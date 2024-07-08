HB
Monster To Become Official Energy Drink Of The Celebrity Poker Tour

After an explosive launch on February 8th of this year, the Celebrity Poker Tour (“CPT”) has quickly become one of the most watched series of events in all of poker, and now Monster will be the official beverage partner of the tour, with the partnership set to debut during CPT Invitational IV on August 31st, 2024.

The event will be broadcast across the PokerGo YouTube channel, Paramount-owned PlutoTV, X, Fubo, Sling, and more than a dozen of the celebrities’ social media platforms, where viewers can tune in to see if former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston will defend her title — or if a new champion will be crowned.

“If there’s one distinct quality of the Celebrity Poker Tour, it’s the palpable feeling of unmatched energy on the felt, unlike anything poker has ever seen before, so to partner with a global staple of energy and entertainment is a perfect match for both of our brands,” said CPT Founder & CEO Blake Wynn.

There is certainly no shortage of viral moments courtesy of the diversity of celebrities that participate in each event, including Joe Gatto from The Impractical Jokers, Youtube icon Tana Mongeau, TV show host Nēv Schulman, TikTok star Bryce Hall, Chicago Bears’ Keenan Allen, and UFC Champion Aljamain Sterling to name a few. During Invitational III, contortionist and America’s Got Talent finalist Sofie Dossi had what commentator Jeff Platt called “the greatest all-in we’ve ever seen” as she threw in all of her chips… using nothing but her feet!

While the player pool for August 31st has yet to be unveiled, viewers can expect to see an energy-filled, star-studded room competing to win their share of the $50,000 prize pool.

For more details, visit CPTnews.com / Instagram.

 

