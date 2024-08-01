In a landmark year for Andalusia’s most iconic beach resort, Marbella Club, the property is unveiling an array of new experiences, including a stunning LOEWE boutique nestled within its newly acquired Finca Ana María estate. As the Marbella Club celebrates its 70th anniversary, it continues to elevate its storied charm with a blend of luxury, creativity, and holistic well-being.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loewe

The Marbella Club, founded by Prince Alfonso von Hohenlohe in 1954, has long been a magnet for the glamorous and discerning, from Hollywood stars to European royalty. Known for its rustic charm and exceptional service, the resort has seamlessly evolved over seven decades into one of Europe’s premier beach destinations. Now, the addition of Finca Ana María—a historic estate adjacent to the Marbella Club—marks a new chapter in its storied history. This acquisition has been transformed into a sanctuary for holistic well-being, enhancing the resort’s dedication to luxury and rejuvenation.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Marbella Club

Among the highlights of this transformation is the opening of a new LOEWE boutique within the estate. Spanning 111 square meters, the boutique is a testament to Creative Director Jonathan Anderson’s vision, bringing his concept to the picturesque setting of the Golden Mile. This vibrant yet intimate store merges the elegance of LOEWE’s design with the natural beauty of Marbella, creating a unique shopping environment that reflects the surrounding landscape.

The boutique’s interior is a masterful blend of tradition and modernity. Inspired by the whitewashed buildings and lush gardens of the resort, the store features artisanal elements such as cream and earthy green ceramic tiles, complemented by bougainvillea accents. The space is further enriched by wooden beamed ceilings, terrazzo flooring, and slabs of white and green marble, providing a luxurious and inviting atmosphere.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loewe Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE’s Marbella Club boutique offers a curated selection of women’s ready-to-wear and accessories, including bags, shoes, eyewear, and small leather goods. The store is designed for a leisurely shopping experience, featuring luxurious fitting rooms, a flexible client room, and a dedicated space for exotic handbags. Guests are encouraged to relax in George Nakashima’s walnut Conoid Cushion chairs and Gerrit Thomas Rietveld’s angular Utrecht chairs or unwind in the outdoor seating area, shaded by flower-adorned awnings.

Artistry extends beyond the boutique’s design. The space is adorned with hand-selected pieces from LOEWE’s international anthology of art, design, and craft. British artists Winifred Nicholson and Ben Nicholson’s works add vibrancy to the walls, with Nicholson’s painted flowers and his linocut “Princess” (c. 1933) offering bold explorations of color and texture. Additionally, Italian architect Ugo La Pietra’s sculptures infuse the boutique with a playful elegance, enhancing its refined ambiance.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loewe

In celebration of the new store, the LOEWE Perfumes Greenhouse will be open through September, offering a charming Victorian-inspired greenhouse filled with lush vegetation and relaxing nooks. This interactive setting showcases the Botanical Rainbow line—nine iconic fragrance families inspired by nature—as well as LOEWE Home Scents, a collection of twelve plant-based fragrances that evoke the essence of a garden.

Marbella Club’s evolution from a quaint beach club into a world-renowned resort reflects its enduring appeal and commitment to excellence. The addition of the LOEWE boutique and the Finca Ana María wellness retreat signifies a new era of luxury, combining the resort’s classic charm with contemporary sophistication.