HB
Fashion, Haute Shopping | May 23, 2024

Chanel’s Iconic East Hampton Boutique Opens For Summer

Fashion, Haute Shopping | May 23, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Hamptons season has arrived. Today, CHANEL officially reopened its seasonal boutique in East Hampton, NY. This 2,500-square-foot traditional gray-shingled landmark building has been transformed into a Parisian summer fantasy. Spanning two floors, the boutique offers a luxurious selection of Handbags, small Leather Goods, Accessories, Watches & Fine Jewelry creations, Fragrance & Beauty, and the latest silhouettes from the Coco Beach 2024 and 2023/24 Métiers d’art collections, designed by Artistic Director Virginie Viard. Adding to its allure, a quintessential Hamptons garden outside will serve as a venue for summer entertainment.

Chanel's Iconic East Hampton Boutique Opens For SummerPhoto Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

The boutique encapsulates the essence of CHANEL à la plage, immersing visitors in a light-filled, summery atmosphere. The décor marries the spirit of the Hamptons with CHANEL’s timeless elegance, featuring the signature black, white, and gold color palette. The design elements pay homage to Mademoiselle Chanel’s modern allure, offering a refreshing plunge into CHANEL’s luxurious world.

The boutique’s design exudes refined comfort and relaxed glamour, hallmarks of the House. Matte black floors and white walls are complemented by tweed rugs, understated seating, and graphic accent pieces reminiscent of the legendary 31 rue Cambon in Paris. The second floor, reserved for private appointments, features central-facing creamy linen couches adorned with white and gold CHANEL tweed pillows, creating an intimate and exclusive shopping experience.

Chanel's Iconic East Hampton Boutique Opens For Summer
CHANEL East Hampton exclusives

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

Guests can explore Ready-to-Wear, accessories, Watches and Fine Jewelry, eyewear, and shoes across both floors. The boutique showcases the House’s latest objects of desire, from signature tweed sets in vibrant hues and babydoll dresses with rocker chic embroideries, to Shetland knitwear and Mary-Jane shoes from the Métiers d’art 2023/24 collection. The Coco Beach collection offers sleek naval-inspired swimwear, flowy pastel and striped separates, and summery denim. Also on display are surfboards, small leather goods, costume jewelry, shoes, and sunglasses from the Summer and Fall 2024 Eyewear collections.

Chanel's Iconic East Hampton Boutique Opens For Summer
CHANEL East Hampton exclusives

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

Iconic handbags such as the 11.12 and 2.55 are presented alongside CHANEL’s latest creations. A dedicated space features exquisite Watches & Fine Jewelry, including the timeless J12, Première, Code Coco, and Boy·Friend watches, as well as the Coco Crush and N°.5 Fine Jewelry collections. The Métiers d’art show, presented last December in Manchester, celebrated the ’60s to ’80s pop culture and creativity, while the Coco Beach collection reinterprets summer essentials with marine-inspired stripes, iridescent fabrics, and pastel tones.

CHANEL East Hampton 26 Newtown Lane East Hampton, NY 11937

Related Articles

Redefining Luxury Car Investment For The Next Generation: A Conversation With MCQ Markets Co-Founder Lachlan D...
Haute Auto

Redefining Luxury Car Investment For The Next Generation: A Conversation With MCQ Markets Co-Founder Lachlan D...

By Haute Living

Born in Toronto and raised under the Fort Lauderdale sunshine, Lachlan DeFrancesco’s zest for speed and style started early.

Haute Beauty Expert-Approved Holiday Gifts For Everyone On Your List
Haute Beauty

Haute Beauty Expert-Approved Holiday Gifts For Everyone On Your List

By Grace Sarkisian

The holidays are a time for giving, celebrating, and spreading a little extra joy. This season, why not gift something that makes your loved ones feel their best?

Gucci Lands In Miami With An Immersive Installation Celebrating The Holiday Season
Fashion

Gucci Lands In Miami With An Immersive Installation Celebrating The Holiday Season

By Adrienne Faurote

Gucci is bringing the magic of the holiday season to life with a dazzling, immersive installation at Sweet Bird North Plaza in Miami’s Design District.

The Chanel 2024/25 Métiers D’art Collection Is A Dreamlike Journey from Paris To Hangzhou
Fashion

The Chanel 2024/25 Métiers D’art Collection Is A Dreamlike Journey from Paris To Hangzhou

By Adrienne Faurote

In a mesmerizing union of history and modernity, the Chanel 2024/25 Métiers d’art collection arrived at the ethereal West Lake in Hangzhou.

FormaFantasma And Perrier-Jouët Are Creating A Beautiful Future For Champagne
Cover Story

FormaFantasma And Perrier-Jouët Are Creating A Beautiful Future For Champagne

By Laura Schreffler

Design duo FormaFantasma And Perrier Jouet have teamed up to create Cohabitare in Champagne to create a more sustainable future.

