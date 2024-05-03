Flavors in Bloom: Springtime Dining Experiences to Remember

As the gentle breezes of spring begin to replace the chill of winter, there’s no better time to indulge in the culinary offerings that the season brings. From farm-fresh produce to delicate seafood delights, springtime dining offers a feast for the senses. Whether you’re craving a leisurely brunch under the blossoming trees or a decadent dinner highlighting the freshest ingredients, these establishments promise an unforgettable dining experience that will leave you craving more. So, let’s raise our glasses to springtime and dive into a culinary exploration like no other.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Deck at Island Gardens

As the vibrant energy of spring fills the air, there’s no better time to experience the allure of The Deck at Island Gardens. Nestled in an exclusive island setting, The Deck at Island Gardens beckons diners to immerse themselves in an unparalleled culinary experience. With its chic ambiance and energetic vibe, this waterfront gem is the epitome of sophistication. From its prime location overlooking Biscayne Bay and the iconic Miami skyline, guests are treated to breathtaking panoramic views that set the stage for an unforgettable evening.

As night falls, the atmosphere comes alive with late-night al fresco dining and captivating table-side entertainment. Whether you’re seated in one of our luxurious waterfront cabanas or at a table facing the shimmering waters, every moment promises enchantment. Indulge in an array of Mediterranean delights, from the tender charcoal grilled octopus to the sumptuous lobster risotto, expertly prepared to tantalize your taste buds. With its famed weekend dinner parties and sensational Sunday Brunch Buffet, The Deck at Island Gardens awaits to elevate your springtime dining experience. Come for dinner by the bay and leave with memories to cherish forever.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zucca

Housed on the ground floor of the landmark Hotel St. Michel in Coral Gables, Zucca serves authentic Italian fare and an award-winning wine list in a modern, comfortable setting. The restaurant is known as a spot for family gatherings and elegant romantic dining, as well as a destination for business meals and happy hour.

To celebrate the spring season, Zucca is offering a gastronomic journey through spring flavors with a special lunch prix-fixe menu now through the end of May, served Monday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Experience the essence of springtime dining at Zucca, where every dish is a celebration of the season’s abundance and vitality.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of La Màrtola

Cultivated by esteemed partners – food and beverage impresario Paolo Domeneghetti and the internationally acclaimed La Filiale by Martino de Rosa – La Màrtola offers a seamless blend of European Riviera-style dining with the allure and atmosphere of Europe’s most celebrated coastal regions. Situated at 4702 NE 2nd Ave, La Màrtola draws inspiration from the culinary treasures of the Italian, French, and Spanish Rivieras, celebrating the simplicity of ingredients and the quality of coastal foods, through a creative lens into traditional flavors.

Menu offerings showcase the finest local and imported ingredients, featuring world-class Neapolitan pizzas from La Filiale; wood-fired meats, fish, and vegetables; an extensive wine list; and an exceptional gelato program curated by Italian master gelato maker, Simone Bonini. The vibrant gem offers year-round open-air seating surrounded by a lush garden featuring fragrant botanicals and Mediterranean elements, while the warm and inviting interiors bring the charm of Adriatic coastal towns to the heart of Miami.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Maman

As spring blossoms in Wynwood, NYC’s beloved French-inspired café, Maman, makes its debut in Miami, bringing a burst of Parisian charm and artisanal delights to the vibrant cultural scene. The flagship location, located in Sentral Wynwood, opened its doors on February 9, 2024, just in time for the season of renewal and new beginnings. Offering a menu featuring fan-favorite salads, sandwiches, and the renowned Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies made famous by Oprah, Maman invites guests to savor the flavors of spring amidst the bustling streets of Wynwood. Co-founders Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte, along with their family, are excited to embrace this fresh chapter in Miami, aiming to not only establish roots but also become an integral part of the community as Maman flourishes in South Florida.

