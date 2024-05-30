HB
Fashion | May 30, 2024

Istituto Marangoni Miami Debuts First Student Fashion Show

Fashion | May 30, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Photo Credit: Courtesy of IMM

Istituto Marangoni Miami, the Miami School of Fashion and Design has proudly hosted their first annual student fashion show titled ‘Metamorfosi.’ This milestone event celebrates the evolution and growth of its talented graduating students while simultaneously marking a significant step in Miami’s journey toward becoming an internationally recognized center of fashion and design. The name of the show reflects and showcases the transformation of the students as they transition from their academic environment to the global fashion stage embodying the shift from potential to professional.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of IMM

“The show is very eclectic. The collections presented during the event were as diverse as the student body, featuring various styles that speak to the college’s multicultural makeup. Each piece that graced the open-air runway told a unique story of innovation and personal growth, set against the backdrop of Miami’s inspiring design landscape,” shared Mario Braghieri, Program Leader for the fashion design program at IMM.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of IMM

20 ambitious IMM students presented 62 unique and inspiring looks for the show. Metamorfosi not only celebrates the evolution of fashion, but also highlights the college’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment and serves as a strong development point in Miami growing as a critical hub for design and creativity. “At Istituto Marangoni Miami, we take pride in nurturing the metamorphosis of the next generation of fashion innovators and creatives. This transformation is the driving force in building careers and shaping the future of fashion in Miami. Together, we are propelling our city into a global fashion hub,” says Hakan Baykam, President and CEO of Istituto Marangoni Miami.

