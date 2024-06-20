HB
Fashion, News | June 20, 2024

The Fendi Men’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Color Palette-Refresher

Fashion, News | June 20, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

The Fendi Men's Men's Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Palette-RefresherPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

With Men’s Fashion Week in full swing, Fendi’s much-anticipated Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection has made a bold debut, seamlessly blending the Maison’s rich heritage with contemporary design elements. A sophisticated collection for the modern man, the Fendi Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway introduced a fresh new color palette of pastels for the season.

At the heart of the collection is the Fendi heraldic crest, a shield divided into four distinct parts. This emblem features the iconic Pequin stripe, the FF logo, Janus the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the Fendi squirrel. The squirrel motif holds a special place in Fendi’s history, originating from a painting given to Adele Casagrande Fendi by her husband Edoardo Fendi, who fondly remarked she was “as busy as a squirrel.” The incorporation of the crest also gives a nod to the “cool” schoolboy vibe seen throughout the collection.

The Fendi Men's Men's Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Palette-RefresherPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

The collection showcases Fendi’s exceptional craftsmanship through a variety of fabrics, cuts, and silhouettes. From tailored suits to casual wear, each piece reflects a meticulous attention to detail. The use of luxurious materials and innovative techniques results in garments that are both stylish and functional, catering to the modern man’s diverse wardrobe needs. Fendi’s SS25 collection stands out with its bold use of patterns and motifs. The Pequin stripe and FF logo are prominently featured, reimagined in contemporary styles that appeal to the fashion-forward consumer.

Fendi’s latest collection offers a versatile range of clothing, suitable for various occasions. The suits are tailored to perfection,   while the casual wear pieces provide comfort and style for everyday wear — yet feel unbelievably cool and contemporary with the mix of classic menswear neutral tones and fabrics with the newness of the pastel palette. The collection also includes a selection of accessories that complement the outfits, adding a touch of elegance and flair.

The Fendi Men's Men's Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Palette-RefresherPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Fendi’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection is a masterful blend of tradition and modernity. The heraldic crest, a central theme, serves as a reminder of the brand’s illustrious past while the innovative designs speak to its future.

Related Articles

Peter Philips On What A Strong Woman Looks Like For The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Runway Show
News

Peter Philips On What A Strong Woman Looks Like For The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Runway Show

By Adrienne Faurote

For makeup extraordinaire and the Creative and Image Director of Dior Makeup, Peter Philips, the beauty look was all about a strong woman.

Behind The Scenes With Style Icon & Model Kelsey Merritt At The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Show
News

Behind The Scenes With Style Icon & Model Kelsey Merritt At The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Show

By Adrienne Faurote

Haute Living goes behind the scenes with Kelsey Merritt, model and fashion icon, for an exclusive look at the Dior Spring/Summer 2025 show.

IGK Throws Glamorous Miami Party To Unveil New Disco Disco Line
Beauty

IGK Throws Glamorous Miami Party To Unveil New Disco Disco Line

By Mary Gibson

IGK Hair hosted a fabulous launch party for their new Disco Disco Shine Spray in Miami on September 19th.

The Saint Laurent Summer 2025 Collection Reinvents Tailoring For The Modern Woman
Fashion

The Saint Laurent Summer 2025 Collection Reinvents Tailoring For The Modern Woman

By Adrienne Faurote

The Saint Laurent Summer 2025 womenswear collection, under the creative direction of Anthony Vaccarello, presents a powerful evolution.

Inside The New Zimmerman Flagship Boutique In New York City
Fashion

Inside The New Zimmerman Flagship Boutique In New York City

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Zimmerman has announced the relocation of its New York City flagship store in Soho to a beautifully restored 1800s building on Greene Street.

The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025
News

The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025

By Adrienne Faurote

From Prada and Gucci to Loro Piana and Brunello Cucinelli, these are some of the best looks from Milan Fashion Week.  

