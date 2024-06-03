This Father’s Day in Los Angeles, elevate your celebration with the iconic spirits of Clase Azul Mexico. Known for its exquisite Tequila and Mezcal, Clase Azul offers a perfect blend of tradition and luxury that will make Father’s Day festivities unforgettable. Whether you’re toasting cherished memories or creating new ones, Clase Azul’s exceptional collection of handcrafted bottles and rich, complex flavors provide a sophisticated touch to honor the father figures in your life.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul

A brand steeped in rich tradition, Clase Azul has crafted luxurious tequila and hand-made ceramic decanters, inspired by the warmth and vitality of Mexico for over 25 years. Today, Clase Azul showcases Mexico’s rich legacy through unforgettable experiences, unique destinations, and exquisite creations — like the eight icons.

Clase Azul Tequila Plata is the brand’s faithful portrayal of agave, offering an unaged tequila that captures the nuanced and fresh flavor of the agave. Clase Azul Tequila Reposado, their artisanal signature, is a smooth tequila masterfully aged for eight months in American whiskey casks. Clase Azul Tequila Gold, inspired by spectacular Mexican sunsets, combines Clase Azul Tequila Plata, a special reposado matured in French oak casks, and an extra añejo finished in sherry casks, with a gorgeous decanter featuring a ceramic base adorned by two hand-painted 24-karat gold ribbons. Clase Azul Tequila Añejo, an exquisite tale of agave, results from more than two years of aging in American whiskey casks. Crafted for true connoisseurs, Clase Azul Tequila Ultra is the brand’s most time-intensive creation, aged for five years in American whiskey and sherry casks, and adorned with platinum, silver, and 24-karat gold.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul

Clase Azul Mezcal San Luis Potosi, a oneiric treasure, is the brand’s newest icon, made with green agave native to the deserts of San Luis Potosí. Clase Azul Mezcal Guerrero, a mystical beauty, features a crystalline liquid crafted from papalote agave native to the humid highlands of Guerrero. Clase Azul Mezcal Durango, a distinctive nature, boasts a singular richness mirrored by its striking decanter, and is artisanally made with cenizo agave endemic to the semi-arid highlands of Durango in Northern Mexico.

This Father’s Day, build a new family tradition in Los Angeles by checking out one of the haute destinations for the ultimate Clase Azul cocktail.

VERSE LOS ANGELES

Photo Credit: Verse LA

The “Cielito Lindo” or Beautiful Little Sky, is a carefully crafted cocktail blending Clase Azul Plata, Vanilla Baharat Syrup, Grapefruit Juice, Lemon Juice, Egg White, and a pinch of Colima Sea Salt. Each ingredient is meticulously selected to create a harmonious symphony of flavors. Romanticizing Angeleno Cuisine, VERSE LA, led by Chef Oscar and 17-time Grammy-winning mixer Manny Marroquin, offers an eclectic dining experience with global flavors, fresh hand-picked ingredients, and immersive acoustics featuring 52 speakers for perfect sound, blending food, music, and libations in a unique modern supper club setting.

MOONSHADOWS MALIBU

From a midday brunch to supper at sunset, Moonshadows offers the ultimate casual dining experience right on Malibu beach, featuring a mouthwatering mix of seafood and signature dishes with Asian fusion, Italian, and American influences, and providing an ideal atmosphere for private and corporate events with catering available. The Chocolate Royal is a decadent cocktail made with Clase Azul Plata, Crème de Cacao, Godiva liqueur, and topped with whipped cream – making it the perfect dessert. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul

PALOMA

Enjoy a fresh Clase Azul cocktail on the rocks at Paloma, a Mediterranean-inspired oasis at the iconic corner of Abbot Kinney and Venice Blvd, offering three distinct dining areas—indoor velveteen banquettes and bar seating, a bougainvillea-framed patio with a retractable roof, and an al fresco deck shaded with breezy umbrellas and lush greenery.

FORMA (at Navy Street & Venice location)

Forma, created by Los Angeles hospitality veterans Executive Chef Piero Topputo and General Manager Mario Sabatini, offers a contemporary Italian menu featuring pasta served Dalla Forma—finished in large cheese wheels. For a bespoke experience, try a Clase Azul tequila cocktail with a fresh hint of lemon to pair perfectly with your pasta. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul