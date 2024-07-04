Art Monte-Carlo: The Sublime In Monaco

Photo by Sebastiano Pellion di Persano

Art enthusiasts, collectors, and aficionados of luxury converge on the picturesque shores of Monte Carlo each year for a unique and captivating event: Art Monte Carlo. As the principality’s premier contemporary art fair under the patronage of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, Art Monte Carlo showcases a curated selection of works from some of the world’s most renowned galleries and artists, and on July 6th and 7th, all will be welcome to attend and bask in the fair’s offerings.

One of the hallmarks of Art Monte Carlo is its unique setting amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the Grimaldi Forum. Surrounded by the azure waters of the Mediterranean Sea and nestled within lush gardens, the fair creates a serene and simultaneously exhilarating atmosphere that enhances the appreciation of art and fosters meaningful connections between artists, collectors, and enthusiasts.

Art Monte Carlo offers an immersive experience celebrating the diversity and innovation of contemporary art, modern art, and contemporary design. The fair features a wide range of artistic expressions, from paintings and sculptures to installations and multimedia presentations. Each piece submitted this year to the fair is up for the prestigious award, The Prix Solo artmonte-carlo – F.P.Journe. The winning piece will be purchased and donated to the NMNM (Nouveau Musée National de Monaco).

Photo Courtesy of Purepeople by Bruno Bebert

In addition to its curated exhibition spaces, Art Monte Carlo also features a dynamic program of talks, panel discussions, and special events that provide further insight into the world of contemporary art. Visitors can engage with artists, curators, and industry experts, gaining valuable perspectives and deepening their understanding of the artistic process and its significance in today’s society.

This year, the Salon d’Art features a special exhibition entitled “Turner: the Sublime Legacy,” devoted to the painter J.M.W. Turner. In collaboration with the Tate, visitors get to explore Joseph Mallord William Turner’s tumultuous maritime sceneries and landscapes in person to give appreciation to the late 1700s artist and truly understand what the sublime in art means. The dialogue around the sublime will continue with anecdotes of Turner’s influence on other artists and movements by showcasing pieces by Mark Rothko, Jessica Warboys, and John Akomfrah, among others.

For those who appreciate the finer things in life and seek to immerse themselves in the world of art and culture, Art Monte Carlo is an event not to be missed. With each edition, the fair continues to elevate the artistic landscape of Monte Carlo, showcasing the transformative power of creativity and reinforcing the principality’s status as a global hub for luxury and artistry.

For more information on how to attend, please visit https://artmontecarlo.ch/en/home/ and stay tuned for their Winter sister event, Art Geneva.