Miami F1: The Trophy House Has The Best View & Vibe On The Circuit

The prestigious Miami Grand Prix broke the record for viewership, asserting its dominance as the ultimate highlight of Formula 1’s calendar.

In the vibrant tapestry of Miami’s Grand Prix, luxury hospitality reaches unparalleled heights with exclusive, invitation-only venues such as the renowned Trophy House, a private trackside villa that epitomizes motorsport extravagance, fusing high-octane racing, pulsating music, soulful art, Michelin star cuisine and exhilarating live entertainment from Grammy-winning artists.

The Trophy House: The Pinnacle of Exclusivity and Elegance

This meticulously designed villa is an oasis on the F1 circuit, with lush gardens and multiple climate-controlled lounges adorned with tiered, living-room-style seating. Its shaded rooftop deck and secluded courtyards offer a lavish setting for relaxation and entertainment, where guests are treated to the finest culinary experience F1 has to offer.

The manicured courtyards house an array of exclusive attractions, including a trackside platform for private sunset concerts, a Don Julio trackside tequila lounge, and tasting bars with a rare and exceptional collection of spirits from Diageo and fine wines from John Anthony Vineyards.

Trophy House Video Overview

The Finest Food & Spirits, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Fine dining was provided by the sole two-star Michelin restaurant in the state, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, and the Michelin-Starred Le Jardinier, both part of The Bastion Collection, which has the highest number of Michelin stars for hospitality group with a collective 9 stars since 2019.

Spirits were presented by Diageo Rare & Exceptional with a Don Julio Tequila lounge, a beautifully designed whisky garden destination featuring rare offerings from Johnnie Walker, Lagavulin, Oban, Crown Royal, and more, as well as daily spirits tastings led by National Luxury Ambassador, Ewan Morgan, sharing the breadth of Diageo’s highway level of spirits.

The garden also featured select tastings of the world renowned John Anthony Vineyard, including their signature collection with Sauvignon Blancs from Carneros; Syrah and Merlot from Oak Knoll District; Vineyard-designate Cabernet Sauvignons from Calistoga, Oak Knoll and Coombsville; and John Anthony Reserves of Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Merlot, and Syrah, selected from the best of each harvest.

The gastronomic journey unfolded throughout the day, each course outdoing its predecessor: premium cuts of meat, ocean-fresh fish, lobster, luxurious caviar selections, Spanish ham, hand-spun crepes, distinctive artisan desserts, and gourmet vegan ice cream.

The Best View in the World

With its envied location at turn one, the Trophy House offers an incomparable lens into the direct view of the start and finish straight, where the race begins and ends.

Every corner of the Trophy House, from the rooftop deck to the plush, climate-controlled living room lounges, offers breathtaking vistas of the race’s most thrilling moments, providing an up-close view of the pulse-pounding starts, high-speed overtakes, powerful collisions, and jaw-dropping finishes.

The Ultimate Vibe: Sunset Dinner Concert with Multiple Grammy-Winning Performers

A rotating roster of international DJs kept the daytime vibes pulsating from dawn to dusk with an eclectic mix of soundscapes, culminating in a private sunset concert with multiple Grammy-winning artists. After the checkered flag fell, the stage ignited with a collection of Grammy-decorated artists, orchestrated by International superstar Luis Fonsi—the creator of the most-streamed song of all time, “Despacito.” As other F1 enthusiasts grapple with post-race traffic, Trophy House guests enjoyed a series of unforgettable private performances while savoring Michelin-starred dishes paired with Don Julio 1942 and rare and exceptional bottles from Diageo’s collection.

The Trophy Houses sunset concerts have showcased illustrious artists, such as Fonsi, JP Saxe, Flavor Flav, Sebastian Yatra, Prince Royce, Mau y Ricky, Anthony Ramos, Llane, Piso 21, Yoli, Los, and Cimafunk. Highlights spanned the musical spectrum, from Flavor Flav’s iconic songs from Public Enemy to Sebastian Yatra’s captivating anthems to Llane’s much-anticipated reunion with Piso 21. The pinnacle of the evening was a heartfelt performance by Prince Royce and JP Saxe, followed by a collaborative performance of “Despacito,” bringing together all the artists for a memorable trackside jam that resonated late into the night.

