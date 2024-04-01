HB
The Official Milo Sleeper Review From Rove Concepts

By Haute Living

Photo Credit: Rove Concepts

In the quest for the ideal sleeper sofa, my girlfriend and I found ourselves teetering on the brink of sofa despair. The lackluster couch we had was far from satisfying and the market seemed to present two unappealing options: coughing up a hefty sum for minimally customizable pieces or opting for budget-friendly choices that left us in the dark about their size and suitability for our living space.

When we found the Milo Sleeper, it seemed to check all the boxes: comfort, ease of use, cleaning, and more. And when it arrived, after a brief struggle to get the massive package through my apartment hallway, it lived up to our expectations. Unlike our previous sofa – uncomfortable, small, and wobbly – the Milo Sleeper blends functionality with comfort and aesthetics. Not only did I lose myself in the comfort of the deep sofa cushions, but the folding mechanism was so simple and smooth that I actually enjoyed playing around with it. Its modern design effortlessly transforms into a spacious bed for overnight guests, turning the hosting experience from something we used to worry about into something we jump to offer, especially because of how easy it is to clean and maintain. Rove Concepts brilliantly includes removable mesh toppers that can be thrown in the washing machine after a guest stays over.

My one issue was that I kept forgetting I had to remove the topper before returning the Milo Sleeper to its sofa position.

Photo Credit: Rove Concepts

With various color options, including the popular off-white neutral tone, Alesund, the Milo Sleeper effortlessly complements any home aesthetic.

Our positive experience with the Milo Sleeper not only validated our decision but also prompted us to delve deeper into the Rove Concepts Membership program and give it a try. This exclusive initiative, involving a nominal upfront annual fee, gives us a 25% discount site-wide and a 10% credit for future purchases. We enjoy additional perks, including exclusive sneak peeks and early access to limited-edition products, further enhancing the overall Rove Concepts experience.

Simply put, the sofa itself and the customer-centric membership program positioned Rove Concepts as the standout choice in our search. I think anyone else seeking quality furniture with a personalized touch will have a similarly great experience.

Photo Credit: Rove Concepts

If you don’t believe our assessment, US World News & Report named the Milo Sleeper the “best overall” sleeper sofa in its 2024 annual report, stating, “The Rove Concepts Milo Sleeper Sofa earns praise from shoppers, professional reviewers, and interior designers for its sleek design, luxe comfort, and variety of fabric choices”.

To learn more about the Milo Sleeper Sofa, check it out on the Rove Concepts website here.

Written in partnership with Tom White

