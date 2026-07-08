Luxury Hotel Collaborations are Dominating This Summer

The best luxury hotels have always understood that a stay is an experience before it is a transaction. What summer 2026 has made clear is that the most compelling properties are no longer building that experience alone — they are doing it in partnership with the designers, chefs, artists, and tastemakers who define the cultural moment. From beach club takeovers on the Mediterranean to farm-to-table mornings in the Hamptons, these are the collaborations worth planning your itinerary around right now.

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Gucci at La Rose des Vents, Monte Carlo

To mark sixty years since the creation of its Flora motif — originally designed in 1966 by Vittorio Accornero as a gift for Princess Grace of Monaco — Gucci has taken over La Rose des Vents beach club in Monte Carlo’s Larvotto neighborhood through October. Florals bloom across loungers, cushions, and parasols; an arched corridor draped in multi-hued flowers leads to the waterfront restaurant, where the Gucci logo is embroidered in red on swimming towels and linen napkins. A special collection of ready-to-wear and accessories in striking shades of red, created exclusively for Monte Carlo, is available at the local boutique. The Flora motif has always had a particular relationship with Monaco. This summer, that relationship is fully realized.

Monte-Carlo Beach x Jacquemus

Now in its second year, the Jacquemus takeover of Monte-Carlo Beach Club returns with a new set design that trades last season’s banana yellow for mint blue, coconut milk white, and black. The brand’s diagonal stripe creates a prism-like effect across sun loungers, umbrellas, the jetty, and towels, while the Pool Bar carries the same clean-lined aesthetic and a “Plage”-inspired photo booth provides an unmistakable branded backdrop. The collaboration extends to the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, where two on-site boutiques carry co-branded towels, T-shirts, and beach bags through September 27. The rare hotel partnership that improves on its own debut.

Dolce & Gabbana at Le Carillon, Portofino

Portofino, which has never needed additional reasons to visit, now has one more. Dolce & Gabbana has transformed Le Carillon beach club — set on the Paraggi bay within the Portofino National Park — with its new “Verde Maiolica” pattern: white graphics against an intense green that directly echoes the crystal-clear waters and surrounding vegetation of the Riviera. The design covers everything from parasols and deckchairs to the pop-up VESTA restaurant, where the kitchen pays homage to Italian culinary tradition in every dish. A pop-up shop with the label’s vertical stripe rounds out the full-environment takeover — the kind Dolce & Gabbana executes better than almost anyone.

Six Senses Ibiza x Casablanca

On Ibiza’s northern coastline, Casablanca — the French-Moroccan brand founded by Charaf Tajer — has taken over Six Senses Ibiza’s Rocky Beach with a residency that goes considerably deeper than branded umbrellas. Reimagined beach furnishings and bespoke accessories carry the label’s signature duality throughout the space, while a sunset lounge overlooks the sea. Tajer himself is acting as artist-in-residence for the season, curating music-led experiences and collaborative DJ sessions in the resort’s recording studio. Fashion as cultural programming rather than decoration — and one of the summer’s most immersive hospitality experiences.

Six Senses Rome x La DoubleJ

At Six Senses Rome, Italian lifestyle brand La DoubleJ has transformed the hotel’s NOTOS Rooftop into an exercise in maximalist Roman living. Colorful cushions, intricate floral fabrics, and the brand’s Solar Tableware Collection create a space that feels less like a hotel rooftop and more like a private terrace belonging to someone with extraordinary taste. Bold pattern, joyful color, and a view over Rome: the right collaboration at the right address in the right city.

Experimental Ibiza x Donde Esteban

Esteban Cortázar’s Donde Esteban has brought its signature rhythm and color to Ibiza through an activation with Experimental Ibiza — anchored by a limited-edition T-shirt designed exclusively for the partnership. Experimental Ibiza Beach and Montesol Experimental are now serving as the exclusive Donde Esteban retailers in South Ibiza for the season, offering the full collection alongside the collaboration piece. A thoughtful, small-footprint partnership that feels genuinely local rather than parachuted in.

MAASS x Shingo at Four Seasons Hotel Fort Lauderdale

On July 23, Michelin-starred MAASS at Four Seasons Hotel Fort Lauderdale hosts an evening that belongs on the short list of the summer’s most compelling culinary events. Executive Chef David Brito welcomes Michelin-starred Chef Shingo Akikuni for a one-night-only Chef’s Counter collaboration where contemporary American cuisine meets the precision of Edomae sushi. The tasting menu was created exclusively for the evening and is priced at $395 per person — a number that reflects exactly what two Michelin-starred concepts, brought together in one room for one night, actually costs to produce.

The Woodward, Auberge Collection x Marie-Chantal

At Geneva’s first all-suite hotel, The Woodward, Auberge Collection, Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece has partnered with the property on Summer Together — an experience that invites young guests into the two-Michelin-starred kitchen of L’Atelier Robuchon to learn patisserie alongside Chef Titouan Claudet, named Pastry Chef of the Year by Gault & Millau 2025 and Pastry Talent of the Year by La Liste 2025. Children create biscuits inspired by the Marie-Chantal signature wing motif and are greeted in their room by a bespoke welcome gift. The partnership that makes The Woodward the obvious family choice for summer in Geneva.

Sound View Greenport x KK’s The Farm

In Greenport, New York, Sound View has partnered with nearby biodynamic operation KK’s The Farm for a “Be a Farmer for a Day” experience available on select Fridays through October 23. Guests spend a morning harvesting alongside the farming team — pulling carrots, seeding beds, picking strawberries — learning how lunar and cosmic rhythms shape the land’s daily care, then return to the hotel with round-trip transportation covered and a farm-sourced picnic lunch from Sound View’s on-site restaurant, The Halyard. An in-room welcome kit arrives upon check-in. An unhurried, hands-in-the-dirt, and completely singular offering.

The Cooper x Steffani Schwerdt

Charleston’s first luxury waterfront hotel, The Cooper, has partnered with professional stylist Steffani Schwerdt for a bespoke shopping experience that moves through the boutiques of King Street and The Shops at The Charleston Place over three hours. Guests begin with a personal style questionnaire that shapes a custom itinerary, spend the morning building an intentional wardrobe with an expert guide, and conclude with a glass of champagne at the Thoroughbred Club. A hotel-as-concierge concept executed with real specificity — and a compelling reason to extend a Charleston stay by a day.

The through line connecting all of it is the same: the most forward-thinking luxury properties right now are not waiting for guests to decide what they want. They are building experiences that are worth traveling for on their own terms — and then adding a room.

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