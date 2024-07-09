The Louis Vuitton & Timberland Collaboration Features An 18K Gold Boot
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton has unveiled the campaign for their Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 Workwear Capsule Collection helmed by Creative Director Pharrell Williams. Releasing on August 8th, 2024, the collection includes the House’s highly-anticipated boot collaboration with Timberland with the inclusion of an 18K gold boot. The collection also includes a luxe array of ready-to-wear as seen on their January 2024 runway and the limited-edition Keepall 50 Toolbox bag. Reflecting an American Western attitude, the pieces explore the origins of workwear through the savoir-fare of the House effortlessly fusing elegance, utility, and comfort together for an all-encompassing, elevated collection.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
When it comes to the ready-to-wear, there’s a significant focus on the versatility of workwear introduced through sophisticated silhouettes that combine durability with refinement. Suits in overdyed jacquards rendered in tones of browns, black and beiges sit at the forefront while tucker jackets and coats constructed with sculptural, voluminous cuts feature characteristic details like leather appliqué motifs, pearls, embroideries and studs enhancing the play of the Western wardrobe.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Included in this capsule is a highly-anticipated collaboration with Timberland, introducing a luxurious reinterpretation of classic boots through the Maison’s distinctive perspective. The collection features three boot styles: the LV 6-inch, the LV Boot, and the LV 6-inch Exceptional Edition.
The LV 6-Inch boot, crafted at the House’s Italian shoe atelier in Fiesso d’Artico, showcases the iconic LV Monogram embossing on nubuck leather. The LV Boot, an ankle design, reimagines the 6-Inch silhouette, offering a fresh take on the classic style. The LV 6-Inch Exceptional Edition stands out as a singular creation, developed by Louis Vuitton’s shoe, jewelry, and hard-sided experts. This premium work boot is made from supple, waterproof Italian leather in Classic Monogram and is adorned with 18K gold LV initials on the tongue, eyelets, lace tips, and tag hardware, making it a true masterpiece.
Another focal point of the collection is the limited-edition Keepall 50 Toolbox, a utilitarian twist on the brand’s iconic bag. Drawing inspiration from the traditional American workwear toolbox, this modern version is crafted from natural leather and features multiple exterior pockets and rivets adorned with coated Monogram Canvas. Staying true to the travel-centric theme of the capsule, the collection also includes a flask and a cigarette case, both designed in steel with intricate engravings.
Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”
Haute Living Miami Ambassador Radmila Lolly has just debuted a new production, “Cars and Opera,” which was a resounding success.
Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative
Tiffany & Co. has a new environmental initiative, Love For Our Oceans, aiming to support ocean conservation efforts worldwide.
Pumpkin Spice And A Perfect Smile: Cosmetic Dentistry Tips For A Stunning Fall Look
As the crisp air rolls in and pumpkin spice lattes become the seasonal go-to, fall brings a cozy charm that many look forward to each year. While indulging in your favorite autumn treats, it’s essential to remember that some of these delicious drinks and snacks can impact the appearance of your smile. Coffee, pumpkin spice […]
Clase Azul México Unveils The Edición Limitada Música For Día de Muertos
Clase Azul México has announced the release of its Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Edición Limitada Música.
Haute Living Celebrates The Launch Of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka At Le Bar Penelope In ...
Haute Living hosted an exclusive cocktail evening to celebrate the launch of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka at the elegant Le Bar Penelope in NYC on October.
How One Session With amp Transformed My Approach To Fitness
When I first tried amp, the smart strength machine that’s getting a lot of buzz, I wasn’t sure what to expect. Founded in 2021 by renowned entrepreneur Shalom Meckenzie,
