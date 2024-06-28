HB
Editorials, Fashion | June 28, 2024

Coastal Codes: Pharrell Gives A Nautical Nod For The Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 Collection

Editorials, Fashion | June 28, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Coastal Codes: Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection

COASTAL CODES

For the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection, Pharrell Williams gave a nautical nod. Capturing the essence of maritime life through tailored sailor uniforms, graphics motifs that pay homage to tropical floral shirts, and surf-inspired details, the collection reinvents the seafarer’s wardrobe.

FASHION DIRECTOR: ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHY: JUAN VELOZ
STYLING: ANDREW MCFARLAND
GROOMING: ESTHER FOSTER USING IS CLINICAL AND SHISEIDO
HAIR STYLIST: (SHALOM FOSTER) DOMINIQUE HENSON
MODEL(S): SHALOM FOSTER (STORM MANAGEMENT LA), OZZY PEDROZA, AND ISAAC PEDROZA
PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANT: TUMI ADELEYE
STYLIST ASSISTANT: LAURA CHERON

SHOT AT THE MALIBU BEAH INN 

Coastal Codes: Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection Coastal Codes: Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 collectionCoastal Codes: Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection Coastal Codes: Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 collectionCoastal Codes: Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection Coastal Codes: Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 collectionCoastal Codes: Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection Coastal Codes: Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection

ALL CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES BY LOUIS VUITTON MEN’S

Related Articles

Where To Stay When Visiting The 7 Wonders Of The Modern World
Travel

Where To Stay When Visiting The 7 Wonders Of The Modern World

By Laura Schreffler

Choose your adventure! Here are the best places to stay when visiting the seven wonders of the modern world.

The Next Generation Of Napa Valley Cult Wine
News

The Next Generation Of Napa Valley Cult Wine

By Haute Living

From Harlan Estate to MacDonald to Dalle Valle, here is all you need to know about the next generation Of Napa Valley cult wine.

How Nobu Matsuhisa Is Celebrating 30 Years Of Greatness
Top Main Featured

How Nobu Matsuhisa Is Celebrating 30 Years Of Greatness

By Laura Schreffler

World renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa is commemorating a big anniversary this year — the 30th of the Nobu brand. But how is he celebrating?

Las Vegas Is Gearing Up For The 3rd Annual Concours At Wynn
News

Las Vegas Is Gearing Up For The 3rd Annual Concours At Wynn

By Laura Schreffler

Get ready to rev your engines, Las Vegas! The third annual Concours at Wynn is heading to Sin City this November.

Meet The Newest Michelin Star Holders In Los Angeles
News

Meet The Newest Michelin Star Holders In Los Angeles

By Laura Schreffler

There are three new one Michelin star holders in Los Angeles, as well as one new two-star addition. But who made the cut?

Brunello Cucinelli & Neiman Marcus Come Together Again To Present “Road to Solomeo”
News

Brunello Cucinelli & Neiman Marcus Come Together Again To Present “Road to Solomeo”

By Adrienne Faurote

Brunello Cucinelli has partnered once again with Neiman Marcus, debuting a bespoke capsule collection — “Road to Solomeo.”

