Haute Takes

Coastal grandma, office siren, dark academia, quiet luxury, mob wife. Just a few buzzword names to describe the epidemic of consumerist fashion culture. If you bought into even half of these in the last two years, you have a closet full of clothes that contradict each other, a credit card statement that tells a story you are not proud of, and absolutely no idea what your personal style actually is. Neither does anyone else, because the algorithm already moved on to something new and you are already behind.

This is not a personal failure. It is the logical endpoint of an app that makes money every time it convinces you that who you were last month is no longer enough.

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Personal style used to be a slow accumulation. You bought things because they spoke to something specific about who you were, and over time those things added up to a coherent visual identity that other people could read at a glance. You knew the girl who wore all vintage. You knew the guy who only wore black. You knew the woman who mixed prints in a way that should not have worked and always did. Those people had a point of view, and their wardrobes were the evidence of it.

Personal style used to be a vessel for self expression. We dressed the way we did to signal to others what our interests were, what we cared about, how we saw ourselves and the world around us, and how we wanted to be seen. To have an understanding of your personal style was to know yourself and to let others know you.

The key word there is “was.”

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TikTok did not invent the microtrend. But it industrialized it in a way that nothing before it had managed to do. Social media moves too fast for there to be real, lasting trends anymore. Short-lived aesthetics like mob wife and microtrends have dominated because they are meant to expire quickly. On TikTok, consumers decide what is cool, and brands scramble to keep up.

The result is a fashion landscape where a trend can go from nonexistent to everywhere to deeply embarrassing in the span of six weeks. Cottagecore. Mob wife. Office siren. Dark academia. Coastal grandmother. Each one arrived with the intensity of a movement and left without ceremony, replaced immediately by the next thing the algorithm had decided was the current identity available for purchase.

With the mill of TikTok aesthetics and microtrends constantly churning, shoppers say they are buying trendy items en masse but still do not know what to wear. Many recent purchases had already gone out of style, at least by TikTok’s volatile standards.

This is the paradox the algorithm created. More consumption, less clarity. More clothes, less self.

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It is worth noting that the most interesting commentary on this moment came not from a social media critic but from one of the most respected designers alive. For Prada’s Spring/Summer 2025 show, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons referenced the power the algorithm holds over fashion. “We are directed by algorithms, so anything we like and anything we know is because other people are instilling it into us,” Mrs. Prada said.

That is a designer with decades of experience and a house with a century of history saying, out loud, that the algorithm has colonized taste itself. Not just trend forecasting. Not just retail. Taste. The internal compass that used to tell you what you actually liked before a platform decided for you.

Here is the part that is actually interesting: the backlash has already arrived. The microtrend has become a low-status behavior. Chasing whatever the algorithm serves you this week has gone from aspirational to embarrassing, and the people with the most cultural credibility right now are the ones who visibly do not participate. The woman who has worn the same silhouettes for fifteen years and looks completely current. The man who has not updated his wardrobe in a decade and somehow always looks right. The person whose closet has no trend items in it whatsoever and radiates the specific confidence of someone who has never once cared what TikTok thinks.

Not everyone has surrendered to trying to keep up with the scroll. Those who have become known for their immovable sense of style are the ones who have refused to let the algorithm in.

That immovability, which used to read as being out of touch, has become the most sophisticated position available.

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The platform that created the problem is now hosting its own solution, which is either deeply ironic or simply the way cultural cycles work. De-influencing, the practice of telling people what not to buy, has become one of TikTok’s most popular genres. Slow fashion content is outperforming microtrend hauls. Capsule wardrobe advice is being consumed by the same people who spent the last three years buying every trending item the moment it appeared.

The pendulum is swinging, as it always does. But the swing this time is not just away from a particular aesthetic. It is away from the entire premise that the algorithm should have any say in how you dress.

Luxury was always supposed to be immune to trend cycles. The point of a well-made piece was that it existed outside the noise, that it would look right in twenty years because it was never chasing this year to begin with.

The microtrend era threatened even that proposition, as fast fashion accelerated and luxury brands responded by moving faster themselves, producing more collaborations, more drops, more limited editions. Some houses chased virality and paid the price in brand equity. The ones that did not are the ones that feel most relevant right now.

The most powerful wardrobe in 2026 is not the one with the most trending pieces. It is the one that looks exactly like it always has, because the person who built it knew what they liked before anyone told them.

That is personal style. It has not died. It has just become considerably harder to find.

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