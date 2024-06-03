Watch The Dior 2025 Cruise Show Live From Scotland

During Art Week Miami, MCQ Markets hosted the launch of its new platform at its showroom in Wynwood, Miami in partnership with Haute Living and Impact Wealth. The event introduced MCQ Markets’ innovative approach to luxury vehicle ownership through fractionalized investments, attracting guests from finance, motorsports, and the arts. The debut vehicle, a 1986 Lamborghini Countach, sold out within 48 hours, demonstrating strong interest in this new offering.