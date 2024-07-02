Eternal Summer: Introducing The 2024 Dioriviera Collection

ETERNAL SUMMER

With Dioriviera, Dior has mastered the art of summering. For the 2024 collection, inspired by the sun, Maria Grazia Chiuri has introduced new versions of the signature toile de Jouy print in refreshing shades of navy, coral, and water green on summery dresses, skirts, and accessories. Dior Maison has unveiled new additions imagined especially for the capsule such as crockery, glassware, and accessories, while also enhancing leisure and sports objects, outdoor furniture, and an array of other exceptional pieces. In tune with the concept of travel that Dioriviera embodies, expect to see the collection pop-up at haute summer holiday spots like The Beverly Hills Hotel, Cannes, Marmaris, Hawaii, and Sanya.

