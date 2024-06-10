Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

Prada has officially reopened its boutique in East Hampton, New York, located on the iconic Newton Lane. On the heels of last year’s nautical blue stripe theme, this summer, the Prada East Hampton boutique debuts a new (yet similar) look with a red color palette. For 2024, the boutique’s concept draws inspiration from vibrant colors and a lively atmosphere. The interior features an ivory and red striped carpet and walls adorned with the same graphic design, creating a striking visual impact. The surfaces are characterized by alternating stripes in contrasting colors, adding to the dynamic aesthetic. A neon sign provides a fresh interpretation of the iconic Prada triangle logo, further enhancing the store’s modern appeal.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

The boutique houses a comprehensive selection of Prada’s men’s and women’s collections, including ready-to-wear, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. It also proudly presents the Prada May Issue 2024 collection, a showcase of delicate garments crafted from refined materials with a multifaceted aesthetic.

The women’s collection features an array of skirts, tops, dresses, and swimwear, each piece either adorned with sophisticated floral motifs or rendered in various pastel hues and neutral tones. An assortment of crocheted designs and wicker bucket bags add a touch of artisanal charm to the offerings. Women’s outfits are completed with a selection of sandals in an array of prints and colorways, perfect for the summer season.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

The men’s ready-to-wear selection is distinguished by denim, poplin, and canvas garments in natural shades ranging from khaki to mineral tones, as well as lighter hues like sky blue and cream. Brighter colors add a lively touch to the collection. Crocheted bags are available in tote or crossbody styles, offering versatility and style. The color palette of the men’s collection is enriched by warm tones, from cork beige to tobacco brown, seen on fabric and leather bags. The footwear selection includes loafers, cage sandals, and sneakers in a range of new hues, ensuring a fresh look for the summer.