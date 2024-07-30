HB
City Guide, News | July 30, 2024

Hats in the Garden Raises $4 Million For Naples Botanical Garden

Darby Kordonowy
Naples Botanical Garden celebrated the 20th Annual Hats in the Garden this past season in Naples, Florida with more than 700 guests in attendance and raising more than $4 million.

(L-R): Dan Hills, John Paul Hills, Lauren Hills, CoCo Hills, Barbie Hills, Paul Hills, Amy Hills Baier, Bret Baier, Darby Hills, and Tom Hills

Photo Credit: Zee Anna Photography/Gulfshore LifeFor two decades, Hats in the Garden has served as Naples Botanical Garden’s primary fundraiser, advancing its mission to connect people with plants. The 2024 event “Runways” presented by William Raveis Real Estate featured a champagne reception, luncheon, and a Carolina Herrera runway show powered by Saks Fifth Avenue with an appearance by Wes Gordon, Creative Director of Carolina Herrera.

Hats in the Garden chair Barbie Hills

Photo Credit: Zee Anna Photography/Gulfshore Life

This year’s Hats in the Garden chair Barbie Hills and the Sustaining Leadership Council, a devoted group of 47 women who annually contribute to Garden gifts and organize each Hats in the Garden fundraiser, will dedicate $2.5 million of the funds raised to support the event’s Fund-a-Need focus on the preparation of the Garden’s 90-acre Preserve featuring restored Florida ecosystems and rare native plants for future enhancements.

Kathleen Kapnick, Chair of the 2024 Board of Directors at Naples Botanical Garden, and Donna McGinnis, President & CEO at Naples Botanical Garden and Vice President of the Board of Directors for the American Public Gardens Association (APGA)

Photo Credit: Zee Anna Photography/Gulfshore Life

The Fund-a-Need amount includes a generous pledge of $1 million made by Jerri and Dave Hoffmann of the Hoffmann Family of Companies. The Fund-a-Need program supports the costs to provide an eco-friendly tram to the Preserve, making the Garden’s natural areas more accessible and inviting for the Garden’s 260,000-plus annual visitors. Accessibility enhancements include expanded pathways, boardwalks, restrooms, and shade to offer comfort and easy mobility across these natural areas.

(L-R): Lance White, Scott Kapnick, David Hoffmann, Paul Hills, Dr. Robert Heidt, Sean Mayo, Kermit Sutton, Bob Scott, and Scott Lutgert

Photo Credit: Zee Anna Photography/Gulfshore Life

“Together the friends of the Garden have joined to create a power, a power for good,” says Barbie Hills, 2024 Hats in the Garden Chair. “There is nothing better that we can do! We start with a fun time. We end up with helping the Garden. Naples Botanical Garden serves everyone!”

Barbie Hills

Photo Credit: Zee Anna Photography/Gulfshore Life

A fun bonus surprise this year was Barbie Hills’ son-in-law Bret Baier, Fox News Anchor who served as an enthusiastic emcee for this year’s 20th anniversary of Hats in the Garden. Baier shared with the audience, “My most important title for this event is son-in-law of Barbie Hills.”

Barbie Hills and Bret Baier

Photo Credit: Zee Anna Photography/Gulfshore Life

Brett and his wife, Amy and sons ages 16 and 13 have been going to the Naples Botanical Garden for years. “In fact, our kids have spent a lot of time at the Barbie Hills’ rolling hill with all their cousins,” says Brett. “This is a beautiful place. For us, it is a place where your blood pressure goes down and you enjoy the beauty of this place. For Barbie, she has a special connection to this place and Barbie is a proud member of the Sustaining Leadership Council of Naples Botanical Garden.”

Darby Hills and guest

Photo Credit: Zee Anna Photography/Gulfshore Life

Notable attendees for Hats in the Garden included Barbie and Paul Hills, Amy and Bret Baier, Kathleen and Scott Kapnick, Donna McGinnis, President and CEO of Naples Botanical Garden, Leslie Fogg, Tom and Darby Hills, Dan Hills, John Paul Hills, Lauren Hills, Jody Lippes, Cheryl Coleman, Laurie Davis, Wilfredo Emanuel, Shirley Welsh, Mary Stone, Brynne Coletti, Simone and Scott Lutgert, Dr. Amy Quinn, Kathy Mezzalingua, Dyan Smith, Raimonda Childress, Sonya Sawyer, Erin Biggers, Michelle Fawcett, Jennifer Sullivan, Joan Clifford, Dr. Deborah Houk, Erin Brechbil, and more.

Guest, Erin Biggers. Wilfredo Emanuel, Allison Berlen, Dr. Deborah Houk, Carlos Escoto, Amanda Miller, Lindsay Stock, Gladie Robinson, Dr. Medina Kushen, and Sachi Ganzak

Photo Credit: Zee Anna Photography/Gulfshore Life

Edee Deluca, Sonya Sawyer, and Raimonda Childress

Photo Credit: Zee Anna Photography/Gulfshore Life

Cathy Lubner and Karen Scott

Photo Credit: Zee Anna Photography/Gulfshore Life

Erin Biggers. Wilfredo Emanuel, and guests

Photo Credit: Zee Anna Photography/Gulfshore Life

Carolina Herrera

Photo Credit: Zee Anna Photography/Gulfshore Life

Edee Deluca, Sonya Sawyer, and Raimonda Childress, Leslie Jimenez, Stacey Herring, Sharon Southern, Yvonne Bourk, Elaine Maria Zafar, Kate Kopecny, and Darlene Heck

Photo Credit: Zee Anna Photography/Gulfshore Life

Dr. Deborah Houk, Rochelle Shucart, Carrie Alward, Ashley Gerry, Sachi Ganzak, Rickey and Deidre Lamitie, Dr. Amy Quinn, Candice White, and guests

Photo Credit: Zee Anna Photography/Gulfshore Life

Catering by The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

Photo Credit: Zee Anna Photography/Gulfshore Life

Wes Gordon, Creative Director of Carolina Herrera

Photo Credit: Zee Anna Photography/Gulfshore Life

Rickey and Deidre Lamitie

Photo Credit: Zee Anna Photography/Gulfshore Life

Jody Lippes and guest

Photo Credit: Zee Anna Photography/Gulfshore Life

Simone Lutgert, Wes Gordon, and guests

Photo Credit: Zee Anna Photography/Gulfshore Life

