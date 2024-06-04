Earthquake Lights Shake The Concepts Of Perception And Reality – “Oil On Canvas” Is Available Now!

While there is no doubt that the Brooklyn-based five-piece band Earthquake Lights have become plenty familiar with success in a variety of ways throughout their time together, there’s also no question that their best years are still ahead of them as they surge into their prime. Through the crucial groundwork they put into their stunning debut record Distress Signals in 2019 as they discovered the depths of their sound, to the refined glimpse of the highly artistic spin on Alt-Rock throughout their critically acclaimed follow-up album Desert Bloom released last year, every step that Earthquake Lights has made along the way has become a giant leap forward in their evolution – and they’re about to make their biggest moves yet. As they continue the journey towards their most intricate and intimate album to date, the band has officially released their powerfully poignant and insightfully relevant new single, called “Oil On Canvas.”

As Earthquake Lights progressed through a lineup of remarkable milestones as a band and pre-releases like “Silhouette,” “Heartbeat,” “January,” and “Pictures” as they put the finishing touches on the set-list of their upcoming third full-length album, “Oil On Canvas” is yet another undeniably moving highlight in their growing catalog that listeners are sure to love. A uniquely conceptual single that examines the way that we look at art in society through the eyes of a criminal – “Oil On Canvas” asks a plethora of potent questions that will have everyone wondering what the true value is of what we believe is special, what the real quality of our perception yields, and whether what we hold dearest is even worth holding at all.

Thought-provoking, compelling, and audibly evocative at every twist & turn through their lyrics, vocals, and music combined – “Oil On Canvas” brilliantly turns the mirror back to each listener on an individual level to reflect on what they see. It’s a song that cleverly draws the parallel between authenticity and its effect on our mental health while simultaneously blurring the lines of what we think we know about ourselves, exposing the massive chasm of space existing within each of us…and how we choose to fill it.

“Oil On Canvas” is available online everywhere now! Join Earthquake Lights as they continue to build up momentum on their way toward their next record and create exciting new breakthroughs with their spellbinding sound through sensory combinations of art & music that are genuinely beyond comparison.

Written in partnership with Tedfuel