quality and asked what it would look like translated into the language of couture — into hand-pleating, knotting, draping, and the kind of meticulous surface construction that only Dior’s ateliers can produce.

Photo Credit: Dior

The answer was extraordinary. Fabrics were manipulated to resemble paper, metal, and plaster. Surfaces were encrusted with intricate embroideries that mimic Benglis’s use of paint and glitter. The illusion of chicken wire was rendered in soft silver netting. Hand-plissé techniques gave garments the quality of Benglis’s “frozen gesture” sculptures — fabric arrested in motion, accentuated fully only when worn on the body. The connection between sculpture and couture has been made before, but rarely with this level of technical specificity or creative ambition.

Benglis’s longstanding relationship with Ahmedabad, in Gujarat, India — where she stayed at the Sarabhai family estate and began her Peacock series in the late 1970s — opened a second strand of research for Anderson. The Peacock series, inspired by the birds she encountered there, was interpreted in brightly colored floral and beaded embellishments that moved through the collection with the same organic logic as the sculptures themselves. From Ahmedabad, Anderson’s eye traveled to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where Benglis keeps a studio — arid, crystalline, the chromatic inverse of Gujarat’s lush abundance. The contrast between those two landscapes shaped the collection’s color story from beginning to end.

Photo Credit: Dior

The bags and accessories carried the same rigorous vocabulary. The Dior Anthology series — inaugurated last season — continued with Petit Dîner and mini Lady Dior bags surfaced in fragments of 18th-century Indian chintz and indiennes, sourced from a specialist dealer. Four shapes were made in direct collaboration with Benglis herself: the Dior Cigale in metallic plissé, a sculptural Dior Bow, a new Lady Dior, and a Petit Dîner with a Benglis-inspired bow. Jewelry, created by artisans in France and India — including Jaipur, Rajasthan — threaded mother-of-pearl, rock crystal, and carved green onyx onto tasseled cords; floral motifs from rare antique Indian textiles appeared in richly hued micromosaics. Shoes echoed the surfaces of Benglis’s art in sparkle, sheen, and lattice overlay, with ornaments from the Peacock series translated directly onto sheer pumps.

Photo Credit: Dior

Alongside the collection, Grammar of Forms — an exhibition bringing together couture pieces, Dior archive creations, and Benglis artworks, some shown in France for the first time — is on view at the Musée Rodin through July 12. It is the right venue for a collection this concerned with what clothes share with sculpture: the patience of craft, the intelligence of the hand, the way a form finds its fullest meaning on a body in motion. Anderson is learning Dior’s grammar fluently. What he is saying with it is extraordinary.

Photo Credit: Adrien Dirand

THE HAUTE READ

Dior’s Fall-Winter 2026-27 Haute Couture collection, designed by Jonathan Anderson and shown during Paris Couture Week in July 2026, was inspired by American sculptor Lynda Benglis and presented alongside the Grammar of Forms exhibition at the Musée Rodin.

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