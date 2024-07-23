We sat down with the ultimate multihyphenate Emma Brooks — a dancer turned model, designer, actress, and content creator who has garnered a loyal following of over 5 million across her social platforms in the fashion and beauty community — to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Dior Aspen Wellness Retreat.

HAUTE LIVING: What were some of your highlights from the trip?

EMMA BROOKS: Everything about this trip was perfectly curated, it’s really hard to just pick a few highlights BUT if I have to… I’d say one of my favorite moments was the view we had from the top of the mountain where we did Pilates and meditation. The view was surreal, and it just felt like a dream to be up there with such an amazing group of people. Also, the last night of the trip was completely unmatched. We had dinner at a restaurant within the mountain, with no cell service, the best company, and amazing food. Our cocktail hour consisted of frolicking in the grass and playing in the flowers together. There was no better way to end such a beautiful trip celebrating Dioriviera.

HL: Favorite wellness activity?

EB: My favorite activity was the hike that we went on following a wonderful morning of yoga – no cell service, the most beautiful scenery, and the best conversation. Any hike near water makes me happy, but being able to be in the mountains with the fresh air was unbeatable — we will ignore the fresh pasta I downed immediately after the hike was complete.

HL: What are your go-to Dior Beauty wellness and beauty products?

EB: I always have a few products from Dior Beauty within my wellness and beauty rotation. For skincare, I absolutely love the Dior Prestige Micro-Huile de Rose Advanced Serum for repairing my skin and always making it feel so firm and the Dior Prestige Baume de Minuit to rejuvenate my skin while I’m sleeping. If you know me, you know that Dior makeup will always be everything to me. I adore the Dior Addict Lip Glow Oils – discovered on this trip that the Mahogany shade is AMAZING – Dior Forever Glow Maximizer (especially Bronze & Rosy), Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette, and then lastly Dior Forever Foundation and Forever Skin Correct Concealer. Dior has everything down to a science with their products and it has taken over the majority of my vanity.

HL: What was your favorite spa treatment?

EB: I was lucky enough to visit the Dior Beauty takeover at The Little Nell Spa in Aspen. After all the physical activities we did, I would have to say my favorite treatment was the D-Tissue massage. It was so relaxing from start to finish and the Dior Spa products left my skin feeling so soft and my body smelling amazing. However, I’m ALWAYS a fan of a Dior Spa facial and if there’s access to one in my city – you know where to find me!