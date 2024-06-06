HB
Chef Dana Minuta: Celebrates Culinary Artistry With Fresh, Unprocessed Ingredients In New Business And Cookbook

By Haute Living

Photo Credit: Dana Minuta

Discover the Magic of Entertaining with Wholesome Ingredients at BOARDS Charcuterie Plus  

Dana Minuta is just beginning her reign as a multi-hyphenate- chef, real food advocate, entrepreneur, and cookbook author. With the opening of BOARDS Charcuterie Plus and a new cookbook, The Billionaire’s Kitchen, coming in 2024, Chef Dana is sharing her belief in the transformative power of real food and the artistry of simple, elegant cuisine.

Long renowned for her dedication to real ingredients, Chef Dana is a leading authority for advice and information on the health benefits of eliminating additives, chemicals, and processing from our foods. Her recipes are a testament to this philosophy, emphasizing fresh, whole foods prepared in a way that allows the natural flavors and textures of the ingredients to shine.

Her culinary odyssey began unconventionally as a private chef on sailing yachts.

“I enjoyed my time skipping the islands,” Chef Dana recalls. “Then a wealthy family lured me away to become their private chef.”

Inspired by her time as a private chef, she pursued her culinary education at the esteemed Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY.

“At CIA, I learned not only high-level cooking techniques but also a deep respect for the ingredients, which I was able to further refine during my time cooking at NYC’s Gramercy Tavern.” she reflects.

Graduating top of her class, Chef Dana became a culinary force to be reckoned with. After years as an executive private chef and real food expert, she is set to embark on her next adventure. She wrote a cookbook—a passion project that celebrates the beauty of fresh, unprocessed ingredients.

Photo Credit: Dana Minuta

The Billionaire’s Kitchen, coming in November, is a culinary manifesto inspired by her experiences cooking for the world’s most prominent millionaires and billionaires.

“Some of the wealthiest people I have worked for liked the simplest food,” Chef Dana reveals. “Rather than eating caviar and foie gras at every meal, my employers wanted meals with the freshest, most unprocessed ingredients.”

Drawing from this insight, her cookbook showcases techniques that any home cook can master to elevate simple ingredients to unforgettable heights. From vibrant salads bursting with seasonal produce to hearty soups simmered to perfection, Chef Dana’s recipes celebrate the innate flavors and textures of fresh, unprocessed ingredients.

In addition to her cookbook, Chef Dana is preparing to launch a new business, BOARDS Charcuterie Plus, in The Hamptons this summer.  Inspired by her experiences cooking for discerning clientele, BOARDS Charcuterie Plus offers a curated selection of handcrafted boards that showcase the best of local ingredients.

Dana Minuta, chef-real food advocate-author-entrepreneur, has made it her mission to celebrate the simple pleasures and profound joys that come from cooking and enjoying real food. With a new cookbook and business launching this year, you will be able to savor her unwavering commitment to fresh, unprocessed ingredients and her innovative approach to culinary artistry in your home, too.

For more information on BOARDS Charcuterie Plus, visit boardscharcuterieplus.com.

Written in partnership with Tom White

