Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion, trailblazer, and style icon, Lewis Hamilton, has been named the Dior Ambassador for Men’s Fashion. A passionate and dynamic figure, Hamilton embodies the boldness and singularity of Dior allure, a modernity with a timeless signature, continually reinterpreted by Kim Jones, from season to season.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

In an exciting move that further celebrates self-accomplishment and pushing one’s limits, the House of Dior is thrilled to announce that Lewis Hamilton will also be a guest designer alongside Artistic Director Kim Jones. Together, they have devised a lifestyle capsule inspired by Hamilton’s powerful, exhilarating universe. This collaboration represents a symbiosis of couture and practicality, combining outdoor culture with the demands of luxury and functionality with virtuosity. The collection will be available in boutiques and on Dior.com from October 17, 2024.

The new lifestyle capsule, guest-designed by Lewis Hamilton, is a testament to the harmonious fusion of diverse inspirations and meticulous craftsmanship. Kim Jones expresses, “We share a love of nature, a desire to celebrate Africa, and an interest in the artisanal processes and techniques that unite craftspeople in Africa with the savoir-faire of the Dior ateliers. Added to that, this collection also reflects Lewis’ sporting side, his virtuosity, and our functionality. All in all, the way things came together happened very organically – and enjoyably!”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Hamilton, equally enthusiastic about the collaboration, shares, “Working with Kim and the talented team at Dior has been a dream, and I was honored when Kim asked if I’d like to do this with him. Our values and ideas are aligned, making it easy to bring to life a creative collection infused with our shared experiences. Focusing on conscious choices and pushing boundaries with each piece, while merging inspiration from my roots in Africa—drawing from their fabrics and belief in natural materials, as well as vibrant colors and powerful energy—has been so inspiring. I hope people everywhere feel good in these garments we designed so carefully.”

The latest Dior Men’s capsule collection, co-designed by Lewis Hamilton, is an ode to a winter lifestyle, reflecting his sporting and personal life. Centered around skiing and snowboarding, Hamilton has engaged in a creative dialogue with Kim Jones and the Dior ateliers to summon a unique collection. The collection balances the power and exhilaration of outdoor culture with the finesse and exceptionalism of French and global savoir-faire, stretching the limits of performance, excellence, and elegance, while also showcasing sustainability.

Photo Credit: Kenny Germe

The collection embraces a more voluminous silhouette to enhance movement and casual elegance. It features new casual suiting in traditional Dior tweeds, as well as new African weaves, offset against slouchy denim, knits, sweats, and fleeces, made partly from organic or recycled textiles. This blend of sustainability and technical rigor is evident in the Japanese skiwear, providing ultimate protection from extreme cold. The garments are designed with a global and non-disposable view, emphasizing the importance of heritage, both historically and contemporarily.

Accessories in the collection echo the fusion of tradition and modernity. From highly technical POC protective gear developed in Sweden to the ‘neo artisanal’ custom snowboards from Swiss Factory 9, the collection unites traditional craftsmanship with contemporary advancements. The new B44 Blade silhouette offers a retro and sporty allure, while the Dior Snow Derbys are adapted for the snow, merging casual day-to-day wear with technical performance. Bags in the collection combine function and decoration, uniting purpose with desire. The new Dior zipped backpack, made from ultra-resilient fabrics, is designed to invite freedom of movement and expression. All bags are crafted to enhance functionality and style, embodying the essence of the collaboration.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

The collaboration between Lewis Hamilton and Dior transcends the boundaries of dreams, performance, and excellence, showcasing a captivating, inventive dialogue between Hamilton and Kim Jones.