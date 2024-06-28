Coastal Codes: Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection

COASTAL CODES

For the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection, Pharrell Williams gave a nautical nod. Capturing the essence of maritime life through tailored sailor uniforms, graphics motifs that pay homage to tropical floral shirts, and surf-inspired details, the collection reinvents the seafarer’s wardrobe.

FASHION DIRECTOR: ADRIENNE FAUROTE

PHOTOGRAPHY: JUAN VELOZ

STYLING: ANDREW MCFARLAND

GROOMING: ESTHER FOSTER USING IS CLINICAL AND SHISEIDO

HAIR STYLIST: (SHALOM FOSTER) DOMINIQUE HENSON

MODEL(S): SHALOM FOSTER (STORM MANAGEMENT LA), OZZY PEDROZA, AND ISAAC PEDROZA

PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANT: TUMI ADELEYE

STYLIST ASSISTANT: LAURA CHERON

SHOT AT THE MALIBU BEAH INN

ALL CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES BY LOUIS VUITTON MEN’S