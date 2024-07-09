Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has unveiled the campaign for their Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 Workwear Capsule Collection helmed by Creative Director Pharrell Williams. Releasing on August 8th, 2024, the collection includes the House’s highly-anticipated boot collaboration with Timberland with the inclusion of an 18K gold boot. The collection also includes a luxe array of ready-to-wear as seen on their January 2024 runway and the limited-edition Keepall 50 Toolbox bag. Reflecting an American Western attitude, the pieces explore the origins of workwear through the savoir-fare of the House effortlessly fusing elegance, utility, and comfort together for an all-encompassing, elevated collection.

When it comes to the ready-to-wear, there’s a significant focus on the versatility of workwear introduced through sophisticated silhouettes that combine durability with refinement. Suits in overdyed jacquards rendered in tones of browns, black and beiges sit at the forefront while tucker jackets and coats constructed with sculptural, voluminous cuts feature characteristic details like leather appliqué motifs, pearls, embroideries and studs enhancing the play of the Western wardrobe.

Included in this capsule is a highly-anticipated collaboration with Timberland, introducing a luxurious reinterpretation of classic boots through the Maison’s distinctive perspective. The collection features three boot styles: the LV 6-inch, the LV Boot, and the LV 6-inch Exceptional Edition. The LV 6-Inch boot, crafted at the House’s Italian shoe atelier in Fiesso d’Artico, showcases the iconic LV Monogram embossing on nubuck leather. The LV Boot, an ankle design, reimagines the 6-Inch silhouette, offering a fresh take on the classic style. The LV 6-Inch Exceptional Edition stands out as a singular creation, developed by Louis Vuitton’s shoe, jewelry, and hard-sided experts. This premium work boot is made from supple, waterproof Italian leather in Classic Monogram and is adorned with 18K gold LV initials on the tongue, eyelets, lace tips, and tag hardware, making it a true masterpiece.