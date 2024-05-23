Chanel’s Iconic East Hampton Boutique Opens For Summer

Hamptons season has arrived. Today, CHANEL officially reopened its seasonal boutique in East Hampton, NY. This 2,500-square-foot traditional gray-shingled landmark building has been transformed into a Parisian summer fantasy. Spanning two floors, the boutique offers a luxurious selection of Handbags, small Leather Goods, Accessories, Watches & Fine Jewelry creations, Fragrance & Beauty, and the latest silhouettes from the Coco Beach 2024 and 2023/24 Métiers d’art collections, designed by Artistic Director Virginie Viard. Adding to its allure, a quintessential Hamptons garden outside will serve as a venue for summer entertainment.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

The boutique encapsulates the essence of CHANEL à la plage, immersing visitors in a light-filled, summery atmosphere. The décor marries the spirit of the Hamptons with CHANEL’s timeless elegance, featuring the signature black, white, and gold color palette. The design elements pay homage to Mademoiselle Chanel’s modern allure, offering a refreshing plunge into CHANEL’s luxurious world.

The boutique’s design exudes refined comfort and relaxed glamour, hallmarks of the House. Matte black floors and white walls are complemented by tweed rugs, understated seating, and graphic accent pieces reminiscent of the legendary 31 rue Cambon in Paris. The second floor, reserved for private appointments, features central-facing creamy linen couches adorned with white and gold CHANEL tweed pillows, creating an intimate and exclusive shopping experience.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

Guests can explore Ready-to-Wear, accessories, Watches and Fine Jewelry, eyewear, and shoes across both floors. The boutique showcases the House’s latest objects of desire, from signature tweed sets in vibrant hues and babydoll dresses with rocker chic embroideries, to Shetland knitwear and Mary-Jane shoes from the Métiers d’art 2023/24 collection. The Coco Beach collection offers sleek naval-inspired swimwear, flowy pastel and striped separates, and summery denim. Also on display are surfboards, small leather goods, costume jewelry, shoes, and sunglasses from the Summer and Fall 2024 Eyewear collections.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

Iconic handbags such as the 11.12 and 2.55 are presented alongside CHANEL’s latest creations. A dedicated space features exquisite Watches & Fine Jewelry, including the timeless J12, Première, Code Coco, and Boy·Friend watches, as well as the Coco Crush and N°.5 Fine Jewelry collections. The Métiers d’art show, presented last December in Manchester, celebrated the ’60s to ’80s pop culture and creativity, while the Coco Beach collection reinterprets summer essentials with marine-inspired stripes, iridescent fabrics, and pastel tones.

CHANEL East Hampton 26 Newtown Lane East Hampton, NY 11937