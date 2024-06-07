HB
The Dior Cruise 2025 Collection Is A Love Letter To Scotland

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

For Maria Grazia Chiuri, presenting the Dior Cruise 2025 collection in Edinburgh is an homage to Christian Dior’s historical connection to Scotland. The collection, showcased in the gardens of Drummond Castle, draws deeply from Scottish symbols like the unicorn and thistle, reinterpreting them in heraldic embroidery. Inspired by Christian Dior’s 1955 presentation in Scotland, Chiuri integrates elements from Scottish heritage, such as tartan and kilt, blending them with contemporary designs to create a unique fusion of past and present.

Photographs from the spring-summer 1955 presentation are creatively transformed into prints and appliques on kilts and pea coats, punctuating the collection with a sense of nostalgia. The designs merge contrasting textures like velvet and lace, featuring exaggerated sleeves, embroidered bustiers, and pearl-adorned pieces. Tartan remains a central motif, appearing in various forms, from traditional kilts to modern dresses and capes.

Incorporating a diverse array of materials, including light fabrics and luxurious velvet, the collection highlights the versatility of Scottish textile traditions. Rain boots, small jackets in menswear-inspired fabrics, and the iconic Bar jacket with velvet buttons are among the standout pieces. An evening gown with a fitted bust and oversized skirt, and fishnet dresses in mauve, add to the collection’s romantic allure.

Chiuri’s collaboration with Clare Hunter and artist Pollyanna Johnson brings a modern perspective to historical figures like Mary Stuart, enriching the collection with cultural depth. Hunter’s book, “Embroidering Her Truth: Mary, Queen of Scots and the Language of Power,” served as a key inspiration, highlighting the resilience and significance of embroidery.

Furthering Dior’s engagement with local craft traditions, the collection also features work by British designer Samantha McCoach of Le Kilt, known for her modern take on traditional kilt-making. McCoach’s designs emphasize sustainability and craftsmanship, fitting seamlessly into Chiuri’s vision for the Cruise 2025 collection.

Unveiled in the majestic setting of Drummond Castle, the Dior Cruise 2025 collection marks a meaningful chapter in the storied legacy of Dior, celebrating the rich diversity of Scottish textile history and artisanal traditions while pushing the boundaries of contemporary fashion.

