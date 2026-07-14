Victory, as Louis Vuitton has long insisted, travels in Louis Vuitton. On July 14, 2026, the house made that statement official in the most literal sense possible: as Official Supplier and Branded Licensee of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Louis Vuitton has unveiled the bespoke Trophy Trunk that will carry, transport, and present the most coveted prize in football — appearing on the pitch during the final for the fifth consecutive World Cup.

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The trunk was made by Louis Vuitton’s artisans in the historic workshops of Asnières-sur-Seine, just outside Paris — the same atelier where the house has been crafting exceptional objects since the nineteenth century. The exterior is covered in the iconic Louis Vuitton Monogram canvas, its two front panels adorned with a hand-painted golden “V” — for Victory and for Vuitton — rendered in the colors of the trophy itself. Leather trim, known as “lozines,” borders the case in the house’s signature style. Gold-plated brass corner protectors, a lock, and clasps echo the hardware Louis Vuitton has used since the 1860s. Inside, light beige leather lining and an integrated patch bearing the Louis Vuitton–FIFA partnership logo complete an object that is, by any measure, as considered as the trophy it was built to hold.

“At its heart stands the world’s most coveted trophy — a symbol of dedication, collective ambition, and the ultimate celebration of victory,” said Pietro Beccari, CEO and Chairman of Louis Vuitton. “The Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk continues this legacy, accompanying the iconic moment when football’s greatest achievement is celebrated and history is made.” FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai was equally direct: “The Official Trophy is the most coveted prize in world football, and it is only fitting that it is carried in a Louis Vuitton trunk.”

The partnership has now spanned five World Cups — South Africa in 2010, Brazil in 2014, Russia in 2018, Qatar in 2022, and now North America in 2026 — each time with a trunk carried onto the pitch in a protocol that has become as recognizable as the trophy presentation itself. It is one of the most enduring relationships between luxury and sport in the modern era, and it sits within a broader Louis Vuitton sporting legacy that stretches back to the America’s Cup in 1983 and now includes Formula 1, the Ballon d’Or, the Australian Open, Roland Garros, the NBA, the Davis Cup, and the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

For the 2026 edition, Louis Vuitton has also unveiled an exclusive limited-edition collection of three trunks — each inspired by the colors and design of the Trophy Trunk itself, adorned with Monogram canvas and the hand-painted FIFA World Cup Trophy with its golden “V.” The Coffret 8 Montres holds up to eight watches on removable cushions. The Cotteville 16 Montres is dedicated to watchmaking. The Malle Courrier Lozine 110 is the house’s iconic courier trunk, reimagined for the occasion. All three can be personalized with their owner’s initials — honoring a tradition, as Louis Vuitton describes it, dear to the house.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 — the most expansive in tournament history, bringing 48 teams and 104 matches across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico — is already the most-attended in the competition’s history, with over six million fans at matches and billions more engaged worldwide. When the final whistle blows and the trophy is lifted, it will have traveled in the only trunk the occasion demanded.

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