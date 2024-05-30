Photo Credit: Omi Tanchanok

As the Founder and Chairwoman of Blue Voyage Group, Omi Tanchanok has championed innovation in the luxury yacht charter industry since 2015. Serving as both owner and CEO of Southfleet Boatyard, she has tirelessly merged the highest standards of luxury hospitality with the yachting experience, propelling Thailand to the forefront of global destinations for yacht enthusiasts.

Driven by a relentless desire to redefine the essence of luxury yachting, Omi Tanchanok has dedicated herself to creating the ultimate vacation experience. Inspired by Thailand’s stunning seascapes and driven by her passionate vision, she founded Blue Voyage Group to address an unmet market need, focusing on quality, safety, service, and innovation, leading the company to significant growth and profitability.

Starting with modest beginnings and a single small cruiser, Blue Voyage Group rapidly expanded its fleet in response to growing client demand and its burgeoning reputation. This strategic expansion established the company as Thailand’s leading authority on immersive yacht charters that exceed expectations.

Southfleet Boatyard was established to meet the high standards of Thailand’s luxury resorts, enhancing the quality and customization of sea excursions and cementing its status as a top provider of luxury yacht experiences. The exceptional quality of the vessels it operates and the rigorous training provided to its dedicated team ensure that every department within the organization exceeds industry standards.

Operating in Thailand’s competitive market, the achievements and reputation of Blue Voyage Group have solidified its position as an essential player in the industry. Offering a diverse fleet that includes superyachts, sailing catamarans, luxurious speedboats, motor yachts, and traditional wooden boats, the company delivers luxury experiences tailored to the varied preferences and budgets of its distinguished clientele.

Blue Voyage is recognized as Thailand’s premier, government-praised, number-one yacht charter company, trusted by worldwide yacht associations, travel agencies, and luxury resorts across the globe. Additionally, the affiliated Southfleet Boatyard produces bespoke, high-quality yachts, each individually designed to meet the unique needs of each resort.

As it looks toward the future, Blue Voyage Group is strategically positioned to expand into world-class yacht marina operations, broadening its offerings to include yacht supplies, engineering services, and more. This expansion aims to enhance the company’s comprehensive suite of maritime services, further establishing its leadership in the luxury yachting industry.

Written in partnership with Tom White