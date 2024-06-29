The Ritz-Carlton Resorts Of Naples Debuts Its Dining Passport

Calling all foodies! Beginning July 7, The Ritz-Carlton, Naples and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón are inviting Naples’ locals and hotel guests to ‘Dine Local, Eat Global’ with its Dining Passport program. Diners can delight in curated prix fixe global dinner menus, bespoke cocktails, and specialty-priced wines at selected restaurants within the two resorts. Through this passport, guests can take their tastebuds on a journey exploring a variety of flavors on menus offering a selection of three or more dishes.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Resorts

“We are thrilled to introduce the Dining Passport at The Ritz-Carlton Resorts of Naples,” said Mark Ferland, Area General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Resorts of Naples. “This innovation celebrates the artistry and passion of our culinary teams while offering our neighbors the opportunity to enjoy world-class cuisine in the comfort of our unique dining outlets.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton ResortsParticipating restaurants at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples include its newest restaurant, Nolita inspired by Manhattan’s food-centric district offering New York-style Italian classics, artisan pasta, and familiar dishes inspired by family recipes. Dining Passport highlights at Nolita include Panzanella, pesto pizza, and Limoncello strawberry cheesecake.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Resorts

Sofra at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples offers shareable plates featuring Eastern Mediterranean dishes packed with spice. For this exclusive menu, delight in dishes such as braised artichoke, Levantine-style beef and lamb, and Greek yogurt ice cream.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Resorts

DUSK, a longtime local and guest favorite at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples showcases a dimly-lit, sleek atmosphere with hand-rolled sushi and vibrant signature drinks. Take a seat on the private terrace to soak up sunset views while you enjoy menu specials including chicken gyoza, shrimp tempura roll, and lemon meringue pie.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Resorts

At The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón, Dining Passport holders can take in views of the breathtaking Tiburón golf course from the refined atmosphere of Ria while dining on Latin American cuisine such as tuna tostada, beef antichucho, and churros. Unwind by Ria’s firepits outdoors while savoring a flavor-packed exclusive menu, perfect for a date night or family gathering.

To access the Dining Passport at The Ritz-Carlton Resorts of Naples, visit here.