Reflecting Maman’s commitment to exceptional food and a welcoming atmosphere, the Wynwood café exudes provincial South of France vibes with imported French antique furniture, custom floral façade, and whimsical floral installations. From custom toile printed espresso machines to exclusive menu offerings like Creme Fraiche Pancakes and a Miami-exclusive guava-filled croissant, guests can indulge in a culinary journey enriched with Maman’s signature warmth and hospitality. Maman Wynwood, located at 69 NW 26th Street, welcomes guests daily from 7:30 AM to 6:00 PM, extending brunch service on weekends and offering alcoholic beverages, making it a delightful destination for both locals and visitors alike.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Todd Coleman/WoodHouse

As The Moore in Miami’s Design District embarks on its re-opening journey, spring brings a fresh beginning to this iconic landmark, now transformed into a multifaceted lifestyle and cultural destination. Among its offerings, Elastika stands out as a new addition, a modern-American restaurant led by Executive Chef Joe Anthony. Named after the striking Zaha Hadid sculpture suspended above its dining room, Elastika draws inspiration from Miami’s diverse community and The Moore’s rich history of art and culture. Emphasizing locally sourced ingredients and sustainable farming practices, the menu curated by Chef Anthony showcases globally eclectic dishes that reflect both creativity and culinary finesse. With a background rooted in fine dining and a commitment to wholesome cooking, Chef Anthony brings a wealth of experience to Elastika, promising a dining experience that seamlessly blends sophistication with soulfulness.

Elastika’s interior design, a collaboration between WoodHouse and ICRAVE, marries modern elegance with the building’s historic charm, creating a welcoming ambiance for guests to indulge in culinary delights. The restaurant’s renovation, including the addition of a skylight and a sidewalk patio, enhances the overall dining experience, inviting patrons to savor their meals amidst natural light and lush greenery. As part of The Moore’s revitalization, Elastika emerges as a culinary gem, poised to delight diners with its delectable fare and immersive ambiance, further enriching the vibrant tapestry of Miami’s culinary scene.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

Gnazzo Group proudly announces the expansion of its collaboration with Omer & Jennifer Horev, introducing Horev Hospitality into its esteemed client portfolio. Serving as the agency of record for Pura Vida, Gnazzo Group’s role now extends to encompass Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen, a culinary venture recently inaugurated in Aventura. Since partnering with Omer & Jennifer in mid-2020, Gnazzo Group has been instrumental in orchestrating the launch of nearly twenty new establishments, with ambitious plans to proliferate Pura Vida’s presence across North America, targeting pivotal markets like New York and California.

Under the culinary stewardship of acclaimed Chef Sam Gorenstein, Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen emerged as a culinary gem in the South of Fifth neighborhood in 2021, swiftly garnering acclaim for its authentic modern Mediterranean fare. With its recent expansion to Aventura, boasting a spacious 4,000 sq. ft. locale, Abbalé introduces a diverse array of over fifteen new menu offerings alongside its signature dishes. Following the footsteps of its South of Fifth counterpart, Abbalé Aventura now welcomes patrons for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch, aiming to replicate the success and culinary excellence that define the brand’s identity.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ruth Kim

In the vibrant springtime atmosphere of Miami, nestled in the heart of Upper Buena Vista, Casa Vigil emerges as a beacon of enogastronomic excellence. Helmed by the world-renowned enologist Alejandro Vigil, fondly dubbed the “Messi of Wines” by the MICHELIN Guide, this rustic yet upscale establishment marks its U.S. debut, promising a fusion of Mediterranean and Argentinian flavors paired harmoniously with an exceptional selection of wines. Having garnered its first MICHELIN Star and MICHELIN Green Star, Casa Vigil boasts a prestigious spot on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants guide, inviting guests on an immersive journey into the art and science of winemaking. From its origins in Mendoza, Argentina, this establishment brings forth an array of affordable, exotic, and rare vintage wines, showcasing the unique terroir of Mendoza alongside other renowned wine regions worldwide.

Under the expert guidance of Chef Cesar Gonzalez Aznar, Casa Vigil Miami presents a culinary symphony, offering a tantalizing five-course tasting menu complemented by meticulously curated wine pairings. From savory delights like Rib Eye Milanesa to indulgent desserts such as the award-winning Vasque Cheesecake, each dish is crafted with the finest sustainable ingredients, promising an unforgettable dining experience. Beyond its culinary offerings, Casa Vigil is committed to wine education, providing guests with enlightening wine tastings led by acclaimed sommelier Miguel Martinez. With its inviting ambiance and dedication to demystifying the world of wine, Casa Vigil stands as a testament to the passion and expertise of its founder, Alejandro Vigil, inviting both connoisseurs and novices alike to savor the essence of Mendoza amidst the lively energy of Miami.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mastro’s Restaurants

Mastro’s Ocean Club made a grand entrance into Miami on February 10, 2024, captivating diners with its elegant ambiance and exquisite culinary offerings. Nestled along the picturesque waterfront at 315 S. Biscayne Blvd., Suite 100, the restaurant boasts a spacious main dining area accommodating 230 guests, alongside a stylish bar, terrace, and two intimate private dining spaces. The debut in Miami marks the second venture for the esteemed brand in Florida, with owner Tilman J. Fertitta expressing gratitude for the warm reception and emphasizing the vibrant atmosphere designed to harmonize with Miami’s status as a premier global destination.

