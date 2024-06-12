Haute Living Celebrates Liev Schreiber with Champagne Telmont at Ambra NYC

In a grand celebration befitting the multifaceted talent of Liev Schreiber, Haute Living hosted an exclusive cover launch dinner at Ambra NYC. The entire restaurant was privatized for the event, ensuring a special atmosphere where guests could celebrate Schreiber’s achievements in a cozy, luxurious setting.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Liev Schreiber, accompanied by his wife Taylor Neisen and son Sasha, was at the center of this memorable night, which also marked the launch of his Haute Living cover. The event was graced by an array of notable guests, including Aoki Simmons, billionaire heiress Andrea Catsimatidis, Commissioner of International Affairs Edward Mermelstein, Camilla Olsson, Sante D’Orazio, Consuelo Vanderbilt, Ulla Parker, Executive Global Chairman of Corporate and Investment Banking John Utendahl, and Radmilla Lolly.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Ambra, part of Eytan Sugarman’s Hudson Street Hospitality and located in Greenwich Village, provided the perfect setting for the event. The evening commenced with a warm welcome speech from Telmont Champagne CEO Ludovic du Plessis, who praised Schreiber’s accomplishments and contributions to the arts. Schreiber, in turn, expressed his gratitude to the assembled guests for their attendance and support.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Telmont Champagne was the perfect choice for the evening, as they are leading sustainability in the champagne industry, and Liev is a strong advocate for the planet.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Adding a unique touch to the night, welcome cocktails featuring Schreiber’s own Sláinte Irish Whiskey greeted guests as they arrived. The cocktails, such as the Irish Old Fashioned and Slainte Ginger, set the tone for a night of sophisticated enjoyment and celebration.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Chef John DeLucie curated a delightful dinner menu that perfectly complemented the celebratory mood. Guests enjoyed a variety of delectable dishes, starting with antipasti like housemade focaccia with dipping sauces and long-stem artichokes. The menu also featured vibrant salads, pasta dishes such as paccheri cacio pepe and rigatoni alla norma, and mains like grilled market vegetables and half-organic chicken. The grand finale was a selection of desserts, handpicked daily by the chef, which provided a sweet and satisfying end to the sumptuous meal.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

The celebration was a perfect blend of culinary excellence and heartfelt camaraderie, embodying the spirit of Haute Living. Guests thoroughly enjoyed the evening, relishing the exquisite food, exceptional company, and the opportunity to honor the remarkable Liev Schreiber in such an intimate and elegant setting.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan