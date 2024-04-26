HB
Ambassador, Celebrities | April 26, 2024

A Night At The Opera With Radmila Lolly

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote
Radmila Lolly

Photo Credit: Rhonny Tufino

Our iconic Haute Living Ambassador and Florida Grand Opera Board Member, Radmila Lolly, brought the house down at the Florida Grand Opera’s Annual Gala on March 16th. The event featured major sponsors like Balmain, Maison Valentino, Louboutin World, Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne, Cartier, and Lolly, who generously donated items for auction.

John Utendahl & Radmila Lolly

Photo Credit: Anita Andrade

As she took the stage, her presence commanded attention. The duet she performed with Maria Callas was a beautiful tribute, showcasing her vocal range and emotional depth. However, when Lolly introduced her twist to the performance, the audience was truly captivated. Lolly seamlessly transitioned into her song “Holy Water” from her book “DIVA.” Her powerful lyrics and soulful voice resonated throughout the venue, accompanied by a stunning 3D projection mapping that illuminated the room, with an original music composition of Holy Water and excerpts from her book “DIVA” — leaving everyone in awe.

A Night At The Opera With Radmila LollyPhoto Credit: Anita Andrade

Tina Vidal Duart & Maria Todaro

Photo Credit: Anita Andrade

Artist Samy Hawk also took to the stage, shaking things up with his Hip-Hop-Opera compilation, adding to the night’s sensational moments. As Lolly took her final bow, the room erupted in thunderous applause, impressed by her fusion of classical opera with contemporary style, leaving a lasting impact on all attendees, including Don Francisco. Concluding once again, Lolly showcases the true essence of opera. 

