Few bags have earned the right to an origin story the way the Fendi Baguette has. First conceived in the late 1990s — a deliberate act of rebellion against the minimalism that had consumed the fashion landscape — it arrived small, bold, and entirely unconcerned with blending in.

Photo Credit: Fendi

Bold color pairings, experimental materials, craft techniques that had no business being on something you carried under your arm: the Baguette was a manifesto before anyone used that word for a handbag. Now, under the direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri in her first collection for Fendi, it returns to its original silhouette and style code, 26424, for Fall/Winter 2026-27. And with it comes a campaign that feels exactly as it should: loud, personal, and entirely unapologetic.

Photo Credit: Fendi

Photographed by Bibi Borthwick to the soundtrack of Addison Rae’s “Fame is a Gun,” the campaign gathers a cast that reads less like a brand roster and more like a cultural moment. Sarah Jessica Parker — who, as Carrie Bradshaw, gave the Baguette one of its most iconic television moments — leads alongside Fendi Ambassadors Bang Chan of Stray Kids, Song Yuqi of (G)I-DLE, Ren Meguro of Snow Man, and MINA of TWICE, joined by Emma D’Arcy, Sophie Thatcher, Jessica Alba, Iris Law, and Tecla Insolia. Each subject was photographed with the Baguette of their choosing — the one that, at least in that moment, said the most about who they are.

That specificity was intentional. Borthwick created an environment built on spontaneity and ease, allowing each personality to move and express naturally rather than performing for the lens. The result is a series of images that feel genuinely inhabited — ten distinct relationships with a single object, each one a different kind of declaration. “It’s mine.” “It’s my attitude.” “It’s controlled chaos.” “It’s history.” And, in a nod to the line Parker first delivered on the set of Sex and the City, “It’s not a bag, it’s a Baguette.”

The range of the cast is the point. Bang Chan has led Stray Kids to eight consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200. Emma D’Arcy’s Golden Globe–nominated turn as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon returns for its third season this June, with a Tom Cruise film to follow in October. Sophie Thatcher sparked a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes with Nicolas Winding Refn’s Her Private Hell. Jessica Alba’s Netflix thriller Trigger Warning debuted at No. 1 in 67 countries.

Ren Meguro’s Snow Man greatest hits album sold over 1.3 million copies in its first week. MINA and TWICE are currently in the midst of a world tour. Iris Law continues to build one of her generation’s most compelling crossover careers between fashion and film. Tecla Insolia won both the David di Donatello and the Nastro d’Argento for Best Actress before the age of 22. There is no single type here, which was always the Baguette’s argument.

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