The Formula One experience: where to stay in the lap of luxury as F1 races around the globe.

BY: Laura Schreffler

CHINESE GRAND PRIX, SHANGHAI, APRIL 19-21

STAY AT: THE PENINSULA SHANGHAI

One of the most elevated places to stay while in Shanghai for the Grand Prix is the Peninsula Shanghai, located on the riverside Bund, with views of the Huangpu River and Pudong. This art deco masterpiece pays homage to the city’s past, specifically the 1920s and 1930s. It is an ideal place to stay at to watch all the action, in part because of its upscale offerings, which include an exquisitely appointed Azimut Verve 47 private yacht for breakfast or sunset cruises and chauffeured guided tours in one of the property’s fleets of Rolls-Royce Extended Wheelbase Phantoms, Peninsula Edition 7-series BMW cars, and bespoke MINI Cooper S Clubmans. There’s also Michelin starred dining at Cantonese eatery Yi Long Court and luxury shopping from brands such as Chanel, Harry Winston, and Brioni at the Peninsula Arcade.

China, Shang Hai Shi, Huangpu, Waitan, 中山东一路32号 邮政编码: 200002

THE MIAMI GRAND PRIX, MAY 3-5

STAY AT:THE SETAI, MIAMI BEACH

For the three-year anniversary of Formula One’s arrival in Miami, simultaneously celebrate another milestone as the iconic, super-private property The Setai celebrates its 20th birthday. This ultra-luxe oceanfront escape on the fringes of South Beach is an Art Deco paradise, surrounded by palm trees, with three pools set to different temperatures; a private beach club; an award-winning spa in partnership with luxe skincare line Valmont; and a Clefs d’Or concierge team who can (appropriately) make magic happen in the Magic City. Just in time for the anniversary, the hotel has opened JAPÓN, a 1,000-square foot Japanese restaurant overlooking The Setai courtyard.

2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

THE GRAN PREMIO DELL’EMILIA-ROMAGNA “IMOLA” GRAND PRIX, BOLOGNA, MAY 17-19

STAY AT: GRAND HOTEL MAJESTIC GIÀ BAGLIONI

Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region is one of the go-to destinations for motorsport enthusiasts given that it is home to the Motor Valley as well as the Scuderia Ferrari and Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team. That said, absolutely go for the race, but make sure to enjoy the glorious beaches and haute cuisine that are at your disposal as well. The former can be found in spades at Bologna’s most prestigious hotel, the Grand Hotel Majestic già Baglioni, located in the heart of the city on Via dell’Indipendenza within walking distance of the famous Due Torri and Piazza Maggiore. This haute hotel was originally built as an archdiocesan seminary in the 18th century by order of Cardinal Prospero Lambertini, who later became Pope. It is an epic place to understand the past — whose story is told through the frescoed ceilings by Agostino, Annibale, and Ludovico Carracci at I Carracci restaurant — while enjoying the present with its modern amenities and stylish suites.

Via dell’Indipendenza, 8, 40121 Bologna BO, Italy

MONACO GRAND PRIX, MONTE CARLO, MAY 23-26

STAY AT: HOTEL METROPOLE MONTE CARLO

With its location in the Carré d’Or, a few steps from the Casino and the Hercules port, right on the actual racetrack, Hotel Metropole Monte Carlo is the most exciting place to stay for Formula One’s most glamorous race. The prestigious hotel affords views of the cars — best seen from the terrace of Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac — as they exit Casino Square, race directly past the terrace, and brake hard to tackle the Mirabeau corner before disappearing into the Fairmont hairpin curve. But this elegant property offers so, so much more to affluent guests, inclusive of world-class cuisine from chef Christophe Cussac as well as the only Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant in Monaco at Yoshi; a spa by Givenchy; the stunning Odyssey pool designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld; as well as bespoke amenities like a Berluti shoeshine service. Check into the Azur suite during this year’s race for spectacular views of the track from the comfort of your room.

