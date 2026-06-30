There is a particular kind of restaurant that does not so much open in a neighborhood as detonate inside it. Niño Gordo, the cult Buenos Aires import that landed in Wynwood in May 2025, is exactly that kind of place. It is loud, maximalist, and unapologetically theatrical, the type of restaurant where the décor alone could justify the trip before a single dish hits the table.

For a city that does not scare easily when it comes to spectacle, Niño Gordo still manages to stand out.

Photo Credit: Ruben Cabrera

From Buenos Aires to Wynwood

Niño Gordo was born in 2017 in Buenos Aires, the brainchild of chefs Germán Sitz and Pedro Peña. The concept fused Japanese, Korean, and Southeast Asian cooking techniques with the bold, fire-driven spirit of Argentine grilling, a combination strange enough on paper that it had no business working as well as it did. It worked. The restaurant climbed onto Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants list, landing at number 21, and built a devoted following of diners who wanted their tasting menus loud, fast, and a little reckless.

Miami marks the brand’s first international outpost, and the founders were deliberate about where they chose to plant it. Sitz has drawn an explicit line between Wynwood and Palermo, the Buenos Aires neighborhood where the original restaurant lives, calling both “cultural resistance spaces” that transformed themselves through art and community. It is a fitting comparison. Wynwood, once a quiet industrial district, is now Miami’s open-air gallery, a place built on the same restless creative energy that defines Niño Gordo’s food.

Photo Credit: Ruben Cabrera

A Restaurant Built Like a Comic Book

Walk into Niño Gordo and the first thing you notice is not the menu. It is the room, or rather, the rooms. The 74-seat space was designed by chef and co-creator Pedro Peña alongside Eduardo Suarez through the Tres Tristes Tigres studio, and it unfolds like a living comic book under a wash of ominous red light. Each room reads as its own chapter, layered with a different visual surprise, so that moving through the restaurant feels less like walking to your table and more like progressing through a narrative.

The aesthetic fuses retro sci-fi with anime influences and a heavy dose of 70s-era propaganda art, a strange but cohesive mashup that somehow tracks with the kitchen’s own genre-blending instincts. Aquarium windows glow with artificial jellyfish. The wallpaper is covered in cherubic, oversized babies. It is maximalist in the most literal sense, a space engineered to overstimulate, and it is bigger and louder than the original Buenos Aires location.

Then there’s Dekotora, the restaurant’s hidden cocktail bar, tucked behind what looks like an ordinary vintage cigarette machine. Inspired by Japan’s “dekotora,” the elaborately decorated trucks driven by long-haul truckers, the 16-seat bar pairs its drinks with a small selection of plates pulled from Niño Gordo’s kitchen, including the Hamachi, Signature Tataki, Mushrooms, and Cauliflower Karaage. Rotating projection walls and truck-inspired seating complete the bit. It is the kind of detail that turns a meal into something people post about for days afterward.

Photo Credit: Ruben Cabrera

The Food: Argentine Fire Meets Asian Technique

The kitchen’s signature move is taking a familiar dish and running it through an unexpected cultural filter. The Wagyu Katsu-Sando, built on shokupan bread with A5 Japanese wagyu, tonkatsu, and Japanese mayo, has carried over from Buenos Aires as one of the menu’s most consistently praised items. The current menu also features Hamachi finished with orange ponzu and sweet chili, and two dumpling preparations, a shiitake version with tofu and carrot, and a pork and shrimp version built around curry, corn-cheddar cream, and kimchi.



Photo Credit: Ruben Cabrera

Sitz has been clear that the Miami menu isn’t a carbon copy of the original. The kitchen leans on ingredients that aren’t available back in Argentina, like Key West prawns, to give the Miami iteration its own regional identity rather than simply importing the Buenos Aires playbook wholesale.

Photo Credit: Ruben Cabrera

The cocktail program matches the kitchen’s appetite for unexpected pairings. A Red Bean Old Fashioned built on Japanese whisky, bourbon, and red bean demerara, a Cherry Blossom Negroni made with cherry blossom infused gin, and a Yuzu Kosho Margarita finished with gochugaru salt all sit on a menu that treats the bar program with the same seriousness as the food.

Niño Gordo is located at 112 NW 28th Street in Wynwood, and operates Wednesday through Sunday, generally from 6:30 p.m. to 10 or 11 p.m. depending on the night, with Dekotora staying open later on weekends. The restaurant takes reservations and skews toward a reservation-only experience on busier nights, so booking ahead is strongly recommended, particularly if Dekotora’s hidden bar is part of the plan.

Book the table, find the hidden door behind the cigarette machine, and prepare to fall in love with Wynwood’s most fearless restaurant.