Fashion, News | June 3, 2024

Watch The Dior 2025 Cruise Show Live From Scotland

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

As the Cruise season continues, with major shows in even more major cities, Dior is headed to Scotland today to unveil its Cruise 2025 collection. Tune into the show live at 3:00 pm EST to see what Maria Grazia Chiuri has in store for Dior by clicking the link below.