4 Av. de la Madone, 98000 Monaco

CANADIAN GRAND PRIX, MONTREAL, JUNE 7-9

STAY AT: FOUR SEASONS HOTEL MONTREAL

The Canadian Grand Prix takes place just across the St. Lawrence River from the Four Seasons Montreal at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, but trust us when we say it’s worth the trip around the city; this glittering new addition to Montreal’s Golden Square Mile is utterly gorgeous. Herringbone wood floors, huge marble bathrooms, and a surrealistic landscape of modern art are highlights of the property, which also features a Guerlain spa and the Marcus Restaurant + Terrace, an exciting play on the traditional brasserie concept from Miami-based chef Marcus Samuelsson. During the 2023 race, the hotel hosted some excellent F1-centric experiences, inclusive of an afternoon with Tiffany & Co. and champagne, a Clase Azul tequila tasting, and a Holt Renfrew fashion presentation. The hotel even created its own custom race car-inspired pastry for the occasion. Top that. 1440 Rue de la Montagne, Montréal, QC H3G 1Z5, Canada

SPANISH GRAND PRIX, BARCELONA, JUNE 21-23

STAY AT: MANDARIN ORIENTAL, BARCELONA

Barcelona, Spain, is the ultimate party place, and race weekend at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is no exception: if anything, there’s even more to celebrate! This is why we’ve chosen a hotel that’s the complete antithesis to the party scene, an oasis of quiet luxury in bustling Barça. The Catalan experience is still provided here at the Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona with its unbeatable location on the famous Passeig de Gràcia, close to Gaudí’s Casa Batlló, just a short stroll away from Las Ramblas, the Gothic Quarter, and the best fashion and design stores in the city. The hotel also boasts some sensational F&B outlets, inclusive of two Michelin starred eatery Moments from the multi-awarded chef Carme Ruscalleda and her son, Raül Balam; Banker’s Bar; Mimosa Garden; and rooftop terrace restaurant Terrat.

Pg. de Gràcia, 38-40, L’Eixample, 08007 Barcelona, Spain

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX, BUDAPEST, JULY 19-21

STAY AT: MATILD PALACE, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL

Matild Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, is a great, central place in Budapest to take part in all the F1 action that’s just 13 miles away on the deft Hungaroring circuit. The property, though modernized, offers a breathtaking glimpse into the city’s past as a Belle Epoque-era palace, named after Her Imperial and Royal Highness Maria Klotild of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha. As such, it’s no surprise that the most luxe accommodation is named after her majesty, with decor to match: a blend of modern and historical furniture, elegant chandeliers dripping with crystals, handmade glass mosaics, Calacatta Oro marble tubs, and parquet floors, with spectacular views of the Danube River just outside the hotel. The Royal experience is rounded out by dynamic dining and drinking offerings including Spago by Wolfgang Puck and The Duchess, a glamorous rooftop bar originally conceived as a secret liquor library for Hungarian socialites.

Budapest, Váci u 36, 1056 Hungary

BRITISH GRAND PRIX, SILVERSTONE, JULY 4-7

STAY AT: CLIVEDEN HOUSE

The very first Formula One race in the world took place at Silverstone in 1950, and to this day, this particular track is still considered to be one of the very best. Take the word of Lewis Hamilton, who, in 2018, compared a flat-out lap here to flying a fighter jet. While the track is technically in Northamptonshire, for those who are used to a five-star experience, do make the hour-long trip to Berkshire’s Cliveden House (which is, in fact, an hour closer than London). It is a property with pedigree and history, and that’s keenly felt the moment upon arrival at this 376-acre National Trust site, where the first recital of “Rule, Britannia!” was played, and which has hosted every Royal monarch since George I. Come for the proximity to Silverstone, the historical significance — each of its 47 rooms as well as the main mansion is named for a past guest, such as George Bernard Shaw, the Duchess of Sutherland, Prince Albert, and Lord Astor — the boathouse and boats, the luxurious spa, and the over-the-top topiary displays.

