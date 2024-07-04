HB
Art | July 4, 2024

Art Monte-Carlo: The Sublime In Monaco

Art | July 4, 2024
Frances Landrum
By Frances Landrum
Art Monte-Carlo 2022, Esplanade of the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco with a view of a work by Angela Bulloch presented by Esther Shipper.

Photo by Sebastiano Pellion di Persano

Art enthusiasts, collectors, and aficionados of luxury converge on the picturesque shores of Monte Carlo each year for a unique and captivating event: Art Monte Carlo. As the principality’s premier contemporary art fair under the patronage of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, Art Monte Carlo showcases a curated selection of works from some of the world’s most renowned galleries and artists, and on July 6th and 7th, all will be welcome to attend and bask in the fair’s offerings.

One of the hallmarks of Art Monte Carlo is its unique setting amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the Grimaldi Forum. Surrounded by the azure waters of the Mediterranean Sea and nestled within lush gardens, the fair creates a serene and simultaneously exhilarating atmosphere that enhances the appreciation of art and fosters meaningful connections between artists, collectors, and enthusiasts.

Art Monte Carlo offers an immersive experience celebrating the diversity and innovation of contemporary art, modern art, and contemporary design. The fair features a wide range of artistic expressions, from paintings and sculptures to installations and multimedia presentations. Each piece submitted this year to the fair is up for the prestigious award, The Prix Solo artmonte-carlo – F.P.Journe. The winning piece will be purchased and donated to the NMNM (Nouveau Musée National de Monaco).

Prince Albert and Princess Caroline at Art Monte-Carlo 2023

Photo Courtesy of Purepeople by Bruno Bebert

In addition to its curated exhibition spaces, Art Monte Carlo also features a dynamic program of talks, panel discussions, and special events that provide further insight into the world of contemporary art. Visitors can engage with artists, curators, and industry experts, gaining valuable perspectives and deepening their understanding of the artistic process and its significance in today’s society.

This year, the Salon d’Art features a special exhibition entitled “Turner: the Sublime Legacy,” devoted to the painter J.M.W. Turner. In collaboration with the Tate, visitors get to explore Joseph Mallord William Turner’s tumultuous maritime sceneries and landscapes in person to give appreciation to the late 1700s artist and truly understand what the sublime in art means. The dialogue around the sublime will continue with anecdotes of Turner’s influence on other artists and movements by showcasing pieces by Mark Rothko, Jessica Warboys, and John Akomfrah, among others.

For those who appreciate the finer things in life and seek to immerse themselves in the world of art and culture, Art Monte Carlo is an event not to be missed. With each edition, the fair continues to elevate the artistic landscape of Monte Carlo, showcasing the transformative power of creativity and reinforcing the principality’s status as a global hub for luxury and artistry.

For more information on how to attend, please visit https://artmontecarlo.ch/en/home/ and stay tuned for their Winter sister event, Art Geneva. 

Related Articles

Top 6 Luxurious Hotel Suites In Boston
City Guide

Top 6 Luxurious Hotel Suites In Boston

By Darby Kordonowy

Experience top-tier amenities, breathtaking views, and exclusive services at these top six luxurious hotel suites in Boston.

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
Beauty

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance

By Adrienne Faurote

Francis Kurkdjian, perfume creation director at Parfums Christian Dior, creates Sauvage Eau Forte, capturing the essence of water.

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
Entrepreneur

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances

By Haute Living

Having designed countless private and public collections, Franklin Eugene has cemented his status as a go-to fashion designer.

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
Fashion

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

For over 30 years, Ralph Lauren has been committed to raising awareness in the fight against Cancer with their worldwide Pink Pony Initiative.

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
News

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Manner represents a distinct approach to hospitality, combining the best elements of a hotel, a private residence, and a member’s club.

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection
Fashion

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

This year, Bvlgari revealed Aeterna, an unprecedented high-end jewelry collection inspired by the timeless allure of the Eternal City.

Latest Story

  • Top 6 Luxurious Hotel Suites In Boston
    City Guide

    Top 6 Luxurious Hotel Suites In Boston

  • Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
    Beauty

    Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance

  • Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
    Entrepreneur

    Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances

  • Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
    Fashion

    Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation

  • Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
    News

    Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene

Top 6 Luxurious Hotel Suites In Boston
City Guide

Top 6 Luxurious Hotel Suites In Boston

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
Beauty

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
Entrepreneur

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
Fashion

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
News

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Top 6 Luxurious Hotel Suites In Boston
City Guide

Top 6 Luxurious Hotel Suites In Boston

By Darby Kordonowy

Experience top-tier amenities, breathtaking views, and exclusive services at these top six luxurious hotel suites in Boston.

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
Beauty

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance

By Adrienne Faurote

Francis Kurkdjian, perfume creation director at Parfums Christian Dior, creates Sauvage Eau Forte, capturing the essence of water.

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
Entrepreneur

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances

By Haute Living

Having designed countless private and public collections, Franklin Eugene has cemented his status as a go-to fashion designer.

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
Fashion

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

For over 30 years, Ralph Lauren has been committed to raising awareness in the fight against Cancer with their worldwide Pink Pony Initiative.

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
News

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Manner represents a distinct approach to hospitality, combining the best elements of a hotel, a private residence, and a member’s club.

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection
Fashion

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

This year, Bvlgari revealed Aeterna, an unprecedented high-end jewelry collection inspired by the timeless allure of the Eternal City.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black