Distinguished for its contemporary, upscale interiors, Mastro’s Ocean Club Miami dazzles patrons with sea glass sculptures, crystal chandeliers, and gold accents, accentuating the panoramic views of Biscayne Bay. Exclusive culinary delights await, with the menu showcasing USDA Prime steaks, the beloved Butter Cake, and novel creations tailored to the locale. From Caviar-topped oysters to Charred Octopus, the seafood offerings promise to tantalize palates, complemented by inventive dishes like the Caviar Twice Baked Potato and a refreshing Ceviche Mixto. Live entertainment, handcrafted cocktails, and an extensive wine selection further elevate the dining experience, making Mastro’s a sought-after destination for both locals and visitors alike in Miami’s vibrant culinary landscape.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Avra Estiatorio

Transport to the whitewashed islands of Greece at Avra Miami this Spring, the acclaimed Greek restaurant at the glamorous Acqualina Resort & Residences. Boasting a spacious 12,000-square-foot custom-designed restaurant, Avra embodies chic sophistication with its floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and elegant brass finishes. Guests are treated to panoramic oceanfront views, creating an inviting ambiance complemented by the sound of crashing waves, particularly enjoyable when dining alfresco. The restaurant’s menu, inspired by the coastal tavernas of Greece, highlights Mediterranean-sourced seafood and traditional platter-style entrées crafted with imported ingredients. From popular selections like branzino and red snapper to rarer finds such as fagri and lithrini, Avra’s offerings promise a delectable exploration of Greek cuisine. The experience is elevated further by Avra’s extensive wine program, boasting over 1,200 varieties from around the world, alongside Greek spirits and creatively crafted cocktails paying homage to Greece’s rich cultural heritage.

Avra Miami’s culinary delights extend beyond traditional Greek fare, with the addition of South Florida-inspired dishes crafted by the talented culinary team. Diners can indulge in innovative creations like ceviche with chickpeas and seasonal fruit, mussels in a tomato garlic broth with crumbled feta, and grouper en papillote. The restaurant’s design, envisioned by STA Architectural Group, exudes a modern elegance, drawing inspiration from the coastal village of Nafpaktos. A focal point is the expansive seafood display on ice, reminiscent of traditional Greek markets, while the 360-degree bar invites guests to unwind with a selection of over 30 wines by the glass and a myriad of spirits, including rare finds from around the globe. Avra Miami is not just a dining destination but an immersive experience, where exquisite cuisine, breathtaking views, and impeccable hospitality converge to transport guests to the sun-drenched shores of Greece.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BeyBey

As springtime blankets Miami with warmth and vitality, BeyBey emerges in Sunset Harbour as a vibrant fusion of Miami chic and Beirut cool. Co-founded by Miami nightlife expert Samuel Baum and Lebanese restaurateur Tiger Saliba, BeyBey transcends the typical restaurant or lounge concept, aiming to embody the essence of both cities. Recognizing a void in Miami’s local social scene, the duo set out to create a space where locals could feel at home, drawing inspiration from Saliba’s Beirut restaurant background and Baum’s extensive hospitality expertise in Miami.

BeyBey’s ethos of hospitality is encapsulated in its name, derived from the Arabic phrase “my house is your house.” Designed by renowned architect Michael Dolatowski, the venue comprises three distinct spaces: the inviting dining room and bar, the picturesque garden with Middle Eastern influences, and the lively lounge area. Each space offers its own charm and ambiance, complemented by a menu featuring Lebanese-infused cocktails, global wines, and a fusion of Lebanese and Miami flavors crafted by chef Geoff Lee. The result is an eclectic fusion of cultures, art, and music, attracting a diverse crowd seeking a trendy yet laid-back atmosphere to unwind and indulge in delicious bites.