Eternal Summer: Introducing The 2024 Dioriviera Collection
ETERNAL SUMMER
With Dioriviera, Dior has mastered the art of summering. For the 2024 collection, inspired by the sun, Maria Grazia Chiuri has introduced new versions of the signature toile de Jouy print in refreshing shades of navy, coral, and water green on summery dresses, skirts, and accessories. Dior Maison has unveiled new additions imagined especially for the capsule such as crockery, glassware, and accessories, while also enhancing leisure and sports objects, outdoor furniture, and an array of other exceptional pieces. In tune with the concept of travel that Dioriviera embodies, expect to see the collection pop-up at haute summer holiday spots like The Beverly Hills Hotel, Cannes, Marmaris, Hawaii, and Sanya.
Photo Credit: Laura Sciacovelli
Photo Credit: Charlotte Lapalus
Photo Credit: Charlotte Lapalus
Photo Credit: Mathilde Hiley
Photo Credit: Charlotte Lapalus
Photo Credit: Charlotte Lapalus
Photo Credit: Mathilde Hiley
Photo Credit: Mathilde Hiley
Photo Credit: Charlotte Lapalus
Photo Credit: Laura Sciacovelli
ALL CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES BY DIOR
ALL BEAUTY BY DIOR BEAUTY
Related Articles
Evan Funke’s Mother Wolf May Be The Hardest Reservation To Get In Miami
Evan Funke has made his Miami debut with the grand opening of Mother Wolf in the luxurious Design District.
Think You Know Aesthetic Treatments? Haute Beauty Experts Debunk The Biggest Beauty Myths
Myths and misconceptions about beauty treatments can often cloud judgment, making it harder for patients to make informed decisions.
The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Returns To Los Angeles
The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic returned to Los Angeles over the weekend attended by new parents Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse.
Lennox Lewis’s Rocavaka Launches This October In New York City
Join us for an exclusive evening as we celebrate the launch of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka. Meet the boxing legend himself as we toast to his legacy and the unveiling of this premium vodka. The evening will take place on Sunday, October 13th, 2024, at the chic Le Bar Penelope in New York […]
The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Masterclass In Sartorial Soft Power
The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 collection might be the ultimate epitome of Ghesquière’s design eye throughout the last decade.
The Amrit Ocean Resort Is A Premier Luxury Wellness Destination
Amrit Ocean Resorts welcomes guests to Florida’s newest luxury beachfront resort highlighting health and wellness.
Latest Story
Trending Articless
Related Articles
Evan Funke’s Mother Wolf May Be The Hardest Reservation To Get In Miami
Evan Funke has made his Miami debut with the grand opening of Mother Wolf in the luxurious Design District.
Think You Know Aesthetic Treatments? Haute Beauty Experts Debunk The Biggest Beauty Myths
Myths and misconceptions about beauty treatments can often cloud judgment, making it harder for patients to make informed decisions.
The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Returns To Los Angeles
The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic returned to Los Angeles over the weekend attended by new parents Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse.
Lennox Lewis’s Rocavaka Launches This October In New York City
Join us for an exclusive evening as we celebrate the launch of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka. Meet the boxing legend himself as we toast to his legacy and the unveiling of this premium vodka. The evening will take place on Sunday, October 13th, 2024, at the chic Le Bar Penelope in New York […]
The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Masterclass In Sartorial Soft Power
The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 collection might be the ultimate epitome of Ghesquière’s design eye throughout the last decade.
The Amrit Ocean Resort Is A Premier Luxury Wellness Destination
Amrit Ocean Resorts welcomes guests to Florida’s newest luxury beachfront resort highlighting health and wellness.
Subscribe to Haute Living
Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep
Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.
Haute Black Membership
Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences
Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events