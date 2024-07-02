HB
Editorials, Fashion | July 2, 2024

Eternal Summer: Introducing The 2024 Dioriviera Collection

Editorials, Fashion | July 2, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

ETERNAL SUMMER

With Dioriviera, Dior has mastered the art of summering. For the 2024 collection, inspired by the sun, Maria Grazia Chiuri has introduced new versions of the signature toile de Jouy print in refreshing shades of navy, coral, and water green on summery dresses, skirts, and accessories. Dior Maison has unveiled new additions imagined especially for the capsule such as crockery, glassware, and accessories, while also enhancing leisure and sports objects, outdoor furniture, and an array of other exceptional pieces. In tune with the concept of travel that Dioriviera embodies, expect to see the collection pop-up at haute summer holiday spots like The Beverly Hills Hotel, Cannes, Marmaris, Hawaii, and Sanya.

(Left) Dior Large Dioriviera book tote, $3,800, Dioriviera Toile de Jouy Sauvage sarong, $540, Dioriviera Naughtily-D hat, $1050, Dior sweater, $1,900, Dior skirt, $2,500, and Dioriviera Dior sun sandal, $990 and (Right) Dioriviera Toile de Jouy Sauvage scarf, $590, Dior Signature sunglasses, $590, Dioriviera Toile de Jouy Soleil hooded poncho, price upon request, Dioriviera Dway slide wedge, $990, and Dioriviera Medium Nomad pouch, $1,450; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Laura Sciacovelli

(Left) Dior top and skirt, price upon request and Dioriviera C’est Dior sandal, $990 and (Right) Dior bra, $1,450,
Dior pants, $1,300, Dioriviera Mini Lady Dior bag, $5,500, Dior sweater, price upon request, Dior Maison Dioriviera
small square pillow, $1,100, and Dior Maison Dioriviera large square pillow, $1,450; click here to shop. Photo Credit: Charlotte Lapalus
Dior dress and C’est Dior belt, price upon request, and Dior Medium Hobo bag, $5,000; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Charlotte Lapalus

Dior bra, $1,450, Dior pants, $1,300, Dior top, $3,000, and Dior Medium Hobo bag, $4,500; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Charlotte Lapalus

(Left) Dior Maison Dioriviera large tray, $550 and (Right) Dior Maison Dioriviera Double sun lounger, $2,750; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Mathilde Hiley

(Left) Dior tank top, $1,500, Diorevolution slide, $750, and Dior shorts, price upon request and (Right) Dior top, $1,450, Dior pants, $2,000, and Dior Medium book tote, $3,350; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Charlotte Lapalus

Dior Cannage sunglasses, $520; click here to shop.Photo Credit: Mathilde Hiley
Dior dress, $4,200, and Dioriviera Medium Dior book tote, price upon request; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Charlotte Lapalus

Dior Maison Dioriviera teacup, $240, tea saucer, $120, and mug, $300; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Mathilde Hiley

(Left) Dioriviera Medium book tote, $3,350 and (Right) Dior Dioriviera Dway slide, $850; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Mathilde Hiley

Dioriviera bracelet set, $420, and Dior dress, price upon request; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Charlotte Lapalus

(From left to right) Dior tank top, $1,500, jacket, $3,200, Dior Star sneaker, $890, and Dior shorts and socks, price upon request; Dior Midnight sunglasses, $430, Dior Tribales earrings, $620, Dior Chrono sneaker, $1,150, Dior vest, top, skort, and socks, price upon request; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Laura Sciacovelli

