City Guide, News | June 12, 2024

5 Best Father’s Day Specials In Naples

Darby Kordonowy
Indulge this Father’s Day with these five celebratory culinary experiences fit for a king in Naples, FL.

Private membership lounge at Warren Naples

Photo Credit: Felipe Cuevas

Warren Naples
Warren Naples will be celebrating dads by offering crave-worthy brunch and dinner specials. Brunch dads can savor rich, flavor-packed options, including a 12oz or 14oz prime rib, shaved prime rib, lobster benedict on English muffins, and/or shrimp and white cheddar grits. Pair your meal with Warren Naples bespoke cocktails such as the ‘Suntory Toki Highball’ with Suntory Toki Whisky, peach, lychee, citrus, pepper, and yuzu-lime soda.

Photo Credit: Pier G.

For dinner, dads can dine on smoked short rib steamed buns served with pickled shallots, kewpie mayo, and cilantro; prosciutto-wrapped halibut with truffle mashed potatoes and asparagus finished with a Beurre Blanc sauce; and/or a 24 oz cowboy dry aged ribeye topped with brie and caramelized onion butter. Plus! Dad will receive a complimentary gift of 2 oz mini bottles of Damn Good Hospitality Barrel picks, including Koval, New Riff, Peerless, and Wathen’s.

111 10th St S #104, 34102

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LoLa 41

LoLa 41 Naples
Celebrate dad this Father’s Day with a flavorful meal of sushi, international dishes, and refreshing cocktails at LoLa 41. Dad can enjoy the ‘Blackbear’ cocktail infused with Makers Mark, lemon, blackberry, and basil, while dining on specials such as the Chirashi bowl with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, kani kama, tobiko, avocado, sushi rice, and house soy and/or the 12 oz prime dry aged ribeye with potato purée, Chanterelle mushrooms, truffle butter, red chimichurri, and a micro green salad.

560 9th St S, 34102

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Le Colonial

Le Colonial Naples
Le Colonial Naples will offer three specials for Father’s Day, including Cari Sò with PEI Mussels, coconut, lemongrass, ginger, jalapeño, galangal, lime leaf, and a baguette and Thịt Bò Nướng with grilled heritage Angus petite 12-ounce tres major filet, rice noodles, butter lettuce, and pickled cucumber with a ginger cilantro dipping sauce. The dessert special is Xì gà sô cô la, a chocolate cigar with Valrhona Équatoriale chocolaté, Jasmine tea, Cocoa nibs, and almond praline.

457 Fifth Avenue South, 02127

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort

LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort
Calling all golf, bacon, and bourbon-loving fathers! Spoil dad with Laplaya Beach & Golf Resort’s Birdies, Bacon, and Bourbon package available now through September 30, 2024. This package includes luxury accommodations for one-night, unlimited daily golf for two golfers, a deluxe, bacon-inspired breakfast for two, and specialty bourbon cocktails. LaPlaya Golf Club boasts one of the finest 18-hole, 72 par golf courses in the destination, featuring undulating fairways, rolling hills, and water features designed by renowned golf course architect, Robert Cupp.

9891 Gulf Shore Dr, 34108

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime
Delight in a seafood-forward Father’s Day brunch menu from 11am to 3pm at Ocean Prime with delectable options, including lobster toast, crab cake eggs benedict, blackened salmon salad, smoked salmon latke, and/or short rib surf and turf. Don’t forget the cocktails! Cheers to dad with a flavorful citrus rhubarb mimosa or a tangy tequila sour.

699 5th Ave S, 34102

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

By Laura Schreffler

The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas
News

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas

By Adrienne Faurote

Boucheron, the legendary French jewelry Maison, marks a significant milestone in its 166-year history by opening its first boutique.

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Haute Partners

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

By Mary Gibson

Welcome to Miami’s most exclusive address: The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, where elegance and sophistication merge with the vibrant energy of South Florida.

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
News

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty

By Adrienne Faurote

At the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024, Elizabeth Debicki stunned on the red carpet with a Dior Beauty look.

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur
Fashion

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur

By Adrienne Faurote

The relationship between Chanel and the Grand Palais began in 2005 with Karl Lagerfeld’s imaginative fashion shows.

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

