Marking its 120th anniversary, the St. Regis New York is excited to introduce their Mobile Champagne Butler service. This new offering transports the prestigious hotel’s cherished sabrage tradition into a mobile, glamour-filled experience, available throughout the summer in New York City and The Hamptons. The service includes a St. Regis Butler, expertly trained and arriving in style on a branded Vespa, equipped with a basket of champagne ready for sabering at any festive event. Before the toast, the butler presents a short history of this storied ritual, then skillfully sabers open a bottle of champagne for guests to enjoy. For an added touch, guests can opt for sabering lessons to try their hand at this elegant tradition. Photo Credit: Courtesy of St. Regis

“As we celebrate our 120th anniversary at Manhattan’s best address, we are thrilled to offer our sabrage ritual as a mobile experience for the first time in the hotel’s history. As we toast our own milestone, we also want to toast the milestones, parties, and occasions happening across the city with this special champagne service,” said Octavia Marginean-Tahiroglu, General Manager of The St. Regis New York.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of St. Regis

For the summer, the hotel will also offer a special Hamptons package with the Mobile Champagne Butler heading out East. Priced upon request, the luxury package includes the guest’s preferred champagne as well as an elevated selection of food pairings designed with champagne in mind from the legendary Yann Nury NYC, one of the most exquisite, full-service culinary agencies serving the Hamptons.

Photo Credit: Yann Nury NYC

Photo Credit: Courtesy of St. Regis

A longstanding ritual since 1904, St. Regis has mastered the ceremonial sabering of champagne bottles with a sharpened blade, a practice spanning over a century. Globally, St. Regis properties have adopted this elegant technique to inaugurate new homes, mark polo victories, and signal the start of evening festivities through the St. Regis Evening Sabrage rituals, all performed by the iconic St. Regis Butler service.

This June, the St. Regis Mobile Champagne service will extend this storied tradition, bringing the art of champagne sabering to parties, events, and special occasions across New York City.