Taplow, Berkshire SL6 0JF, United Kingdom

ITALIAN GRAND PRIX, MONZA, AUGUST 30 – SEPTEMBER 1

STAY AT: BULGARI HOTEL MILANO

The Italian Grand Prix is a very big deal in the F1 world, and though the race itself takes place in Monza (which first hosted the Italian Grand Prix in 1922 and became part of the official F1 calendar in 1950), we recommend staying in nearby Milan, the country’s fashion capital, a mere 10 miles away. There truly isn’t a more fashionable place to stay than the Buglari Hotel Milano, a couture property steps away from the city’s shopping hub of “Quadrilatero della moda” on via Fratelli Gabba, located near significant local landmarks like the Teatro alla Scala, Via Montenapoleone, Via della Spiga, and the Academia di Brera, in a gorgeously renovated 18th-century Milanese palazzo. Stay in the Bulgari Suite, with its ethereal rooftop garden, Murano glass chandeliers, Brera stone soaking tub, library, and private kitchen, for the most extravagant stay possible while enjoying amenities such as a shoeshine by Berluti service, cuisine courtesy of three-star Michelin chef Niko Romito, and a swimming pool with pure gold tiles to drive home the opulent esthetic.

Via Privata Fratelli Gabba, 7B, 20121 Milano MI, Italy

SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX, SINGAPORE, SEPTEMBER 20-22

STAY AT: MARINA BAY SANDS SINGAPORE

When it comes to images of Singapore, there are very few as recognizable as Marina Bay Sands’ three majestic, interconnected towers. This integrated waterfront resort — which includes a 1,850-room hotel, a 1,300,000 square-foot convention and exhibition center, the 800,000 square-foot The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, a museum, one of the world’s largest rooftop infinity pools, a floating crystal pavilion, and a plethora of celebrity chef-driven eateries courtesy of Daniel Boulud, Gordon Ramsay, Wolfgang Puck, Tetsuya Wakuda, and more — is hands-down the one to beat. The property is currently in the midst of a massive renovation, now showcasing an esthetic that pays homage to the country’s multicultural vibe through decor inspired by Chinese screens akin to those found in a Peranakan shophouse, wool carpets featuring motifs similar to textiles found along Arab Street, and The Armoire, a bespoke minibar illustrated with a muted-gold chinoiserie pattern on shiny black lacquer that serves as an interpretation of “East meets West.” Meanwhile, the new Paiza Collection and Royal Paiza Collection suites are reserved for the property’s top VIPs. The Horizon suite features a spa zone with a Himalayan salt wall, hammam shower, heated ceramic lounge chairs, and treatment room with massage tables, while the Presidential suite is fully equipped with a state-of-the-art full swing golf simulator. The Chairman Suite is our personal favorite though — it has its very own karaoke room!

10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956

UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX, AUSTIN, OCTOBER 18-20

STAY AT: THE LOREN AT LADY BIRD LAKE

Head to Austin’s hottest hotel, The Loren at Lady Bird Lake, for a stay that feels like a much-needed respite from the hustle and bustle of action downtown, but in reality, is a mere footbridge jaunt away. (For those who truly value their peace and quiet during the understandably hectic race days, it is a simply unbeatable location.) This gorgeous property is a glorified greenhouse in the park, complete with an art collection curated by Penny Aaron, destination rooftop restaurant Nido, the milk + honey spa, a 24/7-access fitness center, and, best of all, an expansive terrace with an infinity pool that overlooks the heart of Austin.

1211 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704

MEXICAN GRAND PRIX, MEXICO CITY, OCTOBER 25-27

STAY AT: ST. REGIS MEXICO CITY

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, with its breathtaking views — named after Mexico’s most famous racing brothers, Ricardo and Pedro Rodriguez — is just east of the heart of Mexico City, but we recommend staying in CDMX’s most populous area, the tree-lined Paseo de la Reforma. Here lies the St. Regis Mexico City, elegant and imposing, soaring 31 stories high, offering up incredible views, creative cuisine, and some stellar experiences around Día de Muertos, which takes place just after F1 concludes. The property truly embraces Mexican culture, with a commitment to cuisine in the form of seven on-site outlets, inclusive of Diana Restaurant (named as such for its bird’s eye views of the nearby Diana the Huntress fountain), which typically offers an unmissable Day of the Dead brunch; King Cole Bar, which features a classic jazz night; and La Table Krug, an extraordinary eight-course experience that involves, of course, Krug champagne. Don’t miss the weekly sabrage ritual in the third floor atrium or, post-race, the property’s specialty “pan de muerto,” a traditional sweet bread with sugary orange glaze prepared specially for the Día de Muertos festivities.

