One Of A Kind: Villa Embrace, Among The Most Expensive Villas In The Caribbean

Photo Credit: Laurent Benoit: @laurentbenoit_photo

Located on one of the most coveted islands in the Caribbean, Villa Embrace rests against the backdrop of St. Barth’s mountainside, offering panoramic views of azure waters and Gustavia’s yacht-filled harbor. The four-level residence includes five suites, two infinity edge pools, the island’s only four-story glass elevator, and a myriad of details that only a well-trained eye can appreciate. Every aspect of the villa has been thoughtfully curated, and every little nook has a story to tell. And with rates ranging from $150,000 to $450,000 per week according to season, there are only a few villas in the world that can match its price tag.

Villa Embrace isn’t a typical venture, it is the passion project of Marty and Michelle Weinberg – a couple who have poured their heart and soul into creating something they simply couldn’t find anywhere else. After more than a decade of traveling throughout the Caribbean and experiencing its most exclusive hotels and villas, the owners handpicked the finest architects and artisans from around the world to create a villa that you would never want to leave.

From the moment you are driven through the ultra-private underground entryway, you are transported into the rarified air of Villa Embrace, created for the ultimate blend of personal comfort and extraordinary luxury. As you enter through the pivoting door, you are guided to a striking glass elevator that takes you to three levels of incredible living space designed with impeccable attention to detail. The views of the breathtaking four-story high waterfall and living green wall that welcome you are just the beginning of the multi-sensory experience that awaits.

A key focus of the villa design is the way it blends indoor and outdoor living. Under its Swedish-style roof and inside the walls made of local stone, you will find a variety of spaces designed to let you relax and converse in the welcome embrace of the soft sea breeze. Outdoor showers are surrounded by lush foliage, while floor-to-ceiling windows disappear into the walls, offering sweeping sea views and access to one of two infinity-edge pools with expansive decks and terraces.

After spending the day basking in the Caribbean sun, you can enjoy a dinner prepared by your dedicated private chef with the backdrop of the sun setting over Gustavia Harbor. And if you don’t feel like dining outside, there is always the villa’s main dining area, featuring Casa Fendi bar stools and a custom, nautical-inspired table from Italy’s Barbarini & Gunnell. Behind the floor-to-ceiling windows, The Great Room and Family Room feature handmade silk rugs and bespoke Italian sofas ideal for an afternoon siesta or a digestif after dinner.

Photo Credit: Laurent Benoit: @laurentbenoit_photo

The state-of-the-art private gym, complete with Technogym equipment, is always available if you want to work up an appetite for your private chef meals. Or, if relaxation is what you seek, allow your private butler to organize a soothing massage or take a dip in one of the villa’s outdoor Japanese soaking tubs.

Should you desire some entertainment, head to the private cinema room to enjoy a movie from the villa’s collection, explore the games room where you can play poker on the custom-made leather T.T.Trunks games table, or cheer from the sidelines while relaxing in the sensuous Vladimir Kagan armchairs.

When it’s time to get some work done, the impressive black nut-wood and leather desk are there to ensure that even work feels easier at Villa Embrace. Or, if you find yourself dreaming of a glass of wine, choose from the villa’s wine cellar, which features an impressive selection from the owner’s personal collection. And when you wish to venture elsewhere on the island, your personal concierge will be on hand to attend to your every desire.

The level of service is nothing short of sublime, curated to enhance every aspect of your stay. From the moment you arrive, your in-house butler is at your beck and call, ensuring every detail is orchestrated to perfection. Whether you wake up feeling like having a personal training session, a hillside hike, an outdoor massage, or a picnic on a private beach, your dedicated team is there to make it happen. Beyond fulfilling requests, the expert staff, deeply versed in the nuances of hospitality, is there to anticipate your every need.

Photo Credit: Laurent Benoit: @laurentbenoit_photo

As night falls, the villa transforms with a thoughtful turndown service that changes each night. Attentive gifts, soothing teas, and refreshing aloes are just some of the surprises that await you each evening, ensuring that every day ends as beautifully as it begins. The Villa Embrace service is not just luxurious; it’s profoundly personal, making your stay an unforgettable series of moments tailored just for you.

In essence, Villa Embrace captures what it means to indulge in luxury, making it clear how it has developed a reputation for those seeking something exceptional. Its exquisite design and plush interiors set the stage for a memorable stay, while its private yet central location in St. Barth’s ensures guests enjoy the best of both worlds. The villa’s exceptional service team is always on hand to make sure every detail is just right, ensuring a stay that’s as comfortable as it is luxurious. As such, Villa Embrace goes above and beyond to provide the ultimate luxury villa experience, leaving an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to experience it.

Written in partnership with Angela Wood