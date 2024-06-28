Coastal Codes: Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection

Coastal Codes: Pharrell Gives A Nautical Nod For The Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 Collection
COASTAL CODES
For the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection, Pharrell Williams gave a nautical nod. Capturing the essence of maritime life through tailored sailor uniforms, graphics motifs that pay homage to tropical floral shirts, and surf-inspired details, the collection reinvents the seafarer’s wardrobe.
FASHION DIRECTOR: ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHY: JUAN VELOZ
STYLING: ANDREW MCFARLAND
GROOMING: ESTHER FOSTER USING IS CLINICAL AND SHISEIDO
HAIR STYLIST: (SHALOM FOSTER) DOMINIQUE HENSON
MODEL(S): SHALOM FOSTER (STORM MANAGEMENT LA), OZZY PEDROZA, AND ISAAC PEDROZA
PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANT: TUMI ADELEYE
STYLIST ASSISTANT: LAURA CHERON
SHOT AT THE MALIBU BEAH INN
ALL CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES BY LOUIS VUITTON MEN’S
