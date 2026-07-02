Photo Credit: Olivier Fonseca

By its third year, The Afties no longer feels like an after party. It has become part of the Cannes story itself, drawing together athletes, artists, entrepreneurs, executives, and creators shaping today’s cultural conversation. What began as an intimate gathering has evolved into one of the week’s defining events, where the most meaningful connections are often made long after the final panel ends.

This year’s celebration marked another milestone, welcoming more than 400 influential figures from across sports, entertainment, media, and business to Cannes.

Held at Bisou Bisou inside Le Majestic Cannes, this year’s celebration welcomed more than 400 athletes, entertainers, founders, executives, creators, and cultural leaders for an evening that reflected the growing influence of an event that has quietly become a cornerstone of the Cannes experience. What began as an intimate gathering has evolved into a destination where industries intersect, ideas are exchanged, and culture takes center stage.

Created by TJ Adeshola in partnership with Legacy EM, The Afties was never intended to be another exclusive after party. Its purpose was far more ambitious: to create a space where people shaping culture could meet beyond titles, industries, and algorithms. Three years later, that vision has grown into one of the week’s defining experiences.

Hosted by acclaimed journalist Taylor Rooks, the evening unfolded with the effortless energy that has become synonymous with The Afties. Guests moved seamlessly between conversations, music, and celebrations, creating an atmosphere where athletes discussed business ventures with entrepreneurs, musicians exchanged ideas with media executives, and creators connected with innovators driving the next generation of culture.

Photo Credit: Brian Bosche

Photo Credit: Marie Detroy

The guest list reflected that remarkable convergence. Entertainment icons including Ciara, Janelle Monáe, Miguel, Fat Joe, and Andra Day joined sports legends and current stars such as Russell Wilson, Alex Rodriguez, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Jayson Tatum, Sue Bird, Draymond Green, Jaylen Brown, Diana Taurasi, Hilary Knight, Ashlyn Harris, Gary Harris, and Ryan Rollins.

Photo Credit: Olivier Fonseca

Photo Credit: Olivier Fonseca

Entrepreneur and Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, marketing executive Bozoma Saint John, music producer Rich Kleiman, DJ John Summit, creative Nigel Sylvester, Kayla Nicole, and countless leaders from business, media, and technology completed one of the most influential guest lists assembled during Cannes.

Photo Credit: Olivier Fonseca

Photo Credit: Olivier Fonseca

Photo Credit: Marie Detroy

Yet celebrity has never been the defining characteristic of The Afties. Its influence comes from what happens once everyone is in the same room.

Photo Credit: Olivier Fonseca

Photo Credit: Olivier Fonseca

Unlike traditional networking events built around transactions, The Afties creates an environment where authentic relationships take precedence over introductions. Throughout the night, conversations flowed naturally between industries that increasingly shape one another. Sport influences fashion. Music drives technology. Content fuels commerce. Culture sits at the center of every meaningful conversation.

As TJ Adeshola reflected, bringing the event back for a third year represents far more than continued growth. It reinforces the idea that genuine community remains one of the most valuable currencies in an increasingly digital world.

That sense of community was amplified by a soundtrack curated by Jae Murphy, DJ Millie, DJ Tay James, Charles Beloved, Chris Lyons, and Nitrane, whose performances carried the celebration well into the early morning hours. The music became more than entertainment. It became the rhythm connecting conversations happening throughout the venue.

Photo Credit: Theo Auger

The evening was presented by Amazon Music, alongside partners Kalshi, Sprite, Patrón, and Think True, brands that naturally complemented The Afties’ commitment to creativity, innovation, and cultural leadership. Interactive experiences, curated cocktails, and immersive brand activations elevated the guest experience without distracting from what has always been the event’s greatest asset: the people inside the room.

Its move to the larger Bisou Bisou venue this year reflected The Afties’ remarkable trajectory. Each edition has welcomed a broader community while maintaining the intimacy that first made it special. Even as attendance grows, the evening continues to feel less like an industry event and more like a gathering of collaborators, visionaries, and friends.

Photo Credit: Olivier Fonseca

Photo Credit: Brian Bosche

In many ways, The Afties captures the evolution of Cannes itself. While the festival remains one of advertising’s most influential global stages, the conversations defining the future increasingly extend beyond agencies and boardrooms. They happen where entertainment meets entrepreneurship, where athletes become investors, where creators become founders, and where cultural influence drives business innovation.

Photo Credit: Olivier Fonseca

For one evening each year, Cannes reminds the global creative community that influence is no longer confined to a single industry. It belongs to those capable of bringing people together, inspiring meaningful conversations, and creating spaces where tomorrow’s collaborations begin.

That is precisely what The Afties continues to do, making it not simply one of Cannes’ most exclusive invitations, but one of its most culturally significant traditions.

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