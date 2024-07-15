It’s Like Bali, But Better. Why Everyone’s Investing In Zanzibar

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Long known as an idyllic holiday destination offering a blend of culture, sunshine, and turquoise waters, Zanzibar has recently been earning a new reputation. These days, it’s not just vacationers who are intrigued by the pristine archipelago off the Tanzanian coast. It has also started to capture the attention of international property investors looking to get in early to the world’s next great beach destination.

Why? Visitors have long been mesmerized by the charming allure of this island but were restricted from investing by local property legislation. Up until 2010, foreigners could not own property in the country, a situation that left property sales massively curtailed and prices constrained. Now that these restrictions have been lifted, and as awareness of this legislative change has spread, investment interest has accelerated rapidly.

Foreigners love Zanzibar because it offers something that’s becoming increasingly rare in today’s market—a genuine blend of natural beauty and untapped potential. Its powdery white beaches, iconic sandbank, and crystal clear turquoise waters are more than just a backdrop for Instagram selfies. They are canvases for future luxury developments that promise not just a return on investment but a sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

In Zanzibar’s north, the Nungwi and Kendwa beaches dazzle with their fine, white sands, promising spectacular views of both sunrises and sunsets. The waters here are so clear they sparkle, propelling these spots up amongst the most stunning beaches on the planet. Zanzibar’s coral reefs are also still teeming with life, placing the island at the forefront for anyone keen on snorkeling and diving adventures. Zanzibar’s rich history, on the other hand, seen in the ancient architecture of Stone Town and the spice farms that dot the countryside, tells a thousand stories worth exploring.

Zanzibar’s magic also lies in its balance of seclusion and accessibility. It’s remote enough to offer an exotic escape but connected enough to make the investment viable and valuable. There are now more than 34 direct flights to Zanzibar from across the world, including international hubs like Amsterdam, Rome, and Dubai. A flight from Paris reaches Zanzibar in just nine hours, and the direct flight numbers are only increasing, reflecting a surge in demand. While the island is rising in popularity, it is still nowhere near being crowded. Unlike Bali and other popular destinations that are getting increasingly packed, Zanzibar stays still and peaceful.

The island’s future looks promising from an economic perspective as well. It has recorded impressive economic growth, averaging 6.8 percent over the last five years. The island’s growing infrastructure, from its international airport to its burgeoning luxury hospitality sector, signals a readiness for high-end development. Just this year, Four Seasons, Le Meridien, and Minor Hotels announced the opening of new luxury beachfront resorts on the island.

As more people notice the untapped potential of this incredible island and as visitors keep returning, the demand for luxury real estate increases. Johari Developers, a boutique development company specializing in luxury properties across Tanzania and Zanzibar has had incredible success with their developments. Their flagship project – Johari Beach Residences, has only been on the market for a year and is almost sold out. Another project of theirs – Sandbank Villas, is following in the footsteps of Johari Beach Residences as they just announced the final inventory of phase one within two months of launching.

It might partly be because the property encapsulates all the unique benefits that Zanzibar offers. Each private beachfront villa provides an unobstructed, breathtaking view of the ocean and the iconic Nungwi sandbanks. Each unit features a private beach walkway, an ocean-front pool, and floor-to-ceiling windows, blending indoor comfort with outdoor splendor. Furnished with bespoke pieces crafted from high-quality materials, the villas offer a luxurious yet authentic experience, capturing the essence of their natural surroundings. And priced from the $500K’s, it comes at a fraction of the price of beachfront property in other popular beach destinations, offering immense upside potential.

Another key attraction for international investors is that property owners and their families are eligible for residence permits valid for the entire duration of their property ownership. This is expected to continue the surge in international demand, which will further fuel growth and increase valuations. Many investors and digital nomads, deterred by restrictive property ownership laws in places like Bali, are just now discovering Zanzibar. As a hidden gem, it represents something new, unspoiled, and highly appealing.



In essence, investing in Zanzibar is a vote for a type of luxury that’s about more than just opulence. It’s about connection—to a place, to history, and to a community. And if authenticity is the new luxury, this island offers it in spades. Pair this with the investment potential of developments like Sandbank Villas, and opting for Zanzibar as a second home becomes not just a feasible alternative but a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you simply cannot miss.