The Dior Spa on the Eastern & Orient Express is more than just a wellness retreat; it’s an immersive experience designed to harmonize with the serene beauty of Southeast Asia. As the train glides through tropical rainforests, serene rivers, verdant rice fields, and ancient temples, guests can luxuriate in the spa’s meticulously crafted environment. The spa’s decor reflects Dior’s signature style, featuring exquisite canework in tropical woods and the iconic green toile de Jouy, creating a visual symphony that complements the stunning vistas outside.

The spa’s reception area offers an array of Dior’s prestigious skincare and fragrance lines, alongside a curated selection of makeup, setting the stage for a journey of both beauty and relaxation. The space unfolds into two treatment rooms, each designed to provide a cocoon of comfort as the lush landscapes drift by.

Dior’s bespoke spa menu features five treatments, each lasting between thirty and forty minutes, designed to cater to the specific needs of travelers on the move. Treatments include D-Jungle, a signature treatment that is an ode to Asian wellness traditions, Remodelling Kobi-Dior, a facial treatment that marries traditional Japanese Kobido massage techniques with Dior Prestige Skincare, and the Nocturnal Le Soin de Minuit, which is ideal for unwinding before bedtime, enhancing relaxation and sleep quality.

Guests can also choose from two extraordinary itineraries: the Essence of Malaysia, The West Coast, where guests traverse from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, exploring the cultural richness of Georgetown on Penang Island and the natural splendor of Langkawi Island, and the Wild Malaysia, The East Coast, where guests venture north from Singapore into the untamed landscapes that are home to the iconic Malayan tiger, immersing in the region’s wild beauty.

The Dior Spa aboard the Eastern & Orient Express promises an exceptional fusion of luxury, wellness, and adventure. It’s not merely a train journey but a serene, exotic interlude designed to elevate your travel experience.