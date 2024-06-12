HB
Haute Scene, News | June 12, 2024

Haute Living Celebrates Liev Schreiber with Champagne Telmont at Ambra NYC

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

In a grand celebration befitting the multifaceted talent of Liev Schreiber, Haute Living hosted an exclusive cover launch dinner at Ambra NYC. The entire restaurant was privatized for the event, ensuring a special atmosphere where guests could celebrate Schreiber’s achievements in a cozy, luxurious setting.

Liev Schreiber, Taylor Schreiber, and Sasha Schreiber

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Liev Schreiber, accompanied by his wife Taylor Neisen and son Sasha, was at the center of this memorable night, which also marked the launch of his Haute Living cover. The event was graced by an array of notable guests, including Aoki Simmons, billionaire heiress Andrea Catsimatidis, Commissioner of International Affairs Edward Mermelstein, Camilla Olsson, Sante D’Orazio, Consuelo Vanderbilt, Ulla Parker, Executive Global Chairman of Corporate and Investment Banking John Utendahl, and Radmilla Lolly.

Guest, Consuelo Vanderbilt, and Meredith Ostrom

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Ambra, part of Eytan Sugarman’s Hudson Street Hospitality and located in Greenwich Village, provided the perfect setting for the event. The evening commenced with a warm welcome speech from Telmont Champagne CEO Ludovic du Plessis, who praised Schreiber’s accomplishments and contributions to the arts. Schreiber, in turn, expressed his gratitude to the assembled guests for their attendance and support.

Monica Mitro, Nigel Curtiss, and Julia Chatterley

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Telmont Champagne was the perfect choice for the evening, as they are leading sustainability in the champagne industry, and Liev is a strong advocate for the planet.

Telmont Champagne

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Adding a unique touch to the night, welcome cocktails featuring Schreiber’s own Sláinte Irish Whiskey greeted guests as they arrived. The cocktails, such as the Irish Old Fashioned and Slainte Ginger, set the tone for a night of sophisticated enjoyment and celebration.

Ulla Parker, Andrea Catsimatidis, and Ina Treciokas

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Chef John DeLucie curated a delightful dinner menu that perfectly complemented the celebratory mood. Guests enjoyed a variety of delectable dishes, starting with antipasti like housemade focaccia with dipping sauces and long-stem artichokes. The menu also featured vibrant salads, pasta dishes such as paccheri cacio pepe and rigatoni alla norma, and mains like grilled market vegetables and half-organic chicken. The grand finale was a selection of desserts, handpicked daily by the chef, which provided a sweet and satisfying end to the sumptuous meal.

Justine Romanelli, Sonali Pai, and Karen Gordon Mishka

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

The celebration was a perfect blend of culinary excellence and heartfelt camaraderie, embodying the spirit of Haute Living. Guests thoroughly enjoyed the evening, relishing the exquisite food, exceptional company, and the opportunity to honor the remarkable Liev Schreiber in such an intimate and elegant setting.

Magazines

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Radmilla Lolly

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Kamal Hotchandani, Ludovic du Plessis, and Rodolphe Maury De Lapeyrouse

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

By Laura Schreffler

The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas
News

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas

By Adrienne Faurote

Boucheron, the legendary French jewelry Maison, marks a significant milestone in its 166-year history by opening its first boutique.

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Haute Partners

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

By Mary Gibson

Welcome to Miami’s most exclusive address: The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, where elegance and sophistication merge with the vibrant energy of South Florida.

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
News

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty

By Adrienne Faurote

At the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024, Elizabeth Debicki stunned on the red carpet with a Dior Beauty look.

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur
Fashion

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur

By Adrienne Faurote

The relationship between Chanel and the Grand Palais began in 2005 with Karl Lagerfeld’s imaginative fashion shows.

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