Av. P.º de la Reforma 439, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

BRAZILIAN GRAND PRIX, SÃO PAULO, NOVEMBER 1-3

STAY AT: ROSEWOOD SÃO PAULO

A Carnivale-like atmosphere seeps into the Formula One experience in Brazil at the Interlagos circuit, and that celebratory feel carries on at the Rosewood São Paulo, the hottest new hotel in the world’s fourth-largest city. This property — located at Cidade Matarazzo, a complex of elegantly preserved buildings from the early 20th century converted by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel into a mixed-use destination — is highlighted by a beautiful garden tower and striking interiors by Philippe Starck. Get away from it all at this true urban oasis surrounded by beautiful gardens and greenery, while enjoying all that it has to offer. Make sure to hit Blaise, a restaurant inspired by the life of modern art world icon Blaise Cendrars; the Brazilian jazz club Rabo di Galo; and Asaya, its comprehensive well-being concept.

R. Itapeva, 435 – Bela Vista, São Paulo – SP, 01332-000, Brazil

LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX, NOVEMBER 21-23

STAY AT: WYNN LAS VEGAS

In its inaugural F1 year, the Las Vegas Strip saw more action than ever before, and nowhere seemed busier than the supremely elegant Wynn Las Vegas. This was, in fact, the only property to offer an official all-access experience — and one with a price tag to match. For a cool $1 million, the Wynn curated a weekend for six that included entrance to the opening ceremony, luxurious accommodations, special amenities, and access to exclusive resort and F1 events such as The Netflix Cup, RM Sotheby’s Official Auction, the Grand Prix welcome party, the premiere party for Michael Mann’s film Ferrari, the prestigious Las Vegas Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, and a luxe Louis XIII pop-up, among others. For its second iteration, come for the sublime five-star service, and experience what’s new and hot, including a fresh new look at Japanese eatery, Mizumi; Alon Shaya’s latest restaurant, Safta 1964;and Awakening, a spectacle experience narrated by Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins.

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

QATAR GRAND PRIX, DOHA, NOVEMBER 29 – DECEMBER 1

STAY AT: RAFFLES DOHA

Raffles Doha, Qatar’s only all-suite hotel, is a sublime place to stay during the Qatar race at Lusail, a circuit designed primarily with motorcycle racing in mind. Each of the suites at this luxe paradise, anchored between the desert and the sea, is enhanced with personalized butler service, as well as luxe amenities that include an exclusive scent from Frédéric Malle, a gallery wall with a collection of curated books, and an in-suite boutique. In 2023, the property offered a slew of F1 experiences at many of its seven dining outlets, including a McLaren Afternoon Tea experience at Malaki Lounge (complemented by a test drive); brunch at L’Artisan; an F1-themed dinner at three-star Michelin chef Enrico Crippa’s first overseas outpost, Alba; and an experience at Blue Cigar, a lounge which boasts 6,000 literary classics (including some first editions) alongside a bespoke cigar collection. The hotel also has advanced beauty and well-being offerings with nine spa and fitness suites, each equipped with their own state-of-the-art treatment rooms, some of which have private terraces and plunge pools.

Marina District Lusail City, Doha, Qatar

ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX, YAS ISLAND, DECEMBER 5-7

STAY AT: W ABU DHABI – YAS ISLAND

Get ready for a thrilling, high-octane stay at the W – Yas Island, which is actually built above the racetrack of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, providing front row seats to this glitzy and glamorous race. Here, guests are greeted by Bedouin-inspired tents, seating inspired by local mangroves, custom-designed welcome desks meant to mimic oil droplets from racecars, and jewel-tone furnishings that convey the colors of liquid gold, a distinctive historic trade in Abu Dhabi. The hotel’s 499 guest rooms and suites offer plush amenities and floor-to-ceiling windows with spectacular views of the Grand Prix racetrack or the Yas Marina, though of course, the brand’s take on the presidential suite, the 1,342 square-foot Extreme Wow Suite, is the place to stay, with its own private lap pool and sauna. The auto theme even extends to the property’s eatery, Garage, and its health and wellness concept, FUEL. Yas Island – Abu Dhabi – United Arab Emirates