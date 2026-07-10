Photo Credit: Courtesy of PS

PS has officially expanded its luxury private airport experience to Florida with the opening of its newest private terminal at Miami International Airport. Located inside the historic former Pan American Airways headquarters, the new facility combines the glamour of aviation’s golden era with a modern, highly personalized travel experience. The launch follows the company’s recent expansion to Dallas Fort Worth and marks PS’ fourth location in the United States, strengthening its growing presence in some of America’s busiest aviation hubs.

The arrival of PS at Miami International Airport represents an important milestone for luxury commercial aviation. Miami serves as one of the nation’s busiest international gateways, connecting travelers to Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, and destinations across the world. By establishing a private terminal in this strategic location, PS aims to offer an entirely different way to experience commercial air travel, eliminating many of the inconveniences traditionally associated with airports.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of PS

Housed within the landmark Pan Am headquarters, the new 34,000 square foot terminal has been carefully restored while preserving the building’s historic character. Originally built during the 1960s, the structure remains one of Miami’s most recognizable aviation landmarks and is designated as a Miami Dade County Historic Site. Rather than replacing its architectural identity, PS has embraced the building’s legacy, blending mid century design with modern luxury hospitality.

According to PS CEO Amina Belouizdad Porter, choosing the former Pan Am headquarters carries deep symbolic meaning for the company’s vision of redefining premium commercial travel. She explained that Miami was the natural next step for expansion because of its importance as an international gateway and its role in connecting travelers throughout the Americas.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of PS

Unlike traditional airport terminals, PS provides guests with a completely private journey from arrival until boarding. Travelers bypass crowded airport terminals and instead enter dedicated facilities designed around comfort, privacy, and efficiency. Every stage of the experience is coordinated by a specialized operations team that works closely with airlines, security agencies, and airport partners to create a seamless travel process.

One of the highlights of the new Miami terminal is its collection of five Private Suites. These exclusive spaces resemble luxury residences rather than airport lounges, offering guests a peaceful environment before departure. Each suite features its own distinctive interior design while maintaining the high level of privacy expected by executives, celebrities, families, and high profile travelers.

For solo passengers and business travelers seeking a premium but more social atmosphere, PS has introduced The Salon. This sophisticated lounge provides elegant seating areas, personalized hospitality, chef prepared meals, and a relaxing environment away from the busy airport crowds. At the center of the property, an open air courtyard creates a refreshing connection to Miami’s tropical climate, while spa treatments are available upon request for guests looking to unwind before their flights.

Later this year, PS plans to introduce PS Direct in Miami, expanding its luxury services beyond the airport itself. The new offering will provide fully integrated transportation between a guest’s home or hotel and their aircraft. Private BMW chauffeur transfers, dedicated luggage handling, personalized dining experiences, and coordinated travel logistics will become part of a single door to door luxury journey.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of PS

The architectural transformation was led by RJ Heisenbottle Architects in collaboration with renowned interior designer Cliff Fong. Together, they have preserved many of the building’s original Pan Am features while introducing elegant contemporary finishes. Original airline insignias, reflective pools, gold paneling, and architectural details have all been carefully restored, celebrating the site’s historic significance while creating a fresh environment for today’s travelers.

The interior captures the spirit of Miami through carefully selected materials including terrazzo flooring, natural marble, smoked glass, bold geometric patterns, and tropical inspired textures. Each Private Suite has its own personality, creating memorable experiences while maintaining the overall design philosophy that blends heritage with modern sophistication.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of PS

Fong explained that PS approaches airport design differently from conventional commercial spaces by placing hospitality and guest experience at the center of every design decision. Rather than creating a standard lounge environment, the goal was to respect the building’s strong historical identity while incorporating the nostalgia, glamour, and vibrant energy that define Miami.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of PS

Art also plays a significant role throughout the new terminal. Continuing its tradition of supporting regional artists, PS collaborated with the Miami Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs Art in Public Places program to commission Miami based Argentine artist Nina Surel. Her integrated ceramic installations include reflecting pools, mosaics, and stoneware relief murals inspired by Florida’s natural landscapes and Miami’s diverse cultural influences.

Surel developed a color palette influenced by Miami’s famous Art Deco architecture and the city’s distinctive subtropical light. Her work combines warm and cool tones through high temperature ceramic glazes that respond beautifully to Florida’s intense sunshine, creating installations that feel deeply connected to their surroundings.

Additional artwork curated by Creative Art Partners brings together a diverse collection of contemporary artists, including Shaina McCoy, Neill Wright, Jaakko Pallasvuo, Holly Lowen, and several others. Paintings and mixed media works appear throughout the terminal, balancing bold visual statements with quieter moments that reflect both the history of the Pan Am building and Miami’s colorful artistic identity.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of PS

The opening of PS Miami reflects the growing demand for premium airport experiences among travelers who value privacy, efficiency, and personalized service. As international travel continues to increase, many passengers are seeking alternatives to crowded terminals, lengthy security lines, and busy departure lounges. PS addresses these expectations by transforming commercial air travel into an experience that feels closer to staying at a luxury hotel than navigating a conventional airport.

With locations now operating at Los Angeles International Airport, Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, and Miami International Airport, PS continues expanding its national footprint while redefining luxury airport hospitality. The addition of Miami further strengthens the company’s network across key domestic and international gateway cities, positioning PS as one of the most exclusive private terminal operators in the United States.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of PS

For travelers departing from or arriving in South Florida, the new PS terminal introduces a unique blend of aviation history, world class hospitality, curated art, and private luxury services that completely reimagines the airport experience.

For more information and to book, or become a member, visit reserveps.com.

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