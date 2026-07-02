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Fashion, Top Main Featured News | July 2, 2026

Chanel Acquires Charvet, the Last Great French Shirtmaker on Place Vendôme

Fashion, Top Main Featured News | July 2, 2026
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote, Fashion & Jewelry Director / Editor-in-Chief of Haute Time

Today, Chanel announced the acquisition of Charvet — the 188-year-old Place Vendôme shirtmaker, the oldest in France, and the last of its kind still standing (and the ultimate, if you know, you know, brand within the fashion industry).

Chanel Acquires Charvet, the Last Great French Shirtmaker on Place VendômePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

Founded in 1838, Charvet has operated on Place Vendôme since 1877. It is celebrated worldwide for its bespoke shirts, suits, and accessories — and for the exceptional precision of its craft, produced entirely out of its sole workshop in Saint-Gaultier, in the Indre region. Its client list across nearly two centuries has included Charles Baudelaire, Marcel Proust, Winston Churchill, Jean Cocteau, and Gabrielle Chanel herself. That last name is the one that matters most here. Boy Capel — Gabrielle’s great love, and one of the most significant figures in the early history of the House — was a regular Charvet client. The shirts she bought him, the ease of how he dressed, the masculine precision she absorbed and then translated into something entirely her own: Charvet was already part of the Chanel story long before this acquisition made it official.

What made the timing right was Matthieu Blazy. For his debut Spring-Summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection — his first as Creative Director of Chanel — Blazy entered into a creative dialogue with Charvet. The result was singular. And from that encounter, something larger emerged. “From this encounter grew the desire to continue the dialogue,” Chanel noted in its announcement, “by envisaging the integration of Charvet, in order to preserve and perpetuate this savoir-faire within a lasting framework.”

Chanel Acquires Charvet, the Last Great French Shirtmaker on Place VendômePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

Bruno Pavlovsky, President of Fashion Activities at Chanel, was direct about why this particular acquisition carries a different weight. “We share the same approach to savoir-faire: with exacting standards, respect, and the conviction that such skills only truly flourish when rooted in longevity,” he said. “With Charvet, this resonance is even stronger, as it forms part of a shared story.”

For Jean-Claude Colban, who has led Charvet alongside his sister Anne-Marie, the acquisition represents continuity rather than surrender — two Parisian institutions, shaped by the same values, choosing to move forward together. “This relationship has developed quite naturally,” he said, “marked by open and collaborative exchanges, and rooted in common values: the passing down of savoir-faire, the respect for craftsmanship, and the meticulous attention to quality down to the very last detail.”

Chanel Acquires Charvet, the Last Great French Shirtmaker on Place VendômePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel has committed to preserving Charvet’s creative independence — consistent with its approach across its broader network of specialized craft ateliers. The skills that define French luxury at its most essential cannot be sustained on heritage alone. They require institutional commitment. Chanel has, once again, provided it. And in doing so, it has closed a circle that Gabrielle herself set in motion more than a century ago.

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