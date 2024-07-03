HB
Inside The New Casa Loewe Boutique In Bal Harbour

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Loewe has opened its latest boutique in the prestigious Bal Harbour Shops, a renowned resort and luxury shopping destination located at the northern tip of Miami Beach. Spanning 193 square meters, the new store offers a comprehensive selection of women’s ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, sunglasses, small leather goods, and other accessories.

Inside The New Casa Loewe Boutique In Bal HarbourPhoto Credit: Gabriel Volpi

The store embodies creative director Jonathan Anderson’s CASA LOEWE concept, blending the elegance of retail with the intimacy of an art collector’s home. A striking ceramic façade, featuring a Miami-inspired palette of green, aquamarine, and coral tiles, greets customers. These handmade and enameled tiles, with their textural irregularities, create a captivating play of light and color that continues throughout the interior. Complementary materials, such as poured concrete and veined marble, are enhanced by fittings in oak, brass, and turned iron, adding to the store’s sophisticated ambiance.

Inside The New Casa Loewe Boutique In Bal HarbourPhoto Credit: Gabriel Volpi

The interior design includes carefully curated furniture, enhancing the store’s inviting atmosphere. Iconic Utrecht armchairs by Gerrit Thomas Rietveld and Berin Club chairs upholstered in custom felt are interspersed with Loewe’s signature designs, such as iron martini tables, marble podiums, a low black terrazzo table, and a tufted leather puffer bench. Isamu Noguchi’s shoji paper Akari E Hanging Lamp floats elegantly from the ceiling, while artisanal rugs featuring reproductions of British textile artist John Allen’s tapestries, Peveril of the Peak Brighter and Purple Road Laked, add a touch of abstract whimsy to the space.

Inside The New Casa Loewe Boutique In Bal HarbourPhoto Credit: Gabriel Volpi

The store’s walls are adorned with hand-selected pieces from Loewe’s global anthology of art, craft, and design. British artist Nicholas Byrne’s large-scale works, dynamic studies of movement and color, bring a transcendental sensibility paired with formal rigor, as seen in Untitled (2023), painted in oil on copper. American painter Jennifer Packer’s still life, Untitled (2022), presents a blue-tinted bouquet that is both somber and atmospheric. Italian multimedia artist Enrico David’s Untitled (2021), crafted from willow, wheat, and lavender, adds a tactile reference to the human form.

Inside The New Casa Loewe Boutique In Bal HarbourPhoto Credit: Gabriel Volpi

Loewe’s new store in Bal Harbour is a curated journey through art, design, and high fashion. Reflecting the elegance and refinement of its location, the boutique promises to be a destination for those seeking the finest in luxury and craftsmanship. Whether you’re looking for the latest fashion pieces or simply want to immerse yourself in a beautifully designed space, Loewe’s Bal Harbour store is a must-visit.

