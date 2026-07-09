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Travel | July 9, 2026

Inside Hôtel Martinez’s Summer 2026 Program — the French Riviera at Its Very Best

Travel | July 9, 2026
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote, Fashion & Jewelry Director / Editor-in-Chief of Haute Time

There are hotels that exist on the French Riviera, and then there are hotels that define it. Hôtel Martinez — the Art Deco landmark on La Croisette in Cannes, now the only hotel in Cannes to hold the prestigious Palace de France distinction, awarded in June 2026 — belongs firmly in the second category. This summer, the property has unveiled a seasonal program that gives guests more reason than ever to time a trip to the Riviera around a stay.

Inside Hôtel Martinez's Summer 2026 Program — the French Riviera at Its Very BestPhoto Credit: Courtesy

The centerpiece is La Guinguette du Martinez, a new dining concept launching July 6 and running every Monday throughout the summer in the hotel’s Jardin du Sud. Inspired by the traditional French guinguette — the open-air riverside taverns that defined leisure culture in early twentieth-century France — the setting features lantern garlands, lemon trees, period-inspired attire for staff, and a spritz bar whose color scheme draws on the contrast between the Mediterranean Sea and the red rock of the Estérel massif. Chef Alexandre Elia has built a menu around seasonal ingredients and regional flavor: burrata with locally grown tomatoes and pesto, sea bass carpaccio with peach and verbena, smoked veal tartare with tonnato sauce, and a central barbecue serving grilled marinated prawns, Provençal tians, and seasonal vegetables over an open flame. Priced at €95 per person, the experience includes a starter, main course, dessert, spritz cocktail, mineral water, and a hot beverage. Live music plays throughout.

Inside Hôtel Martinez's Summer 2026 Program — the French Riviera at Its Very BestPhoto Credit: Courtesy

From July 1 through August 30, the hotel is offering something equally rare: an exclusive seafront breakfast experience at La Plage du Martinez, served beachside among the beach club’s iconic director’s chairs from 8 am to 10:30 am daily. Available to guests in sea view rooms, suites, prestige suites, and penthouse apartments, as well as World of Hyatt Globalist members, it is the kind of morning that justifies booking up rather than down.

The Cannes Pyrotechnic Art Festival — one of the Riviera’s most spectacular summer events, featuring pyro-musical displays choreographed by leading musical artists over the Bay of Cannes — provides another anchor for the season. On July 4, 14, and 22, and August 4, 15, and 24, guests at La Plage du Martinez have front-row views of the fireworks over dinner. There is no better seat in Cannes on those evenings.

Inside Hôtel Martinez's Summer 2026 Program — the French Riviera at Its Very BestPhoto Credit: Courtesy

Beyond dining, La Plage du Martinez runs a full summer entertainment program: Latino Nights every Wednesday from July 8 through August 26, DJ evenings every Thursday from July 2 through August 27, and magician performances every Sunday from July 5 through August 30. With 410 rooms and suites, a Michelin-starred restaurant in La Palme d’Or, the L’Oasis garden pool, and a Carita spa, Hôtel Martinez has always been one of the most complete properties on the Riviera. This summer, it is also one of the most interesting.

Inside Hôtel Martinez's Summer 2026 Program — the French Riviera at Its Very BestPhoto Credit: Courtesy

The best experiences are the ones you can’t book online. Unlock bespoke itineraries, private aviation, and VIP access at 500+ properties across 120+ countries through Haute Black — the exclusive platform built from 20 years of Haute Living’s extensive network. Become a Haute Black member today: [email protected].

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