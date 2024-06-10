HB
Fashion, News | June 10, 2024

Inside Hermès’ Quintessential New York Runway Show

Adrienne Faurote
Last week, Hermès transformed Pier 36 on Manhattan’s Lower East Side into an incredibly chic runway to unveil the second chapter of its Women’s Fall-Winter 2024 collection. For the New York-centric show, Nadège Vanhée, Artistic Director of Women’s Ready-to-Wear, infused some Manhattan culture into the second chapter of the collection that began in Paris in March — ultimately serving as Vanhée’s love letter to the timeless energy of New York City.

Photo Credit: Filippo Fior

The collection’s key theme, Rocabar, harkens back to a tradition of play and cultural collaboration. Originally named after a striped horse rug, or “rug à barres” as a Scottish saddler once called it, Rocabar has evolved over more than a century into an iconic Hermès motif characterized by vibrantly earthy color tones. These tones found their natural counterpoint in the iconic brick and stone façades of New York’s Lower East Side, where the bustling city gazes across the East River toward a radiant sprawl of urban possibilities. Just like New York, the collection came to life as a mosaic of patterns, a melting pot of colors, textures, and codes, capturing the layered history of the city and the people who have made (and continue to make) New York, well New York.

FILIPPO FIOR

Photo Credit: Filippo Fior

The collection was teeming with different attitudes and looks, from the nautical nod of a double-breasted pea coat over the equestrian trappings of a wool knit sport jacket and a miniskirt quilted like a saddle pad to rosette collar turtlenecks layered under lambskin overalls or a cashmere overshirt added layers of sophistication. Iconic Hermès pieces like horse boots, the rugged lumber jacket, and silk scarves belted around a leather jumpsuit, all contributed to a novel silhouette as eclectic and free as city life itself. The color palette also echoed the diversity of Manhattan intertwined with the sophistication of the Hermès hues with vermilion red, ginger yellow, viridian green.

Inside Hermès' Quintessential New York Runway ShowPhoto Credit: Filippo Fior

With New York City as its backdrop, Hermès embodied the infectious energy of the city while also remaining true to its French roots, creating a memorable Manhattan summer evening.

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men’s Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has unveiled new designs from its Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, featuring freshwater pearls.

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
News

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

By Adrienne Faurote

Miami was made for our Haute 100 Miami 2024 cover star Camila Coelho. As the ultimate multi-hyphenate, there’s nothing she can’t do.

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
Haute Partners

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

By Haute Living

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino is leading the way for home-based care and what it means for the future of pharmacy services.

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl
Haute Partners

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl

By Haute Living

An enigmatic combination of charm, beauty and personal style make Lisa Kistermann both approachable and unreachably cool.