The Hemant & Nandita Resort 2025 Collection Is Perfect For Holiday Getaways
Fashion

The Hemant & Nandita Resort 2025 Collection Is Perfect For Holiday Getaways

By Adrienne Faurote

Hemant & Nandita unveil their Resort 2025 Collection, a radiant celebration of optimism and new beginnings.

Latest Stories

  • Redefining Luxury Car Investment For The Next Generation: A Conversation With MCQ Markets Co-Founder Lachlan D...
    Haute Auto

    Redefining Luxury Car Investment For The Next Generation: A Conversation With MCQ Markets Co-Founder Lachlan D...

  • Haute Beauty Expert-Approved Holiday Gifts For Everyone On Your List
    Haute Beauty

    Haute Beauty Expert-Approved Holiday Gifts For Everyone On Your List

  • Gucci Lands In Miami With An Immersive Installation Celebrating The Holiday Season
    Fashion

    Gucci Lands In Miami With An Immersive Installation Celebrating The Holiday Season

  • The Chanel 2024/25 Métiers D’art Collection Is A Dreamlike Journey from Paris To Hangzhou
    Fashion

    The Chanel 2024/25 Métiers D’art Collection Is A Dreamlike Journey from Paris To Hangzhou

  • FormaFantasma And Perrier-Jouët Are Creating A Beautiful Future For Champagne
    Cover Story

    FormaFantasma And Perrier-Jouët Are Creating A Beautiful Future For Champagne

Redefining Luxury Car Investment For The Next Generation: A Conversation With MCQ Markets Co-Founder Lachlan D...
Haute Auto

Redefining Luxury Car Investment For The Next Generation: A Conversation With MCQ Markets Co-Founder Lachlan D...

Haute Beauty Expert-Approved Holiday Gifts For Everyone On Your List
Haute Beauty

Haute Beauty Expert-Approved Holiday Gifts For Everyone On Your List

Gucci Lands In Miami With An Immersive Installation Celebrating The Holiday Season
Fashion

Gucci Lands In Miami With An Immersive Installation Celebrating The Holiday Season

The Chanel 2024/25 Métiers D’art Collection Is A Dreamlike Journey from Paris To Hangzhou
Fashion

The Chanel 2024/25 Métiers D’art Collection Is A Dreamlike Journey from Paris To Hangzhou

FormaFantasma And Perrier-Jouët Are Creating A Beautiful Future For Champagne
Cover Story

FormaFantasma And Perrier-Jouët Are Creating A Beautiful Future For Champagne

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Redefining Luxury Car Investment For The Next Generation: A Conversation With MCQ Markets Co-Founder Lachlan D...
Haute Auto

Redefining Luxury Car Investment For The Next Generation: A Conversation With MCQ Markets Co-Founder Lachlan D...

By Haute Living

Born in Toronto and raised under the Fort Lauderdale sunshine, Lachlan DeFrancesco’s zest for speed and style started early.

Haute Beauty Expert-Approved Holiday Gifts For Everyone On Your List
Haute Beauty

Haute Beauty Expert-Approved Holiday Gifts For Everyone On Your List

By Grace Sarkisian

The holidays are a time for giving, celebrating, and spreading a little extra joy. This season, why not gift something that makes your loved ones feel their best?

Gucci Lands In Miami With An Immersive Installation Celebrating The Holiday Season
Fashion

Gucci Lands In Miami With An Immersive Installation Celebrating The Holiday Season

By Adrienne Faurote

Gucci is bringing the magic of the holiday season to life with a dazzling, immersive installation at Sweet Bird North Plaza in Miami’s Design District.

The Chanel 2024/25 Métiers D’art Collection Is A Dreamlike Journey from Paris To Hangzhou
Fashion

The Chanel 2024/25 Métiers D’art Collection Is A Dreamlike Journey from Paris To Hangzhou

By Adrienne Faurote

In a mesmerizing union of history and modernity, the Chanel 2024/25 Métiers d’art collection arrived at the ethereal West Lake in Hangzhou.

FormaFantasma And Perrier-Jouët Are Creating A Beautiful Future For Champagne
Cover Story

FormaFantasma And Perrier-Jouët Are Creating A Beautiful Future For Champagne

By Laura Schreffler

Design duo FormaFantasma And Perrier Jouet have teamed up to create Cohabitare in Champagne to create a more sustainable future.

The Hemant & Nandita Resort 2025 Collection Is Perfect For Holiday Getaways
Fashion

The Hemant & Nandita Resort 2025 Collection Is Perfect For Holiday Getaways

By Adrienne Faurote

Hemant & Nandita unveil their Resort 2025 Collection, a radiant celebration of optimism and new beginnings.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black