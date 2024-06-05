5 Best Father’s Day Specials In Naples

Indulge this Father’s Day with these five celebratory culinary experiences fit for a king in Naples, FL.

Photo Credit: Felipe Cuevas

Warren Naples

Warren Naples will be celebrating dads by offering crave-worthy brunch and dinner specials. Brunch dads can savor rich, flavor-packed options, including a 12oz or 14oz prime rib, shaved prime rib, lobster benedict on English muffins, and/or shrimp and white cheddar grits. Pair your meal with Warren Naples bespoke cocktails such as the ‘Suntory Toki Highball’ with Suntory Toki Whisky, peach, lychee, citrus, pepper, and yuzu-lime soda.

Photo Credit: Pier G.

For dinner, dads can dine on smoked short rib steamed buns served with pickled shallots, kewpie mayo, and cilantro; prosciutto-wrapped halibut with truffle mashed potatoes and asparagus finished with a Beurre Blanc sauce; and/or a 24 oz cowboy dry aged ribeye topped with brie and caramelized onion butter. Plus! Dad will receive a complimentary gift of 2 oz mini bottles of Damn Good Hospitality Barrel picks, including Koval, New Riff, Peerless, and Wathen’s.

111 10th St S #104, 34102

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LoLa 41

LoLa 41 Naples

Celebrate dad this Father’s Day with a flavorful meal of sushi, international dishes, and refreshing cocktails at LoLa 41. Dad can enjoy the ‘Blackbear’ cocktail infused with Makers Mark, lemon, blackberry, and basil, while dining on specials such as the Chirashi bowl with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, kani kama, tobiko, avocado, sushi rice, and house soy and/or the 12 oz prime dry aged ribeye with potato purée, Chanterelle mushrooms, truffle butter, red chimichurri, and a micro green salad.

560 9th St S, 34102

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Le Colonial

Le Colonial Naples

Le Colonial Naples will offer three specials for Father’s Day, including Cari Sò with PEI Mussels, coconut, lemongrass, ginger, jalapeño, galangal, lime leaf, and a baguette and Thịt Bò Nướng with grilled heritage Angus petite 12-ounce tres major filet, rice noodles, butter lettuce, and pickled cucumber with a ginger cilantro dipping sauce. The dessert special is Xì gà sô cô la, a chocolate cigar with Valrhona Équatoriale chocolaté, Jasmine tea, Cocoa nibs, and almond praline.

457 Fifth Avenue South, 02127

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort

LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort

Calling all golf, bacon, and bourbon-loving fathers! Spoil dad with Laplaya Beach & Golf Resort’s Birdies, Bacon, and Bourbon package available now through September 30, 2024. This package includes luxury accommodations for one-night, unlimited daily golf for two golfers, a deluxe, bacon-inspired breakfast for two, and specialty bourbon cocktails. LaPlaya Golf Club boasts one of the finest 18-hole, 72 par golf courses in the destination, featuring undulating fairways, rolling hills, and water features designed by renowned golf course architect, Robert Cupp.

9891 Gulf Shore Dr, 34108

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime

Delight in a seafood-forward Father’s Day brunch menu from 11am to 3pm at Ocean Prime with delectable options, including lobster toast, crab cake eggs benedict, blackened salmon salad, smoked salmon latke, and/or short rib surf and turf. Don’t forget the cocktails! Cheers to dad with a flavorful citrus rhubarb mimosa or a tangy tequila sour.

699 5th Ave S, 34102