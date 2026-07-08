How Hockey Became Gen Z’s Favorite Sport

Something happened this spring that nobody fully predicted. Millions of people who had never watched a hockey game in their lives sat down for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and did not get up. The 2026 playoffs averaged 1.8 million viewers across all broadcasts, the most-watched in U.S. history, surpassing a record that had stood since 1996. The Stanley Cup Final itself averaged 5.2 million viewers per game, the highest since 2019. Game 5 alone drew 5.84 million, the second-largest NHL audience in seven years.

The numbers are not an anomaly. They are the result of several things happening at once, and understanding them tells you something interesting about where sports, culture, and entertainment are converging right now.

Photo Credit: Sabrina Lantos/Bell Media/HBO

The single most significant data point from the 2026 playoffs is not the overall viewership number. It is this: female viewership on ESPN was up 106%, with the bulk of that increase coming from women aged 18 to 34. TNT Sports reported a 66% jump in female viewership. These are not incremental gains. These are numbers that suggest an entirely new audience found the sport this season and decided to stay.

“We see the numbers up everywhere,” ESPN VP of production Linda Schulz told the Associated Press. “Hockey is a particular challenge because sports fans tend to follow something that they themselves have participated in, and hockey is one that is not as commonplace for people to have actually strapped on skates.”

The question Schulz is really asking is: what got them there? And the answer is not a single thing. It is a convergence.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime

Nobody at the NHL planned for this, and that is exactly what makes it interesting.

Two streaming shows, Heated Rivalry and Off Campus, both based on best-selling romance novels set in the hockey world, have done more for the sport’s cultural footprint than any marketing campaign the league has ever run. Heated Rivalry, based on Rachel Reid’s novel of the same name, follows two rival NHL players whose intense on-ice hatred masks something considerably more complicated off it. Off Campus, based on Elle Kennedy’s wildly popular book series, centers on college hockey players navigating love, ambition, and the chaos of being young and talented and completely unprepared for real life.

The books were already enormous before the adaptations. The hockey romance genre, sometimes called “hockey romantasy” by its devoted readership, has exploded over the last few years into one of the most commercially successful niches in publishing, with titles like The Icebreaker, Puck Flite, and the entire Elle Kennedy catalog generating the kind of sustained, obsessive readership that most publishers would do anything to manufacture. The books are not really about hockey. They are about emotionally complex athletes and the people who fall for them, set against a backdrop that happens to involve ice, pads, and penalty boxes.

What the shows did was give a massive, predominantly female audience a reason to care about the sport itself. Once you know the characters, once you have spent eight episodes invested in what happens to them, you want to watch the real thing. You start looking up real players. You start following real teams. You start watching playoff games with the same intensity you brought to the final episode of a show you loved. The pipeline from romance novel to streaming adaptation to live sports viewership sounds unlikely until you look at the numbers, and then it sounds inevitable.

The NHL’s own social media team accelerated this further, with several viral TikTok and Instagram moments from playoff games reaching audiences that had never considered watching a broadcast. The compound effect of organic reach from a genuinely engaged new audience is exactly what traditional sports marketing cannot manufacture, no matter how much money you spend on it.

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For the first time since 2014, NHL players returned to the Olympic stage at the Milano Cortina Winter Games, and the moment could not have been better timed. Team USA’s gold medal win over Canada added a fresh chapter to an enduring rivalry, and the exposure brought the sport in front of an entirely different kind of viewer. Olympic audiences are not sports diehards. They are casual viewers who tune in for national pride and stay for the competition, and a significant number of them followed their interest in the sport back to the NHL.

ESPN VP of production Linda Schulz credited the success of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament last year, the U.S. men’s and women’s teams winning gold in the Milano Cortina Olympics, and the growing popularity of Off Campus as key factors behind the surge in female interest in the sport.

Photo Credit: Grindstone Media Group

The cultural factors matter, but they only explain the door. What keeps people watching is what happens when they walk through it, and the current state of NHL hockey is genuinely compelling.

The speed of the modern game is unlike anything in the sport’s history. Rule changes implemented over the last decade to reduce obstruction and open up the neutral zone have produced a faster, more offensively dynamic product. Stars like Connor McDavid have redefined what elite skating looks like. The parity across the league means that deep playoff runs by unexpected teams, like the Carolina Hurricanes winning the Cup without being one of the sport’s traditional major markets, create compelling narratives rather than predictable outcomes.

The first round of the playoffs averaged 1.8 million viewers, up 68% from 2025. The second round averaged 1.9 million viewers, up 55% from a year ago, setting a league record. The conference finals showed a similar trend, with ESPN coverage averaging 2.2 million viewers, up 44% from a year ago and the best such figure since 2015. Those are not the numbers of a sport benefiting from a novelty bump. Those are the numbers of a sport that has genuinely improved its product and is now finding the audience that product deserves.

Photo Credit: Grindstone Media Group

This is not just a television story. The league is operating at 96% capacity, the second-highest on record, with sixteen straight Winter Classic sellouts and 2.24 million fans across outdoor regular-season games. Ticket sales are up 20%, revenue is up 30%, and StubHub searches have increased 75%, with first-time buyers up 5%.

The sport is growing everywhere simultaneously, which is what sustainable growth actually looks like. It is not a spike driven by one event or one viral moment. It is the result of a better product, a smarter social media strategy, a cultural moment that brought in a new demographic, and a series of events, the Olympics, the 4 Nations Face-Off, the romance novel adaptation pipeline, that all pointed the same direction at the same time.

The question the NHL is now asking itself is what Schulz framed simply: if a new fan comes to hockey, what is going to keep them? The sport has done the hard part, which is getting people to watch. The next step is converting curiosity into fandom, and fandom into the kind of multigenerational loyalty that sustains a sport through the seasons when the cultural tailwinds are not quite as strong.

The good news is that the product is there. The bad news, if you want to call it that, is that the bar has now been raised in a way that makes mediocre marketing much more visible. A generation that found hockey through a romance novel and TikTok and an Olympic gold medal has very specific expectations about how a sport should communicate, engage, and show up for its audience.

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