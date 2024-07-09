Giorgio Armani Is Set To Have A Major New York Moment This Fall

Giorgio Armani will be straying away from Milan Fashion Week and making a grand return to New York City, presenting the highly anticipated Women’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. The event is set for October 17th, coinciding with the inauguration of Armani’s new building on Madison Avenue, providing the perfect backdrop for this major moment for the Maison. The Armani building on Madison Ave has been completely revamped to feature residential units, an Armani/Ristorante, and new Giorgio Armani and Armani/Casa boutiques.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Renowned for his pragmatic and conscientious approach, Armani has chosen to merge the celebration of his new Madison Avenue location with the fashion show, marking his first return to New York in eleven years. Originally slated for Milan, the decision to showcase in New York underscores the designer’s strategic shift to highlight this monumental opening in the heart of Manhattan.

While this season’s collection takes center stage in New York, the Women’s Autumn/Winter 2025/26 collection will return to Italy and be presented as part of Milan Fashion Week in February 2025. But for now, Armani is ready for his big New York moment.