Fang Hsu: A Visionary In Retail And Hospitality Design

Fang Hsu, a distinguished Design Project Coordinator at Orsman Design, Inc., has made significant strides in the realms of retail and hospitality design. Her work is characterized by a deep understanding of space and its potential to evoke emotions and tell stories. Hsu’s projects have not only garnered attention but have also been featured in prestigious platforms such as Parson’s Featured Work section. By showcasing innovative and high-quality designs, Hsu’s work elevates Orsman Design Inc.’s profile, attracts new clients, and potentially leads to more collaborative opportunities. Such accomplishments not only demonstrate her individual expertise but also underscore her valuable impact on her team and the broader design community.

The Hideaway Hotel in Soho: A Testament to Tranquility



One of Hsu’s most notable projects is the Hideaway Hotel in Soho, a sanctuary designed to offer guests a retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. The Hideaway Hotel is described as a place where visitors can “slow down, reconnect with yourself, and regain balance.” Hsu’s design philosophy is evident in every corner of the hotel, which aims to transport guests to a state of tranquility. The hotel promises more than just comfort; it offers transformative experiences, including psychedelic therapy sessions that lead to profound insights and personal growth. This innovative approach to hospitality design showcases Hsu’s ability to blend aesthetics with holistic well-being.

Photo Credit: Fang Hsu

Award-Winning Design Talent



Fang Hsu’s talent has been recognized through multiple design awards. She was a winner at the BDNY Element Hotels Design Charette hosted by Marriott, a testament to her innovative and impactful design solutions. Her ability to create spaces that are both functional and emotionally resonant has set her apart in the competitive field of design.

A Career Driven by Passion and Innovation



Hsu’s journey in design is driven by a passion for creating spaces that tell a story and evoke a sense of place. At Orsman Design, Inc., she continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in retail and hospitality design. Her projects are not just about aesthetics; they are about creating experiences that leave a lasting impression on those who encounter them.

Fang Hsu is a visionary designer whose work at Orsman Design and projects like the Hideaway Hotel in Soho highlight her exceptional talent and dedication to creating transformative spaces. Her award-winning designs and innovative approach continue to inspire and set new standards in the design field. Through her work, Hsu continues to inspire her peers and the next generation of designers, illustrating the profound impact thoughtful design can have on our daily lives and broader societal aesthetics.