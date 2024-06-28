Haute Living New York celebrated cover star Robert De Niro Thursday on June 27th at Avra Rockefeller Center with Grand Seiko.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty ImagesThe evening was presented by Haute Media Group’s newly launched membership club, Haute Black.

During the cocktail celebration, celebrity artist Johnathan Schultz presented Robert De Niro with a custom art piece entitled “Evolution of Bold” featuring 80 diamonds set in 24-carat white gold with mixed media and a gold canvas.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty ImagesGuests sipped Telmont Champagne while dining on heavily passed, savory hors d’oeuvres including lamb lollipops, chicken souvlaki, tuna tartare, tiropita, and Avra chips.

The exclusive dinner hosted notable attendees including Kamal Hotchandani, CEO of Haute Media Group, Laura Schreffler, Editor-in-Chief of Haute Media Group, Seth Semilof, publisher and COO of Haute Media Group, April Donelson, Senior Vice President of Haute Media Group, Lauren Mosseri, VP of Communications and Luxury Partnerships at Haute Media Group, Adrienne Faroute, Haute Time Editor and Fashion Director, Raj Mantena, Julia Chatterley, Brice Le Troadec, Don Peebles, Busta Rhymes, and David Steinberg.

