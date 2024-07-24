Miami Beach Visitor And Convention Authority Presents Experiential App For Local Itineraries

Photo Credit: MBVCA

The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA) has unveiled a captivating new tool for visitors and locals alike to indulge in an all-encompassing journey of Miami through immersive technology. EXP Miami Beach Tours is a newfound app that serves as an extension of the Experience Miami Beach App, guiding guests and locals along the best local routes. Through the app, users can browse and select from a curated catalog of itineraries with video and visual highlights.

The rich historical tapestry of Miami serves as the foundation of EXP Miami Beach Tours as city experts and seasoned locals walk users through beloved landmarks and activities, including the Art Deco District, public art collections, Michelin-awarded restaurants, and more. Dedicated to equipping visitors with the resources and tools to optimize summer travel plans, this is a strategic enhancement to the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority’s collection of offerings leveraging user-friendly technology. Further, Experience Miami Beach presents a weekly video series on their Instagram showcasing activities beyond the beach from city rooftops, restaurants, and other hidden gems.

Peggy Benua, Chairwoman of Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority, shares “Miami Beach is home to a variety of experiences, landmarks and installations that represent the history of our city and its global influence. The EXP Miami Beach Tours App takes our visitors on a journey beyond the beach to discover the diversity of our destination.”

The “team has worked with local experts to craft itineraries that cater to varying travel styles and interests. This offering allows visitors to start planning their future visits with ease,” Benua adds. With time to enjoy the final weeks of summer bliss, EXP Miami BeachTours is now available on Apple and Google. Additionally, visitors can enjoy a dedicated newsletter highlighting special events and news at destination hotels and restaurants.