With Men’s Fashion Week in full swing, Fendi’s much-anticipated Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection has made a bold debut, seamlessly blending the Maison’s rich heritage with contemporary design elements. A sophisticated collection for the modern man, the Fendi Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway introduced a fresh new color palette of pastels for the season.

At the heart of the collection is the Fendi heraldic crest, a shield divided into four distinct parts. This emblem features the iconic Pequin stripe, the FF logo, Janus the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the Fendi squirrel. The squirrel motif holds a special place in Fendi’s history, originating from a painting given to Adele Casagrande Fendi by her husband Edoardo Fendi, who fondly remarked she was “as busy as a squirrel.” The incorporation of the crest also gives a nod to the “cool” schoolboy vibe seen throughout the collection.

The collection showcases Fendi’s exceptional craftsmanship through a variety of fabrics, cuts, and silhouettes. From tailored suits to casual wear, each piece reflects a meticulous attention to detail. The use of luxurious materials and innovative techniques results in garments that are both stylish and functional, catering to the modern man’s diverse wardrobe needs. Fendi’s SS25 collection stands out with its bold use of patterns and motifs. The Pequin stripe and FF logo are prominently featured, reimagined in contemporary styles that appeal to the fashion-forward consumer.

Fendi’s latest collection offers a versatile range of clothing, suitable for various occasions. The suits are tailored to perfection, while the casual wear pieces provide comfort and style for everyday wear — yet feel unbelievably cool and contemporary with the mix of classic menswear neutral tones and fabrics with the newness of the pastel palette. The collection also includes a selection of accessories that complement the outfits, adding a touch of elegance and flair.

Fendi’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection is a masterful blend of tradition and modernity. The heraldic crest, a central theme, serves as a reminder of the brand’s illustrious past while the innovative designs speak to its future.