The Art of Racing

The Trophy House was taken over by one of the most interesting artists of our time- the great Peter Tunney. Tunney’s “Invincible Summer” exhibit was displayed throughout the Trophy House and its courtyards. The gardens featured a vintage Cinquecento Fiat convertible and the brand’s all-new, fully electric rose gold Fiat 500e. The “Inspired by Beauty” edition of the 500e seamlessly fit into the ultra chic and vibrant atmosphere of the Trophy House.

An Invitation-Only Sanctuary for Leaders

The Trophy House was packed with an elite roster of celebs and leaders—from owners of professional sports teams and pioneering entrepreneurs to celebrated athletes, acclaimed artists, motorsport legends, high-fashion models, and Grammy-winning musicians.

The singular alchemy of visionaries and influential leaders set the tone for the Trophy House’s uniquely soulful atmosphere, creating rare connections between tech luminaries and chart-topping artists or groundbreaking fashion designers and digital trailblazers. They’ve curated a special collection of people from varied backgrounds who add to the soul of the Trophy House.

Entry to the Trophy House is by invitation only, extended through a few curators. Previous guests include Anthony Ramos, Archie Drury, Bob Pittman, Brandon Marshall, Brett David, Busta Rymes, Dascha Polanco. Daymond John, Enrique Ramirez, Flavor Flav, French Montanna, Dr George Rapier III, Gracie Hunt, Jamal Mashburn, JP Saxe, Juan Pablo Montoya, Juabes, Karolina Kurkova, Larsa Pippen, Lennox Lewis, llane, Loren Ridinger, Luis Fonsi, Marcus Jordan, Mau & Ricky, Nitin Motwani, Peter Tunney, Romero Britto, Sebastian Echavarria, Sebastian Yatra, Taylor Hill, Terry Rozier, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Tyler Herro, amongst many others.

A Party with a Purpose

On the evening before the F1 races commenced, the Trophy House hosted a charity dinner concert at the iconic Scarface mansion, owned by John & Selene Devaney. This collaboration with Dr. George Rapier III and the Foundation Reserve marked the beginning of the F1 festivities while supporting the Inspiring Children Foundation’s mission to provide free mental health resources to families in need.

Dinner featured dishes crafted by three Michelin-starred chefs from the Bastion Collection, paired with selections from Villa Bibbiani’s wine repertoire and a tasting of Diageo’s rare and exceptional spirits collection. The evening was further highlighted by live performances from Yoli, JP Saxe, and international superstar Luis Fonsi, of “Despacito” fame.

All operations for this dinner concert and the weekend activities at the Trophy House were managed by the youth of the Inspiring Children Foundation. “Their impeccable execution and high-level service underscored their remarkable journey from challenging backgrounds,” said Dr George Rapeir III, founder of Foundation Reserve. More than 200 at-risk youth have received scholarships to esteemed institutions such as Stanford, Harvard, Yale, Oxford, Princeton, Villanova, Annapolis, West Point, Georgetown, Brown, and MIT.

Donations from Dr George Rapier III John & Selene Devaney, Peter Tunney, Romero Britto, Paul Gerben, Barbara Barreto (Kuki), Chopard and Foundation Reserve will be used to fund essential mental health resources for the children and families who need them.

The Trophy House: A Masterpiece of Motorsport Luxury

With its prime trackside location, The Trophy House offers an unparalleled viewing experience of electrifying F1 races, complemented by gourmet 2-star Michelin dishes, exquisite spirits, free-flowing champagne, and private concerts featuring Grammy-winning artists. More than just a luxury venue, The Trophy House plays a pivotal role in transforming the lives of young children through its partnerships with the Foundation Reserve and the Inspiring Children Foundation.

Virtual Tour of Trophy House