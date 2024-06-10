HB
Fashion, Haute Shopping | June 10, 2024

Prada Officially Reopens Its East Hampton Boutique With A New Look

Fashion, Haute Shopping | June 10, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Prada Officially Reopens Its East Hampton Boutique With A New LookPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Prada

Prada has officially reopened its boutique in East Hampton, New York, located on the iconic Newton Lane. On the heels of last year’s nautical blue stripe theme, this summer, the Prada East Hampton boutique debuts a new (yet similar) look with a red color palette. For 2024, the boutique’s concept draws inspiration from vibrant colors and a lively atmosphere. The interior features an ivory and red striped carpet and walls adorned with the same graphic design, creating a striking visual impact. The surfaces are characterized by alternating stripes in contrasting colors, adding to the dynamic aesthetic. A neon sign provides a fresh interpretation of the iconic Prada triangle logo, further enhancing the store’s modern appeal.

Prada Officially Reopens Its East Hampton Boutique With A New LookPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Prada

The boutique houses a comprehensive selection of Prada’s men’s and women’s collections, including ready-to-wear, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. It also proudly presents the Prada May Issue 2024 collection, a showcase of delicate garments crafted from refined materials with a multifaceted aesthetic.

The women’s collection features an array of skirts, tops, dresses, and swimwear, each piece either adorned with sophisticated floral motifs or rendered in various pastel hues and neutral tones. An assortment of crocheted designs and wicker bucket bags add a touch of artisanal charm to the offerings. Women’s outfits are completed with a selection of sandals in an array of prints and colorways, perfect for the summer season.

Prada Officially Reopens Its East Hampton Boutique With A New LookPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Prada

The men’s ready-to-wear selection is distinguished by denim, poplin, and canvas garments in natural shades ranging from khaki to mineral tones, as well as lighter hues like sky blue and cream. Brighter colors add a lively touch to the collection. Crocheted bags are available in tote or crossbody styles, offering versatility and style. The color palette of the men’s collection is enriched by warm tones, from cork beige to tobacco brown, seen on fabric and leather bags. The footwear selection includes loafers, cage sandals, and sneakers in a range of new hues, ensuring a fresh look for the summer.

Related Articles

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men’s Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has unveiled new designs from its Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, featuring freshwater pearls.

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
News

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

By Adrienne Faurote

Miami was made for our Haute 100 Miami 2024 cover star Camila Coelho. As the ultimate multi-hyphenate, there’s nothing she can’t do.

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
Haute Partners

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

By Haute Living

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino is leading the way for home-based care and what it means for the future of pharmacy services.

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl
Haute Partners

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl

By Haute Living

An enigmatic combination of charm, beauty and personal style make Lisa Kistermann both approachable and unreachably cool.

Latest Story

  • These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
    Fashion

    These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

  • Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
    Fashion

    Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

  • The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
    News

    The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

  • Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
    News

    Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

  • Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
    Haute Partners

    Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
News

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
Haute Partners

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

Trending Articless

Related Articles

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men’s Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has unveiled new designs from its Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, featuring freshwater pearls.

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
News

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

By Adrienne Faurote

Miami was made for our Haute 100 Miami 2024 cover star Camila Coelho. As the ultimate multi-hyphenate, there’s nothing she can’t do.

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
Haute Partners

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

By Haute Living

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino is leading the way for home-based care and what it means for the future of pharmacy services.

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl
Haute Partners

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl

By Haute Living

An enigmatic combination of charm, beauty and personal style make Lisa Kistermann both approachable and unreachably cool.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black