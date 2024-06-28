HB
Haute Scene, News | June 28, 2024

Haute Living Celebrates Robert De Niro With Grand Seiko At Avra Rockefeller Center

Haute Scene, News | June 28, 2024
Darby Kordonowy
By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living New York celebrated cover star Robert De Niro Thursday on June 27th at Avra Rockefeller Center with Grand Seiko.

Robert De Niro

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty ImagesThe evening was presented by Haute Media Group’s newly launched membership club, Haute Black.

Kamal Hotchandani, Robert De Niro, and Busta Rhymes

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

During the cocktail celebration, celebrity artist Johnathan Schultz presented Robert De Niro with a custom art piece entitled “Evolution of Bold” featuring 80 diamonds set in 24-carat white gold with mixed media and a gold canvas.

Jonathan Schultz and Robert De Niro

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty ImagesGuests sipped Telmont Champagne while dining on heavily passed, savory hors d’oeuvres including lamb lollipops, chicken souvlaki, tuna tartare, tiropita, and Avra chips.

Kamal Hotchandani and Busta Rhymes

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

The exclusive dinner hosted notable attendees including Kamal Hotchandani, CEO of Haute Media Group, Laura Schreffler, Editor-in-Chief of Haute Media Group, Seth Semilof, publisher and COO of Haute Media Group, April Donelson, Senior Vice President of Haute Media Group, Lauren Mosseri, VP of Communications and Luxury Partnerships at Haute Media Group, Adrienne Faroute, Haute Time Editor and Fashion Director, Raj Mantena, Julia Chatterley, Brice Le Troadec, Don Peebles, Busta Rhymes, and David Steinberg.

Raj Mantena and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Robert De Niro and Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

David Steinberg, Kristen Steinberg, and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Busta Rhymes and Brice Le Troadec

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Robert De Niro and Busta Rhymes

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Jonathan Schultz, Laura Schreffler, and David Comite

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Johnathan Schultz’s custom art piece entitled “Evolution of Bold”

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Telmont Champagne

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Avra Rockefeller Center’s tuna tartare

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

April Donelson, Busta Rhymes, and Aurélie Bard

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Robert De Niro and Brice Le Troadec

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Raj Mantena

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Kamal Hotchandani, Katrina Peebles, and R. Donahue Peebles

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

April Donelson and Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

April Donelson, Jonathan Schultz, and Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Ankita Duri

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Taylor Quinton

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

