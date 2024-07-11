HB
News | July 11, 2024

Manhattan’s Most Exclusive Dining Destination Is Headed To The Hamptons

News | July 11, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Perhaps one of the hautest reservations to get in Manhattan, Sartiano’s, located in the iconic basement of The Mercer Hotel by hospitality veteran Scott Sartiano, is definitely an ‘if you know, you know,’ type dining experience. This summer, Sartiano’s, American Express, and Resy are teaming up to offer Centurion Members exclusive access to a remarkable dining experience at The Hedges Inn in East Hampton.

Manhattan's Most Exclusive Dining Destination Is Headed To The HamptonsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of American Express

From July 18 through August 31, Centurion Members can secure coveted tables and indulge in Sartiano’s signature Italian cuisine, featuring delectable dishes like Fritto Misto, Agnolotti, and the luxurious Caviar Cannolis. Additionally, Centurion Members will be treated to an exclusive preview of the Centurion at Sartiano’s East Hampton Celebration. Bond Hospitality is bringing the renowned Soho culinary hotspot to the historic Hedges Inn in East Hampton, a luxurious bed and breakfast situated on the South Fork of Long Island. This collaboration ensures a summer of fine dining and unparalleled experiences for American Express Centurion Members.

Manhattan's Most Exclusive Dining Destination Is Headed To The HamptonsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of American Express

The Hedges Inn in East Hampton is built on tradition and its pristine reputation, similar to Sartiano’s, making this the ultimate exclusive pairing out East. And while the Hamptons are already buzzing this summer on the heels of Michael Rubin’s ‘White Party,’  we’re deeming this one of the best reservations to get your hands on this season.

Manhattan's Most Exclusive Dining Destination Is Headed To The HamptonsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of American Express

The partnership ensures that each evening spent at this elegant venue is nothing short of extraordinary, providing a perfect blend of luxurious ambiance and exquisite cuisine.

