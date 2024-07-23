Inside Louis Vuitton’s Lavish Garden Party In East Hampton

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

This past weekend, the sun shone brightly over East Hampton, where a private residence was transformed into a picturesque haven for a summer garden party à la Louis Vuitton. Hosted by the illustrious trio Marie-Chantal of Greece, Natalie Massenet, and Derek Blasberg, the event drew a constellation of stars and socialites for an afternoon of laughter, games, and delightful conversations with an atmosphere completely decked out in Louis Vuitton summer soiree must-haves.

The lush garden setting provided the perfect backdrop for a series of spirited garden games that kept guests entertained throughout the afternoon. The atmosphere was light-hearted and joyous, with attendees relishing the chance to connect and celebrate under the clear blue sky. Among the distinguished guests were Olympia of Greece, who brought a touch of royal charm to the gathering, and the dynamic duo Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, whose presence added a layer of theatrical flair. Fashion luminaries Lauren Santo Domingo and Louisa Jacobson graced the party with their chic presence, alongside actor Will Arnett and his partner Alessandra Brawn.

The guest list was a veritable who’s who of the fashion, entertainment, and media worlds. Notable attendees included the ever-inspiring Gayle King, the fashionable Jamie Mizrahi, and style maven Selby Drummond. Isabella Massenet, Cleo Wade, and Evan Ross Katz were seen mingling with guests, while the power couple Kristina O’Neill and Magnus Berger added their stylish touch to the event. Supermodel Jacquelyn Jablonski turned heads with her effortless elegance, and Deborra-Lee Furness brought a warm and welcoming vibe. Kelly Turlington Burns and Carolyn Tate Angel were spotted enjoying the festivities, as were Elizabeth Kurpis and Colby Mugrabi, whose infectious energy added to the party’s lively spirit.

As the afternoon unfolded, the garden buzzed with animated conversations and laughter, with guests indulging in exquisite refreshments and soaking up the summer vibes. The event was a testament to the hosts’ impeccable taste and their ability to bring together such a diverse and dazzling group of individuals.

The East Hampton garden party was not just a celebration of summer, but a gathering that highlighted the importance of connection, joy, and the simple pleasures of life. It was an unforgettable afternoon that left guests with cherished memories and a renewed appreciation for the beauty of coming together.