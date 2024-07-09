Giorgio Armani Is Set To Have A Major New York Moment This Fall
Giorgio Armani will be straying away from Milan Fashion Week and making a grand return to New York City, presenting the highly anticipated Women’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. The event is set for October 17th, coinciding with the inauguration of Armani’s new building on Madison Avenue, providing the perfect backdrop for this major moment for the Maison. The Armani building on Madison Ave has been completely revamped to feature residential units, an Armani/Ristorante, and new Giorgio Armani and Armani/Casa boutiques.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani
Renowned for his pragmatic and conscientious approach, Armani has chosen to merge the celebration of his new Madison Avenue location with the fashion show, marking his first return to New York in eleven years. Originally slated for Milan, the decision to showcase in New York underscores the designer’s strategic shift to highlight this monumental opening in the heart of Manhattan.
While this season’s collection takes center stage in New York, the Women’s Autumn/Winter 2025/26 collection will return to Italy and be presented as part of Milan Fashion Week in February 2025. But for now, Armani is ready for his big New York moment.
Related Articles
Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”
Haute Living Miami Ambassador Radmila Lolly has just debuted a new production, “Cars and Opera,” which was a resounding success.
Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative
Tiffany & Co. has a new environmental initiative, Love For Our Oceans, aiming to support ocean conservation efforts worldwide.
Pumpkin Spice And A Perfect Smile: Cosmetic Dentistry Tips For A Stunning Fall Look
As the crisp air rolls in and pumpkin spice lattes become the seasonal go-to, fall brings a cozy charm that many look forward to each year. While indulging in your favorite autumn treats, it’s essential to remember that some of these delicious drinks and snacks can impact the appearance of your smile. Coffee, pumpkin spice […]
Clase Azul México Unveils The Edición Limitada Música For Día de Muertos
Clase Azul México has announced the release of its Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Edición Limitada Música.
Haute Living Celebrates The Launch Of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka At Le Bar Penelope In ...
Haute Living hosted an exclusive cocktail evening to celebrate the launch of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka at the elegant Le Bar Penelope in NYC on October.
How One Session With amp Transformed My Approach To Fitness
When I first tried amp, the smart strength machine that’s getting a lot of buzz, I wasn’t sure what to expect. Founded in 2021 by renowned entrepreneur Shalom Meckenzie,
